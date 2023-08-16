What's new

UN Resolution 80 both India and Pakistan need to withdraw forces for plebiscite, not just Pakistan

Usually Indians come with this argument that Pakistan needs to withdraw forces while India maintains a minimum forces presence in Kashmir to hold a plebiscite.
This United Nations 80 Resolution says both India and Pakistan need to withdraw forces to allow UN to hold a plebiscite in Kashmir and determine the destiny of land.
Scheming and dishonest Indians are not honest about the Plebiscite action on the Kashmir Dispute.

United Nations Security Council Resolution 80​


















UN Security Council
Resolution 80
Security Council composition

The territory of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, administered by Pakistan (green) and India (yellow and red) in 1950
DateMarch 14 1950
Meeting no.470
CodeS/1469 (Document)
SubjectThe India–Pakistan Question
Voting summary
  • 8 voted for
  • None voted against
  • 2 abstained
  • 1 absent
ResultAdopted
Permanent members
  • 23px-Flag_of_the_Republic_of_China.svg.png
    China
  • 23px-Flag_of_France_%281794%E2%80%931815%2C_1830%E2%80%931974%29.svg.png
    France
  • 23px-Flag_of_the_United_Kingdom.svg.png
    United Kingdom
  • 23px-Flag_of_the_United_States_%281912-1959%29.svg.png
    United States
  • 23px-Flag_of_the_USSR_%281936-1955%29.svg.png
    Soviet Union
Non-permanent members
79Lists of resolutions81
United Nations Security Council Resolution 80, adopted on March 14, 1950, having received the reports of the Commission for India and Pakistan, as well as a report from General A. G. L. McNaughton, the Council commended India and Pakistan for their compliance with the ceasefire and for the demilitarization of Jammu and Kashmir and agreement on Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz as the future Plebiscite Administrator.
The resolution called for:
  1. Simultaneous and progressive demilitarisation by both India and Pakistan to the point where the remaining force would "not cause fear at any point of time to the people on either side of cease-fire line."[1]
  2. The northern areas to be administered by local authorities, subjected to UN supervision
  3. The Council to appoint a United Nations Representative to assist in the preparations and implementation of the demilitarization program, to advise the Governments of India and Pakistan as well as those of the Council, to exercise all of the power and responsibilities of the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan, to arrange for the Plebiscite Administrator to assume all the functions assigned to him at the appropriate stage of demilitarization and to report to the Council as he saw necessary.
The resolution 80 marked a shift from the resolution 47 which called for Pakistan to withdraw first. Resolution 80 asked India and Pakistan to withdraw their troops simultaneously for the purpose of plebiscite. It also implicitly equated the Azad Kashmir Forces and the Jammu and Kashmir State Forces, which went against the assurances given by the earlier UN Commission. This attempt at the equality of Azad Kashmir and Jammu and Kashmir did not find India's agreement.[2]
The Resolution went on to request the two governments to take all necessary precautions to ensure that the cease-fire continue, thanked the members of the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan as well as General A. G. L. McNaughton and agreed that the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan would be terminated one month after both parties have informed the United Nations Representative of their acceptance of the transfer of the powers and responsibilities of the United Nations Commission to him.
The resolution passed with eight votes in favour; India and Yugoslavia abstained, and the Soviet Union was absent when voting took place.


No wonder why Sir Owen Dixon blamed India for not holding the Plebiscite, or for holding it hostage to conditions all the time.
1692216265916.jpeg


It doesn't matter, even if we forget the resolution for a moment

Kashmir is a Muslim state, the whole point of partition was so we could separate from hindus who we didn't trust

Lets complete partition

India is a hate filled communal disaster, separate the populations
No one wants to live alongside Hindu extremists

Kashmiri need freedom away from a hindutva india
 
hussain0216 said:
It doesn't matter, even if we forget the resolution for a moment

Kashmir is a Muslim state, the whole point of partition was so we could separate from hindus who we didn't trust

Lets complete partition

India is a hate filled communal disaster, separate the populations
No one wants to live alongside Hindu extremists

Kashmiri need freedom away from a hindutva india
I agree with you, but we need to prove to OIC and UN why we are "morally" and "legally" correct on this issue.

Just saying oh we will liberate Kashmir by force is not enough, bro.
 
The pure abject lunatic absurd fantasy that either country is going to start withdrawing forces to run a plebiscite is laughable and preposterous.
Only those who are naïve 5 year olds who have no concept of how the real world works can continue entertaining such irrational whacko delusions
 
Puffin said:
The pure abject lunatic absurd fantasy that either country is going to start withdrawing forces to run a plebiscite is laughable and preposterous.
Only those who are naïve 5 year olds who have no concept of how the real world works can continue entertaining such irrational whacko delusions
That is what the United Nations said to do, and everyone agreed to that, but India unfortunately the deceiving scum they are backed out of it.
 

