UN Resolution 80 both India and Pakistan need to withdraw forces for plebiscite, not just Pakistan

Usually Indians come with this argument that Pakistan needs to withdraw forces while India maintains a minimum forces presence in Kashmir to hold a plebiscite.
This United Nations 80 Resolution says both India and Pakistan need to withdraw forces to allow UN to hold a plebiscite in Kashmir and determine the destiny of land.
Scheming and dishonest Indians are not honest about the Plebiscite action on the Kashmir Dispute.
From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
United Nations Security Council Resolution 80, adopted on March 14, 1950, having received the reports of the Commission for India and Pakistan, as well as a report from General A. G. L. McNaughton, the Council commended India and Pakistan for their compliance with the ceasefire and for the demilitarization of Jammu and Kashmir and agreement on Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz as the future Plebiscite Administrator.
The resolution called for:
The Resolution went on to request the two governments to take all necessary precautions to ensure that the cease-fire continue, thanked the members of the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan as well as General A. G. L. McNaughton and agreed that the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan would be terminated one month after both parties have informed the United Nations Representative of their acceptance of the transfer of the powers and responsibilities of the United Nations Commission to him.
The resolution passed with eight votes in favour; India and Yugoslavia abstained, and the Soviet Union was absent when voting took place.
No wonder why Sir Owen Dixon blamed India for not holding the Plebiscite, or for holding it hostage to conditions all the time.
