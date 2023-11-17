Vietnam copies China island building

Viet
Vietnam construction workers use chinese style dredgers to speed up lands reclamations.
cutter suction dredgers
Very good
copy chinese peaceful rise. Win win.
“A cutter suction dredger cuts hard soil or rock on the seabed into fragments with a rotating head. The material is then sucked up by dredge pumps and discharged to a deposit area through pipelines across sea and land.”
Pearson Reef, Oct. 27, 2023. CSIS/AMTI/MAXAR Technologies
Dredging at Pearson Reef, Oct. 27, 2023. Credit: CSIS/AMTI/MAXAR Technologies
Dredging at Barque Canada, Nov. 2, 2023. Cutter suction dredgers with cables working at the reef. Credit: CSIS/AMTI/MAXAR Technologies
