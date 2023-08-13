What form of governance would be best for Pakistan?

Let me rule for 1 years.



The following will happen.



1. All generals and brigadier except a select few honest will be retired and their properties and bank assets etc checked globally. They will not be able to leave pakistan.

2. All harami judges and senior harami police shot dead.

3. Free education for all. With focus on science tech and maths. Money will be found from the loot that's currently happening

4. Free healthcare for all again money as above with the addition of a national health care insurance

5. Soup kitchen. No Pakistani will sleep hungry.

6. Equal rights for all minorities.

7. Hunt down pak stolen money even if we have to kill the bastaxds overseas.

8 return soldiers to barrack.

9. Every man standing for election will be vetted. Education checked and then ifront of the people questioned on media to check his ability.

10. Anyone living beyond his means will have to prove his income.

11. Open and fair tax collection. Corrupt tax officers shot. No question asked.

12. No space for LGBTQ but those born with 2 genders goven equal rights as any human being.

13. All Pakistanis regardless of religion get equal rights and abolish the blasphemy laws. Instead if someone commits blasphemy we talk to them like our beloved prophet pbuh did.



Remember before you comment a Pakistani only understand 2 things...1 take his money away and 2. Dunda