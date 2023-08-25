IMRAN KHAN BOOKED UNDER PAKISTAN STATE SECRETS LAW FOR ALLEGEDLY MISHANDLING SECRET CABLE IN 2022

fatman17 said: Utter nonsense. Will be quashed by the courts along with the 180++ FIRs. Work of the fascists continues. Click to expand...

Disagree will not be squashedCourts would have if they wanted to alreadyEven if a case suggesting he stole Aladin lamp is bought it will standAs we already know that most of his cases are even more ludicrous including how this judgement was doneI expect a myanmur like situation next 10yrs with elite enjoying the show and ultimately Khan released in 2030 when bilawal gets a turn and he is too frial to be a threat (in his 80s) just like bacha Khan wasAnd I am afraid all of my predictions have came out true over the last 3 years ..Asim munir will get a hefty another 6 yearsEconomy will remain a slow growing country like it has been..boasted by ample man power, remittances and cheap hydro electric powerOn foreign land scape Pakistan will be a laughing stock like it has become...it's dispora will act like Iranian, myanemse and cuban warry about its country