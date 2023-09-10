What's new

What is the threshold of revolution in Pakistan?

We saw that govt is making all types of decisions to make commoners' lives more and more difficult. It's an increase in commodity prices every day, and people are not doing anything.
When will people start to act? I mean, I am safe from this humiliation from the Pakistan govt, because I could run away from Pakistan. However the majority of Pakistan is not yet able to run away from Pakistan, and I think they will not be able to do so as well.
So when are we expected to raise our voices and start to burn the vehicles and homes of politicians, bureaucrats, and Military officers, so that before doing any increase, they think twice?

An increase in prices happens because people accept it. The day people stopped accepting it, will be the day the increase will not happen again.
 
People will kill their children, even set themselves on fire, but they won't ever dare to attack their rulers. It's like Pakistanis are genetically designed to be slaves. No one has even bothered finding Bilawal Zardari in Karachi and punching his face. No one has even bothered punching Nawaz Sharif in London, the knife stabbing capital of the world. Pakistani people are useless, inside and outside the country.

Before Pakistanis start blaming their government, let them do self reflection. Were they not quiet when Imran Khan was being jailed and the hard work that was done to stabilize the economy was being reversed by Ishaq Dar? Did they not vote for PMLN & PPP for thirty years? Under arguments such as "Agar khata hai toh lagata bhi hai"?
 
It reminds me of one saying in Urdu...

'Qabristan aisay hazaroon, Lakhoon loogon sey bhray huay haeen jo is wajah sey haq ka liay aur batil kay khilaf nahi kharay hoi kay wo maray jaingay'.
 
Genetically we are okay. To be honest, I think, if a leader stands today and tells them to start retaliation, they will do it.
But why doesn't any leader dare to do it?

Kia baat hai. Zberdast bat likhi aap nain.
 

