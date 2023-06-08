What wikipedia says about Muslims and education attainment

Muji.Iqbal
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 19, 2023
- Messages
- 1,710
- Reaction score
- -3
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Original research has more granular analysis. The Wiki article is just a summary.This is kind of dumb analysis and it doesn't account for variance in regions(for example the GCC states, Malaysia will be far higher than places in Africa). much of it has to do with regions and wealth than anything else.
Wikipedia is just a basic summary and what is perceived among most peoples.Interesting information. More data is at https://assets.pewresearch.org/wp-c.../21094148/Religion-Education-ONLINE-FINAL.pdf
Original research has more granular analysis. The Wiki article is just a summary.
Not just 'were'; some are being done. For example,Some of the greatest advances in the sciences were done by Muslim scientists.