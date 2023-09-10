What is the threshold of revolution in Pakistan?

We saw that govt is making all types of decisions to make commoners' lives more and more difficult. It's an increase in commodity prices every day, and people are not doing anything.

When will people start to act? I mean, I am safe from this humiliation from the Pakistan govt, because I could run away from Pakistan. However the majority of Pakistan is not yet able to run away from Pakistan, and I think they will not be able to do so as well.

So when are we expected to raise our voices and start to burn the vehicles and homes of politicians, bureaucrats, and Military officers, so that before doing any increase, they think twice?



An increase in prices happens because people accept it. The day people stopped accepting it, will be the day the increase will not happen again.