Future of Pakistan

PAKISTAN ARMY LATEST from South Waziristan + Battagram Rescue #wajahatsaeedkhan breaks down the latest from the fighting in Waziristan to the the #ssgcommando rescue in Battagram, along with a quick #dailynewsanalysis

Pakistan is going full speed towards a disaster. One might argue that it has already begun and there is plenty of evidence to support it. Our economy has collapsed and there is no plan to make improvements. Inflation will continue to rise and Pakistani heatless coward awam will start to face the blunt of inflation in coming days. With high inflation, unemployment on the rise and law & order situation deteriorating what does the future look like?In the current situation, failed policies of General Bajwa and ISI towards Afghanistan is rearing its ugly head again. Rise in sectarian violence and TTP making a comeback and increasing their hostility towards Pakistan and it will only accelerate our speed towards total collapse. USA/Nato is no longer operating in Afghanistan and this time we will face the blunt of TTP attacks. Our economy does not have the capacity support another military campaign and this timeWe all know how to get back on track but the Generals are refusing to relinquish their power hold on Pakistan politics.The questions that arises from all this - Generals don't care what happens because?1) They will migrate to another country in couple of years with their illegal wealth?2) Intelligence agencies are not providing accurate ground picture?3) They are laying the ground work for USA to make a comeback in the region? (I don't think USA is interested in another military campaign)4) Rise in terrorism will only increase hatred towards Army and there is a high possibility that many individuals might join TTP due to sheer hatred towards army. (high inflation and unemployment will make people make join these groups.Are they waiting for bombs to go off in major cities to bring in marital law? If there thinking is that martial law will improve anything then they are bigger duffers that we give them credit for.What is majority of men in uniform thinking? - they fought and cleared TTP from Pakistan , thousands scarified their life to get rid of terrorism from Pakistan and now it's all back to 0.