Vietnam Defence Forum

President Truong Tan Sang urges military academy to study modern warfare

He made the request when speaking at a ceremony to start the new academic year at the Academy in Hanoi on September 17.While congratulating the academy’s staff and soldier and officer students on their new school year, President Sang also praised the academy for helping thousands of senior officials of the Party and State further improve their knowledge of defence and security matters.The President underscored that successfully building and defending the Socialist Republic of Vietnam is the task and strategic goal of the country and the people.Though peace, cooperation and development are the major trends in the world, there are still many complex changes, he noted, citing Southeast Asia as an example.As a dynamically developing region, Southeast Asia is encountering factors that cause instability, especially sovereignty disputes in the East Sea between several regional countries, said the President.He mentioned the hostile forces’ acceleration of the “peaceful evolution” strategy, riots, “self-evolution”, “self-transformation” and their making use of the issues of democracy, human rights, nation and religion to sabotage national independence and socialism in Vietnam.The State leader said that as the country’s and the army’s leading defence training and military science research centre, the Academy needs to further improve the quality of education and scientific research to produce regular, proficient and sharp-thinking officers for the country.Sang also said he believes that the academy will continue to make more contributions to the national defence and construction in the future.Source: VNA