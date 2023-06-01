We are only left with 3 options

As we have seen and still witnessing how injustice, gangsterism, violation of rights, and the destruction of this country is going on by the PDM and the establishment. But setups like PDM will come and disappear the real culprit is the establishment that has grabbed this country by its neck since its inception.

We tried protests, even the supreme court, and honest patriot people with integrity sacrificed and tried their best for the betterment of this country but all of them were brought to their knees by the evil monster called the establishment.

Recently we have seen that they crossed all limits of decency and they are touching a new low every day. Doesn't matter how strong and determined we are we get weak when it comes to family. They are threatening whole families, beating women, children and even sick old parents are not being spared.

So after everything failed regretfully I am saying all the legal methods and trusting our legal system, and constitution to provide justice to the voter is simply not going to work.

We've seen they managed to break down the strongest people in this fight by inflicting damage on their families. And no one is there to help them because police, and courts all are weaker in front of the evil establishment. The establishment that hijacked this country and wants to run this country only for themselves to create their wealth at the expense of the suffering of the majority. If they feel the same will be done to their families and the suffering will be equal only that can stop them. In the jungle, you have to follow the law of the jungle for your survival.

Well, now how to accomplish that is another question, and by no means I am saying we should create a militia to accomplish that. All I am saying is if you believe by following the legal system of this country you can protect your rights or stop the destruction, looting, and plundering of this country you are simply living in a fool's paradise.

We are left with three options

1) Let the drama continues and learn to live like a slave of the establishment.

2)Leave this country.

3)Fight back and inflict equal damage proportionately.

But with a heavy heart I am saying most people will opt option 1.