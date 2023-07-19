US engages directly with Bangladeshi officials to discuss 'shared priorities': State Dept The United States has said it engages directly with Bangladeshi officials to discuss "shared priorities" for the two countries. Talking to reporters during a regular briefing at the US State Department on 18 July, its Spokesperson Matthew Miller said US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya emphasised in...

19 July, 2023, 12:35 pmLast modified: 19 July, 2023, 12:37 pmTalking to reporters during a regular briefing at the US State Department on 18 July, its Spokesperson Matthew Miller said US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya emphasised in her trip the importance of the United States and Bangladesh working together to achieve Bangladesh's goal of "free and fair elections" as well as the crucial role of civil society, human rights defenders, journalists, and labour activists, and accountability for human rights abuses."These are important issues in our bilateral relationship," he said, adding that senior officials from the United States regularly travel to Bangladesh.Miller said the US Under Secretary also emphasized the importance of continuing to support the Rohingya refugees.She visited Rohingya refugees as well as humanitarian partners and Bangladesh senior government officials in Cox's Bazar and announced $74 million in additional humanitarian assistance to support Myanmar and Bangladesh's response efforts."I will just say finally that the United States is dedicated to partnering with the government and civil society to address the scourge of human trafficking in the region," Miller said.