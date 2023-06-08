What's new

What wikipedia says about Muslims and education attainment

1686262779423.png


1686262807475.png


Muslims are tied with Hindus with the lowest average levels of education. We need to change this trend. Muslim nations need to encourage education of its citizens to at least bachelors and master's level education.

This is kind of dumb analysis and it doesn't account for variance in regions(for example the GCC states, Malaysia will be far higher than places in Africa). much of it has to do with regions and wealth than anything else.
 
1686273347850.png

1686273365570.png


Muslim nations need to invest in education in the Academic disciplines or the secular subjects as well like the hard and social sciences. No wonder why we are behind.

Interesting information. More data is at https://assets.pewresearch.org/wp-c.../21094148/Religion-Education-ONLINE-FINAL.pdf


Original research has more granular analysis. The Wiki article is just a summary.
Wikipedia is just a basic summary and what is perceived among most peoples.

Its a valid question, despite the fact we Muslims make 25% of humanity, we are still tied with the lowest amount of education according to wikipedia. This trend needs to be changed and we need to improve our situation.

Atleast we can only go up from the level we are at.


The only thing I disagree with the pewresearch article, is that they think that some Muslim rulers may have discouraged secular education. lol. Show some credible source which proves that wrong opinion. Some of the greatest advances in the sciences were done by Muslim scientists.
 
musalman bohot padha likha bhi hota hai.. please see 1931 Caste census in India..

in United Provinces, Syed Muslims held ~24% literacy rate..
some of the best teachers I had in Lucknow were Shia Muslims..

so please
 

