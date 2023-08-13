What's new

What form of governance would be best for Pakistan?

Which form of governance suits Pakistan best for the long-term

  • Parliamentary Democracy in the present form

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Parliamentary Democracy after land reforms

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • Shariah Law under ISIS

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Shariah Law under Taliban Pakistan chapter (TTP)

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • Autonomous region of PRC while maintaining Islam as regional religion

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Autonomous region of PRC (Replace Islam with communism)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Military Rule

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Kick out KP and all Pakhtuns from Pak and build a wall on Afgan border

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Join Bangladesh with Dhaka as capital and demilitarise West Pakistan

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • Ask Turk/GCC/OIC to create delegation of wise foriegn Islamic leaders to rule Pakistan on OIC behalf

    Votes: 0 0.0%
Pakistan has always struggled with political stability. Jinnah diedsoon after Pakistan was created . Democracy and dictatorships played musical chairs till 2018 saw a "democratic" change of power for the first time. The military puppet Imran Khan tried to become president for life https://tribune.com.pk/article/81916/a-presidential-system-will-only-save-imran-khan-not-pakistan but was overthrown by the military for being over-smart. Taliban (Pakistan Chapter) want to establish Shariah Law and while most Pakistanis want the world to live under Shariah Law, they don't wish for Shariah to be applied in Pakistan. China is slowly introducing communist/socialist elements into the Pakistani intelligentsia but it might take a few years.

While India had brough in land reforms in 1950s limiting the maximum agricultural land a family could hold(7-15 acres depending on states), Pakistan could never implement them and the land-owning wadhers hold massive farms with indentured slave-like labour becoming the ruling class of Pakistan. Army controls all profitable financial ventures and corruption is rampant. Religious leaders are busy declaring each other infidels and fighting on the streets.

Under the current circustances, what would be the best for of governance?
 
Let me rule for 1 years.

The following will happen.

1. All generals and brigadier except a select few honest will be retired and their properties and bank assets etc checked globally. They will not be able to leave pakistan.
2. All harami judges and senior harami police shot dead.
3. Free education for all. With focus on science tech and maths. Money will be found from the loot that's currently happening
4. Free healthcare for all again money as above with the addition of a national health care insurance
5. Soup kitchen. No Pakistani will sleep hungry.
6. Equal rights for all minorities.
7. Hunt down pak stolen money even if we have to kill the bastaxds overseas.
8 return soldiers to barrack.
9. Every man standing for election will be vetted. Education checked and then ifront of the people questioned on media to check his ability.
10. Anyone living beyond his means will have to prove his income.
11. Open and fair tax collection. Corrupt tax officers shot. No question asked.
12. No space for LGBTQ but those born with 2 genders goven equal rights as any human being.
13. All Pakistanis regardless of religion get equal rights and abolish the blasphemy laws. Instead if someone commits blasphemy we talk to them like our beloved prophet pbuh did.

Remember before you comment a Pakistani only understand 2 things...1 take his money away and 2. Dunda
 
Bevvy Rosh said:
Pakistan has always struggled with political stability. Jinnah diedsoon after Pakistan was created . Democracy and dictatorships played musical chairs till 2018 saw a "democratic" change of power for the first time. The military puppet Imran Khan tried to become president for life https://tribune.com.pk/article/81916/a-presidential-system-will-only-save-imran-khan-not-pakistan but was overthrown by the military for being over-smart. Taliban (Pakistan Chapter) want to establish Shariah Law and while most Pakistanis want the world to live under Shariah Law, they don't wish for Shariah to be applied in Pakistan. China is slowly introducing communist/socialist elements into the Pakistani intelligentsia but it might take a few years.

While India had brough in land reforms in 1950s limiting the maximum agricultural land a family could hold(7-15 acres depending on states), Pakistan could never implement them and the land-owning wadhers hold massive farms with indentured slave-like labour becoming the ruling class of Pakistan. Army controls all profitable financial ventures and corruption is rampant. Religious leaders are busy declaring each other infidels and fighting on the streets.

Under the current circustances, what would be the best for of governance?
Troll post. You could get permanen banned.
 

