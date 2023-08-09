Inside of HCM Metro - largest underground station in Vietnam

Diện mạo ga ngầm lớn nhất Metro số 1
TP HCM- Ga ngầm Bến Thành, quận 1, có bốn tầng, nhiều hạng mục như sảnh đợi, bán vé, kỹ thuật... đã hoàn thành cơ bản, đạt 99% khối lượng.
The completion rate is 99% and there has been trial run in April 2023:Ben Thanh Underground Station, District 1, has four floors, many items such as lobby, ticketing, engineering... have been basically completed, reaching 99% of the volume.
160
After 7 years of construction, Ben Thanh station (district 1) - one of the three underground stations of the Metro Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien line has almost been completed. The station is 236 m long, 60 m wide, about 32 m deep, including 4 underground floors. This is the central station of Metro line 1, in the future connecting Metro lines 2, 4, 3a.
The first floor is designed with the main white color, with a system of 174 aluminum-clad concrete pillars. This floor has an area of about 45,000 m2, in addition to the function of the lobby, ticketing will integrate a commercial center of 18,100 m2, a corridor and an underground square of 21,500 m2.
Perspective of Ben Thanh underground station with 4 underground floors. Photo: MAUR
Right at the entrance is a place where passengers' tickets are controlled. Ticket vending machines and automatic toll gates will be installed next to this area. Next to it is the ticket office and security monitoring, the work of the station staff is basically complete.
Behind the ticket gate are stairs and escalators leading down to the second floor, also known as the station floor. The entire station has 2 elevators, stairs and escalators for guests, which are in the process of being installed.
Elevators leading down to four underground floors of Ben Thanh station have been installed. According to the design, the first two floors will be used for the first Metro line. The remaining two floors are for Metro Line 2 (Ben Thanh - Tham Luong) and the following lines.
At the second floor is where the train stops, stops to pick up and drop off passengers. Two tracks run parallel between Ben Thanh station and the Opera House, each side is 660 m long and 1.4 m wide. On the outer wall, there are signs to guide the train route, and there are also cells to install advertising boards. In the near future, the area will be installed with passenger doors.
The floor of the underground station is paved with cement tiles and designed with yellow walkways for people with disabilities.
The highlight of Ben Thanh underground station is a skylight 6 m high, 21.6 m in diameter, designed in the shape of a lotus flower. The well has the function of providing light for the bottom of the station.
The contractor said that the next time will tile the steps around the well, the floor, decorate more trees. This place also creates an open space, allowing metro passengers to see directly through Ben Thanh market.
Technical room is the place to install ventilation, pump, electricity, refrigeration system... to ensure the operation of underground station.
On July 28, workers continued the remaining items of the underground station in terms of architecture, electromechanical, and interior.
Outside are 6 entrances to the underground station, around the Ben Thanh market area and the 23/9 park.
Panoramic view of underground station from above, in the middle is a circular skylight. Previously, the ground near Ben Thanh market and the 23/9 park was almost handed over, the landscape was re-established after 7 years of requisition for construction.
Metro route Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien. Graphics: Khanh Hoang
Metro No. 1 started construction in 2012, with a total investment of more than 43,700 billion VND, nearly 20 km long. The route starts from Ben Thanh station to Long Binh depot (Thu Duc city), including three underground stations and 11 elevated stations. The whole project is currently about 95%, expected to be completed by the end of this year.
