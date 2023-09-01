What's new

US commerce secretary warns China will be 'uninvestable' without action on raids, fines

SHANGHAI (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Wednesday said she warned Chinese leaders that U.S. businesses might stop investing in their country without prompt action to address complaints about worsening conditions due to raids on firms, unexplained fines and unpredictable official behavior.

Raimondo’s comments add to pressure on Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government, which is trying to revive investor interest and reverse an economic slump. Business groups say confidence among foreign companies is at an all-time low. Official figures show foreign investment plunged in the latest quarter.

Raimondo visited Beijing as part of U.S. efforts to restore relations that plummeted to their lowest level in decades due to disputes about technology, security, Taiwan and other issues. She called her meetings with China’s No. 2 leader, Premier Li Qiang, and other officials “very productive” but said she “didn’t pull any punches” in conveying business complaints.

Raimondo said CEOs ahead of her trip told her they face increased pressure from Beijing’s expansion of an anti-spying law this year, raids on some firms, tighter controls on data and lack of information about rule changes.

Other countries should pay back in reciprocity, like how India treated Xiaomi, and how BYD has been denied access to Indian market.
 
Other countries should pay back in reciprocity, like how India treated Xiaomi, and how BYD has been denied access to Indian market.
Barking dogs do not bite.

Words are cheap. Actions are what matters.

If US had the power to not invest in China then the US would have already done that instead of talking.

The fact the US is talking (more like pleading) indicates that the US has no other choice but to invest in China.
 
Barking dogs do not bite.

Words are cheap. Actions are what matters.

If US had the power to not invest in China then the US would have already done that instead of talking.

The fact the US is talking (more like pleading) indicates that the US has no other choice but to invest in China.
China should shut down all manufacturing plants of the US, EU and their criminal trouble maker friends as a mark of protest.

The impact of such a protest by China will be bigger than the protest of Tiananmen Square. The number of trouble makers dying because of such a step by China will be higher than that of Great Leap Forward by Mao the great.
 
China should shut down all manufacturing plants of the US, EU and their criminal trouble maker friends as a mark of protest.

The impact of such a protest by China will be bigger than the protest of Tiananmen Square. The number of trouble makers dying because of such a step by China will be higher than that of Great Leap Forward by Mao the great.
Tesla has been cutting prices again and again as it is unable to compete with the Chinese EV auto makers like BYD.

Chinese do need foreign investments as Chinese companies are big enough to invest.

Western companies are unable to compete with the Chinese companies in the Chinese market.

So naturally foreign investments will go to zero as those foreign companies go bankrupt.
 
Tesla has been cutting prices again and again as it is unable to compete with the Chinese EV auto makers like BYD.
But Pakistan has increased electricity prices so high that average Pakistani can’t afford to use it. Then how will BYD do bijness in Pakistan and grow to be the biggest EV company in western part of South Asia?
 
But Pakistan has increased electricity prices so high that average Pakistani can’t afford to use it. Then how will BYD do bijness in Pakistan and grow to be the biggest EV company in western part of South Asia?
No worries. China is building power plants as part of CPEC and in the next few years Pakistan will have surplus electricity.

Energy Projects Under CPEC | China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Official Website

CPEC | China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Official Website Develop By Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives CPEC Authority 'P' block Pak-Secretariat, Islamabad,Pakistan. China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a framework of regional connectivity. CPEC will not only benefit...
cpec.gov.pk cpec.gov.pk
 
No worries. China is building power plants as part of CPEC and in the next few years Pakistan will have surplus electricity.

They claim 11 energy projects are already completed by Chow Mings:

11 power projects completed under CPEC


I’m worried if they complete more 11 projects under CPEC, there will be 24 hours load shedding across Pakistan.

Then you may have to buy electricity from China, who will provide it from the 22 projects they have in Pakistan for a good market price. 👍
 

