US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya, Donald Lu to visit Dhaka on 11-14 July; next election on agenda

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Thursday said Bangladesh’s upcoming national election might come up for discussion apart from other issues of mutual interest during the visit of the high-level US delegation​

06 July, 2023, 06:40 pmLast modified: 06 July, 2023, 07:02 pmDeputy Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia, USAID Änjali Kaur will be part of the delegation.Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Thursday said Bangladesh's upcoming national election might come up for discussion apart from other issues of mutual interest during the visit of the high-level US delegation next week."Many issues will be discussed. Election issues may come up for discussion as one of the issues. We are not ruling out this," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.The foreign secretary said human rights, Rohingya repatriation, trade, labour and other issues of mutual interest will come up for discussion.The foreign secretary said Zeya is a relatively senior US official and her mandated area is quite wide.Momen said he does not have any information that the US delegation is coming to discuss only the election issue but it is the continuation of various bilateral mechanisms that the two countries have.Dhaka witnessed a series of visits from Washington in the recent past, including a visit by Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, on 19-23 March 2022.Donald Lu also visited Bangladesh earlier this year. Lu has been heavily involved in setting Washington's Bangladesh policy in the recent past.After the new visa policy was officially announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on 25 May, Lu appeared as the public face of the move, making appearances in Bangladeshi media to explain how it would be implemented.Meanwhile, in a weekly media briefing at the Ministry, Director General (Additional Charge) of Public Diplomacy Wing Mohammad Rafiqul Alam said the visit of the US delegation led by Uzra Zeya is basically an effort to advance the friendly relations between the two countries and strengthen the communication further.The US delegation will also visit the Rohingya camp apart from their engagements at various levels.Zeya leads global diplomatic efforts to strengthen democracy, advance universal human rights, support refugees and humanitarian relief, promote rule of law and counternarcotics cooperation, fight corruption and intolerance, prevent armed conflict, and eliminate human trafficking.