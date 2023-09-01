Skull and Bones
SHANGHAI (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Wednesday said she warned Chinese leaders that U.S. businesses might stop investing in their country without prompt action to address complaints about worsening conditions due to raids on firms, unexplained fines and unpredictable official behavior.
Raimondo’s comments add to pressure on Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government, which is trying to revive investor interest and reverse an economic slump. Business groups say confidence among foreign companies is at an all-time low. Official figures show foreign investment plunged in the latest quarter.
Raimondo visited Beijing as part of U.S. efforts to restore relations that plummeted to their lowest level in decades due to disputes about technology, security, Taiwan and other issues. She called her meetings with China’s No. 2 leader, Premier Li Qiang, and other officials “very productive” but said she “didn’t pull any punches” in conveying business complaints.
Raimondo said CEOs ahead of her trip told her they face increased pressure from Beijing’s expansion of an anti-spying law this year, raids on some firms, tighter controls on data and lack of information about rule changes.
Other countries should pay back in reciprocity, like how India treated Xiaomi, and how BYD has been denied access to Indian market.
US commerce secretary warns China will be 'uninvestable' without action on raids, fines
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says she warned Chinese leaders that U.S. businesses might stop investing in their country without prompt action to address complaints about worsening conditions due to raids on firms, unexplained fines and unpredictable official behavior.
