US Commerce Secretary: Huawei's Chip Advancements are 'Incredibly Disturbing', mulling stricter export controls

US Commerce Secretary: Huawei's Chip Advancements are 'Incredibly Disturbing', mulling stricter export controls​

By Anton Shilov
published October 5 2023

Raimondo mulls stricter export controls.

Huawei

(Image credit: Huawei)

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has voiced concerns over Huawei's latest advancement in chip manufacturingwhich enabled the company to build a fairly high-performance HiSilicon Kirin 9000S system-on-chip for smartphones. The development underscores the challenge the U.S. faces in monitoring and regulating wafer fab equipment exports, and Raimondo believes more resources and mechanisms are essential for stricter enforcement, reports Bloomberg.

Raimondo's apprehensions stem from reports surrounding Huawei's usage of its Kirin 9000S SoC that was made by SMIC using its 2nd generation 7nm-class fabrication process and supplied to the tech giants in violation of U.S. sanctions. In response, she highlighted the urgent need for enhanced mechanisms and increased resources to reinforce the department's ability to oversee export-controls.
Raimondo has said that different tools and additional enforcement resources are needed.


The Commerce Secretary also alluded to a pending bill that would grant her department more control over tech deals perceived as security threats. Additionally, she acknowledged Senator Maria Cantwell's suggestion for a new structure to address potential tech supply chain risks.

Further emphasizing the department's stringent stance, Raimondo mentioned a precedent-setting $300 million penalty imposed on Seagate for trading with Huawei without the requisite permissions. Such stringent measures, she believes, are a testament to the department's commitment, but she also stressed the necessity for additional resources to bolster these efforts.

Raimondo's statements come in the wake of her diplomatic trip to China in August, aimed at smoothening the strained ties between the two nations. However, the launch of Huawei's Mate 60 Pro smartphone based on the Kirin 9000S SoC during her visit has ignited discussions in the U.S. capital. These debates question efficiency of American initiatives to decelerate China's technological prowess.

While the Commerce Secretary previously stated that she did not found proof of China's capability to produce these advanced chips in large quantities, she is under substantial political scrutiny. Many, particularly Republicans, urge her to act swiftly in imposing tighter regulations. Meanwhile, the tools that SMIC used to make the SoC were not banned and/or has been installed for a while. Meanwhile, the U.S. cannot physically prevent SMIC from supplying chips to Huawei. What it can do is put SMIC into the blacklist and essentially destroy this company.

But the U.S. government is not inclined to do it now. The U.S. administration is endeavoring to improve relations with China, anticipating a potential summit between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in November.

www.tomshardware.com

US Commerce Secretary: Huawei's Chip Advancements are 'Incredibly Disturbing'

Raimondo mulls stricter export controls.
www.tomshardware.com
 
This is going to be fun and so satisfying seeing the complete humiliation of the United States in front of the whole world when China conquers the entire semiconductor supply chain over the next few years.
 
China's on the right track. For me, personally, I would never get a Huawei phone unless it has domestic CMOS. Sony CMOS is shiet. Sony is all about style over substance. Buy any Sony earphones, they all produce these dirty artificial bass, sounds good but detracts from the actual musical content.
 

