US Census Data on Percentage of Population with Four Year Bachelors Degrees

FEB. 24, 2022 — Today, the U.S. Census Bureau released findings from the Educational Attainment in the United States: 2021 table package that use statistics from the Current Population Survey’s Annual Social and Economic Supplement to examine the educational attainment of adults age 25 and older by demographic and social characteristics, such as age, sex, race and nativity.
Data Highlights
Age
- In 2021, the highest level of education of the population age 25 and older in the United States was distributed as follows:
- 8.9% had less than a high school diploma or equivalent.
- 27.9% had high school graduate as their highest level of school completed.
- 14.9% had completed some college but not a degree.
- 10.5% had an associate degree as their highest level of school completed.
- 23.5% had a bachelor’s degree as their highest degree.
- 14.4% had completed an advanced degree such as a master’s degree, professional degree or doctoral degree.
- The high school completion rate in the United States for people age 25 and older increased from 87.6% in 2011 to 91.1% in 2021.
- The percentage of the population age 25 and older with associate degrees rose from 9.5% to 10.5% between 2011 and 2021.
- Between 2011 and 2021, the percentage of people age 25 and older who had completed a bachelor's degree or higher increased by 7.5 percentage points from 30.4% to 37.9%.
- From 2011 to 2021, the number of people age 25 and over whose highest degree was a master’s degree rose to 24.1 million, and the number of doctoral degree holders rose to 4.7 million, a 50.2% and 54.5% increase, respectively.
- About 14.3% of adults had an advanced degree in 2021, up from 10.9% in 2011.
Sex
- In 2021, 29.4% of men age 25 and older had completed a high school diploma or GED as their highest level of educational attainment, compared with 26.5% of women age 25 and older.
- In 2021, of adults age 25 and older who had completed a bachelor’s degree or more, 53.1% were women and 46.9% were men.
Race
- From 2011 to 2021, the percentage of adults age 25 and older who had completed high school increased for all race and Hispanic origin groups. During this period, high school completion increased from 92.4% to 95.1% for the non-Hispanic White population; from 84.5% to 90.3% for the Black population; from 88.6% to 92.9% for the Asian population; and from 64.3% to 74.2% for the Hispanic population.
- From 2011 to 2021, the percentage of adults age 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher increased from 34.0% to 41.9% for the non-Hispanic White population; from 19.9% to 28.1% for the Black population; from 50.3% to 61.0% for the Asian population; and from 14.1% to 20.6% for the Hispanic population.
Nativity
- Foreign-born people who recently came to the United States were more likely to have a college education than foreign-born people who arrived earlier or the native-born population. In 2021, among the foreign-born who arrived since 2010, 46.4% had a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared with 38.2% of the native-born, and 32.9% of the foreign-born who arrived in the 1990s.
- Naturalized citizens and the children of foreign-born parents both had high levels of educational attainment in 2021; 42.2% of naturalized citizens and 43.0% of children of foreign-born parents had a bachelor’s degree or higher.
- In 2021, a greater share of the foreign-born (15.4%) than native-born population (14.1%) held advanced degrees, such as master’s degrees, professional degrees or doctoral degrees.
FEB. 22, 2021 — The U.S. Census Bureau announced the release of a new report that examines characteristics of the U.S. population with bachelor’s degrees. The report, Bachelor’s Degree Attainment in the United States: 2005 to 2019, is based on statistics from the American Community Survey (ACS). Since 2010, the ACS has published estimates based on five years of data for geographic areas down to the census tract and block-group levels. For the first time ever, these estimates are available for three consecutive, nonoverlapping periods (2005-2009, 2010-2014, and 2015-2019), providing trend data for small population groups and geographies covering a combined 15-year period.
Bachelor’s degrees are important markers of progress for both individuals and society. People with a bachelor’s degree typically have higher lifetime earnings, lower odds of unemployment, and better health outcomes than those without one. The report presents findings for all race groups and national and county-level changes in bachelor’s degree attainment in the United States from 2005-2009 to 2015-2019.
Highlights include:
- The percentage of the population 25 years and over with a bachelor’s degree or higher increased by about 1.8 percentage points between 2005-2009 and 2010-2014, and 2.8 percentage points between 2010-2014 and 2015-2019.
- From 2005-2009 to 2015-2019, the percentage of people with a bachelor’s degree increased for all race groups. For 2015-2019, Asian alone had the highest rate of bachelor’s degree attainment (54.3%), followed by White alone, non-Hispanics.
- 57.7% of counties in the United States saw increases in the percentage of people with bachelor’s degrees from 2005-2009 to 2015-2019.
- Counties in the Northeast region of the United States had a higher percentage of people with bachelor’s degrees than all other regions in the country for 2015-2019 as well as the highest percentage point increase in bachelor’s degree attainment from 2005-2009 to 2015-2019 among census regions.
www.census.gov/topics/education/educational-attainment.html
The ACS is a nationwide survey designed to provide timely and reliable data every year on the demographic, social, economic and housing characteristics of the nation, states, counties and other localities. The survey has an annual sample size of about 3.5 million addresses across the United States and Puerto Rico, and includes housing units and group quarters. The ACS is conducted in every county in the nation. The ACS 1-year estimates are released for geographic areas with populations of 65,000 or greater. The ACS 5-year estimates are released for all geographic areas. For information on the ACS sample design and other topics, visit <www.census.gov/programs-surveys/acs/>.
Data in this report are subject to sampling and nonsampling error. Comparisons of estimates take sampling error into account and are significant at the 90% confidence level or higher, unless otherwise noted. Because of rounding, some details may not sum to totals. For information on sampling and estimation methods, confidentiality protection, and sampling/nonsampling errors, see the Accuracy of the Data documents for 2019.