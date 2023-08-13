What form of governance would be best for Pakistan?

Bevvy Rosh
Pakistan has always struggled with political stability. Jinnah diedsoon after Pakistan was created . Democracy and dictatorships played musical chairs till 2018 saw a "democratic" change of power for the first time. The military puppet Imran Khan tried to become president for life https://tribune.com.pk/article/81916/a-presidential-system-will-only-save-imran-khan-not-pakistan but was overthrown by the military for being over-smart. Taliban (Pakistan Chapter) want to establish Shariah Law and while most Pakistanis want the world to live under Shariah Law, they don't wish for Shariah to be applied in Pakistan. China is slowly introducing communist/socialist elements into the Pakistani intelligentsia but it might take a few years.
While India had brough in land reforms in 1950s limiting the maximum agricultural land a family could hold(7-15 acres depending on states), Pakistan could never implement them and the land-owning wadhers hold massive farms with indentured slave-like labour becoming the ruling class of Pakistan. Army controls all profitable financial ventures and corruption is rampant. Religious leaders are busy declaring each other infidels and fighting on the streets.
Under the current circustances, what would be the best for of governance?
