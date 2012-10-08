Vietnam Defence Forum

What's new

I like this toast below that reflects many things, so I would like to begin with it:


"We are a school. We here are teachers, and students, and researchers. Many of us are in uniform with obligations to our defense and security establishments, but in the end we are a school with everything that entails&#8212;libraries, homework, computers, research, publications, and end-of-term grades. . . . We have this common understanding of the central importance of continuous learning, and that is what we should take as the central motivating force in our institutional relationship."

Toast in honor of Vietnamese National Defense Academy Commandant General Vo Tien Trung offered by NDU President Vice Admiral Ann E. Rondeau, October 2011, Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, DC.

President Truong Tan Sang urges military academy to study modern warfare
September 18, 2012

President Truong Tan Sang asked the National Defence Academy to study deeply the global military science, especially modern and hi-tech warfare issues to advise the Party, State and the army and serve its training.

He made the request when speaking at a ceremony to start the new academic year at the Academy in Hanoi on September 17.
picture: VN President Truong Tan Sang

While congratulating the academy&#8217;s staff and soldier and officer students on their new school year, President Sang also praised the academy for helping thousands of senior officials of the Party and State further improve their knowledge of defence and security matters.

The President underscored that successfully building and defending the Socialist Republic of Vietnam is the task and strategic goal of the country and the people.

Though peace, cooperation and development are the major trends in the world, there are still many complex changes, he noted, citing Southeast Asia as an example.

As a dynamically developing region, Southeast Asia is encountering factors that cause instability, especially sovereignty disputes in the East Sea between several regional countries, said the President.

He mentioned the hostile forces&#8217; acceleration of the &#8220;peaceful evolution&#8221; strategy, riots, &#8220;self-evolution&#8221;, &#8220;self-transformation&#8221; and their making use of the issues of democracy, human rights, nation and religion to sabotage national independence and socialism in Vietnam.

Actions that violate the country&#8217;s sovereignty, islands, and territorial integrity are also developing complicatedly, he emphasised.

The State leader said that as the country&#8217;s and the army&#8217;s leading defence training and military science research centre, the Academy needs to further improve the quality of education and scientific research to produce regular, proficient and sharp-thinking officers for the country.

Sang also said he believes that the academy will continue to make more contributions to the national defence and construction in the future.

Source: VNA
President Truong Tan Sang urges military academy to study modern warfare
 
Insignia of the General Staff


Vietnam has 22 military academies training officers for all branches, agencies, units belongs to the Ministry of Defence.

High-ranking

National Defense Academy of Vietnam

Middle-ranking

Dalat Army Academy
Military Political Academy

Other

Air Defense - Air Force Academy
Border Defense Force Academy
College of National Military Industry
Le Quy Don Technical University or Military Technical Academy
Logistics Academy
Military Science Academy
Nguyen Hue University or 2nd Army Officer School
School of Artillery Officer
School of Chemistry Officer
School of Engineer Officer
School of Information Officer
School of Sappers Officer
School of Tank - Armored Officer
Tran Dai Nghia University or School of Military Engineering Officer Vinhempich
Tran Quoc Tuan University or 1st Army Officer School
University of Military Culture and Arts
University of Politics
Vietnam Air Force Officer Academy
Vietnam Military Medical Academy
Vietnam Naval Academy

Exchange visits between Vietnam&#8217;s National Defense Academy and US National Defense University


stern-2.jpg

NDU President Vice Admiral Ann Rondeau gives presentation to class at Vietnam&#8217;s National Defense Academy, April 2011. (Hanoi)


Trung12.jpg

Vietnamese Army Lieutenant General Trung spoke to military and civilian leaders at NDU Washington, DC. on October 6, 2011.
 
US Guided missile destroyer USS Lassen underway in the rough seas of the East China Sea



U.S. Navy Cmdr. H.B. Le on USS Lassen (2009) - The first Viet-American Commander on a U.S. warship
Graduating from the US Naval Academy with merit in 1992, Le was designated as a surface warfare officer. Four ships and 17 years later, he finds himself leading one of the Navy&#8217;s premier warships back to a land of which he has few memories.
 
Vietnam-made modern warship handed to Vung Tau
Updated : Sat, October 6, 2012,12:33 PM (GMT+0700)



The HQ-273 ship

Brigade 171 of the Naval Zone II has received an advanced warship, HQ 273, one of the most modern warships to be made in Vietnam to date.

The reception was made at a ceremony held by the Brigade in Vung Tau City, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province on Friday, October 5.

The HQ-273, the second artillery ship of the TT400TP class built by Ministry of Defense&#8217;s Hong Ha Shipbuilding Company, is equipped with modern weaponries including AK 630 machine gun, surface-to-air missile system, and radar and enemy recognition systems, said Colonel Mai Tien Tuyen, the political commissar of the High Command of Naval Zone II.

The ship, which is 54.16 meters long and 9.16 meters wide, has a maximum speed of 32 nautical miles per hour. It is able to continuously operate offshore for 30 days and nights at sustained winds of force 9 (76-87 kph). The ship has an operating range of 2,500 miles.

The vessel has maximum and average displacements of 446 and 413 tons respectively. It can operate in rough seas with winds of up to 75 kph, according to the ship builder.

HQ-273 had experienced eight quality tests at sea since June 2012 before it was handed over to the Vietnam People&#8217;s Navy on August 31.

The first artillery ship TT400TP, HQ-272, was unveiled on September 27 last year and delivered to the navy on January 16, 2012

The TT400TP was produced to undertake four missions: wipe out all enemy battleships, protect army bases of landing crafts, protect civilian vessels, and for patrolling purposes.

Speaking at the ceremony, Colonel Tuyen requested that naval soldiers use the warship effectively to fulfill their duties to defend Vietnam&#8217;s waters, islands and continental shelf.

As previously reported, Hong Ha handed over the HQ 272, Vietnam's first locally produced modern battleship, to the naval force on January 16, 2012. The company started building the ship in April 2009, using the state-of-the-art technology.

Vietnam-made modern warship handed to Vung Tau
 
Good for Vietnam as long your not guning us anyway is your country planing to mass produce it large numbers replacing most of your old ships just like ours we are in process of replacing our old ship with more ship and i heard that we even send PN personnel to Vietnam since you made this ship any news on your end?
 
Good for Vietnam as long your not guning us anyway is your country planing to mass produce it large numbers replacing most of your old ships just like ours we are in process of replacing our old ship with more ship and i heard that we even send PN personnel to Vietnam since you made this ship any news on your end?
Oh, you knew it ,too ?? Yes, your country wanna buy some VN high-speed patrol vessels to upgrade your navy, they're still considering
 
Since we can self produce this sort of gunboats at very low cost, mass production shouldn´t be a problem. If there is a demand.
 
Add some carrier killer missiles to it :cheers:
The gunboat is too small for carrying heavy antiship-missiles.

For destroying various types of amphibious warships including transport ships, destroyers and even aircraft carrier (range 300 km distance): our shore based SS-N-26 Yakhont missiles!
 
The gunboat is too small for carrying heavy antiship-missiles.

For destroying various types of amphibious warships including transport ships, destroyers and even aircraft carrier (range 300 km distance): our shore based SS-N-26 Yakhont missiles!
You will be getting the Brahmos soon for those role.
 
You will be getting the Brahmos soon for those role.
That would be nice. But I´m afraid that India won´t sell to Vietnam because your government fears Chinese counteraction.
 
That would be nice. But I´m afraid that India won´t sell to Vietnam because your government fears Chinese counteraction.
I doubt that. The Brahmos sale is commercial, its not a strategic weapon.

Besides, If India sells 300 km Ballistic missiles or assists Vietnam in making Ballistic missiles of 1000km or above range , What is the worst China could do? China has already assisted Pakistan in nuclear and ballistic missile program.

Most likely Chinese response would be diplomatically presenting India as an irresponsible state creating tensions in South East Asia.
 

