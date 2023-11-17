What's new

Vietnam copies China island building

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,914
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Vietnam construction workers use chinese style dredgers to speed up lands reclamations.
cutter suction dredgers
Very good
copy chinese peaceful rise. Win win.

“A cutter suction dredger cuts hard soil or rock on the seabed into fragments with a rotating head. The material is then sucked up by dredge pumps and discharged to a deposit area through pipelines across sea and land.”



social_media

Pearson Reef, Oct. 27, 2023. CSIS/AMTI/MAXAR Technologies

79243161-6dd2-49fc-abf8-7075ddd66150.jpeg
Dredging at Pearson Reef, Oct. 27, 2023. Credit: CSIS/AMTI/MAXAR Technologies

6ccb6939-ec91-434b-a5bf-2bf9b02cf34c.jpeg
Dredging at Barque Canada, Nov. 2, 2023. Cutter suction dredgers with cables working at the reef. Credit: CSIS/AMTI/MAXAR Technologies

Vietnam ‘ramps up’ island building in South China Sea

www.rfa.org www.rfa.org
 
Wrong. Vietnam has been building islands in SCS for decades(even earlier than China). Just in a very inefficient way. Because Vietnam doesn't have the technologies and equipment China has.
 
Viet said:
Vietnam construction workers use chinese style dredgers to speed up lands reclamations.
cutter suction dredgers
Very good
copy chinese peaceful rise. Win win.

“A cutter suction dredger cuts hard soil or rock on the seabed into fragments with a rotating head. The material is then sucked up by dredge pumps and discharged to a deposit area through pipelines across sea and land.”



social_media

Pearson Reef, Oct. 27, 2023. CSIS/AMTI/MAXAR Technologies

79243161-6dd2-49fc-abf8-7075ddd66150.jpeg
Dredging at Pearson Reef, Oct. 27, 2023. Credit: CSIS/AMTI/MAXAR Technologies

6ccb6939-ec91-434b-a5bf-2bf9b02cf34c.jpeg
Dredging at Barque Canada, Nov. 2, 2023. Cutter suction dredgers with cables working at the reef. Credit: CSIS/AMTI/MAXAR Technologies

Vietnam ‘ramps up’ island building in South China Sea

www.rfa.org www.rfa.org
Click to expand...
Lol, Vietnam is the original first one to build artificial islands in SCS decade before China did. So, don't shamelessly blame your wrong doings on China.
 

Similar threads

Viet
Vietnam rapidly builds up South China Sea reef
Replies
0
Views
135
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam speeds land reclamation in South China Sea
Replies
7
Views
765
Song Hong
Song Hong
Viet
Vietnam in big push to expand South China Sea outposts - U.S. think tank
Replies
2
Views
491
AViet
A
Viet
Vietnam Land-Filling On Disputed Reef In Spratlys
Replies
0
Views
660
Viet
Viet
beijingwalker
China is building a vast, sky-blackening air armada, China's growing air power threatens to outmatch American fighter strength in the near future
Replies
1
Views
290
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom