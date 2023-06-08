What wikipedia says about Muslims and education attainment

epebble said:





Some of the greatest advances in the sciences were done by Muslim scientists.

Muslim nations need to invest in education in the Academic disciplines or the secular subjects as well like the hard and social sciences. No wonder why we are behind.Wikipedia is just a basic summary and what is perceived among most peoples.Its a valid question, despite the fact we Muslims make 25% of humanity, we are still tied with the lowest amount of education according to wikipedia. This trend needs to be changed and we need to improve our situation.Atleast we can only go up from the level we are at.The only thing I disagree with the pewresearch article, is that they think that some Muslim rulers may have discouraged secular education. lol. Show some credible source which proves that wrong opinion.