India's arguments on Kashmir why they don't want to hold a plebiscite

These Indiots keep saying Pakistan needs to withdraw forces first out of Kashmir before a plebiscite can be conducted.

But UN resolutions 80 says both India and Pakistan need to withdraw forces to hold a plebiscite.

It cannot be one sided. Its not only Pakistan that has to withdraw forces from Kashmir, it is also India that needs to do this in order
to ensure a free a fair plebiscite. Even Sir Owen Dixon said this.

Owen Dixon blamed India for not holding a plebiscite.
 
As per Indian textbooks - Both India and Pakistan needed to withdraw forces, whereas India was suppose to keep minimal boots on the ground to maintain law and order, Pakistan didn't oblige and now after 75+ years much water has flown under the bridge so ain't happenings so now everybody can take a hike
 
Pakistanis try and sell the narrative which is convenient to them. They never bring out many other underlying aspects, in which they blatantly violated the UN resolutions and also lied through their teeth.

- They told UN, that only, irregulars were fighting in J&K. When the five member UN commission landed in Paksiatn, they were informed that 3 brigades of PA were also actively fighting in Kashmir. They misled the UN initially, by telling a white lie. Sensing that they would be caught with their pants down, they told the truth to the commision. Had Paksiatn told the facts to the UN to start with, the UN may have approached the issue differently and more negatively against Paksiatn, for being an aggressor. Imagine, Paksiatn got an entire resolution passed by telling white lies but didn‘t honour the same resolution. PKaistan has been using this lie of irregulars fighting against India every now and then. 1965 and 1999 are examples of these lies. World is fed up of such serial liars.

- The UN resolution 47, was very clear in laying down the terms of troop withdrawal. It clearly said that Paksiatn needs to withdraw first. But Paksitan didn’t do it and kept dithering. Why didn’t they follow the resolution and kept waiting? Because it didn’t suit them? And now they are crying. The term used for this is - crocodile tears.

- General A. G. L. McNaughton submitted a report which was accepted and passed as resolution 80. It required both the countries, to remove forces simultaneously. India didn’t implement it, the same way Paksiatn didn’t implement resolution 47.

- Later on, 1971 happened and both the countries signed the Simla agreement. It clearly laid out the requirement to solve all pending issues bilaterally. What was Paksiatn thinking while singing that agreement?

Gist - PKaistan lied to the world about it’s regular troops not fighting in Kashmir. UN took a softer stance because of this white lie.
- Paksiatn didn’t implement resolution 47 and remove it’s troops first.
- Same way, India didn’t implement resolution 80.
- 1971 changed the scenario completely and made all previous declarations/ resolution etc defunct.
- In the same spirit of lies and betrayal by our friends, India repealed article 370 and made everything before that, completely defunct. Now, there is no scope of any talks whatsoever. Both nations had more than 7 decades to talk and resolve the matter. Most of the time, Paksiatn stabbed India in the back, but always blamed India for no headway. Now that option is also out of the equation.

It would be honourable, if even one of our friends could accept their failures and lies in this regard. The word is “honourable”.
 
Good God ! We have been blamed by Owen Dixon !! We are doomed !!

BTW, who is Own Dixon & what clout does he have ?

A plebiscite was never relevant. Now, with China occupying Aksai Chin, Pak having illegally ceded parts of J&K to China.
 
Actually no. Its States Pakistan need to remove all of its forces and India needs to maintain them in a number that should be adequate to maintain law and order.

  • In the first step, Pakistan was asked to use its "best endeavours" to secure the withdrawal of all tribesmen and Pakistani nationals, putting an end to the fighting in the state.
  • In the second step, India was asked to "progressively reduce" its forces to the minimum level required for keeping law and order. It laid down principles that India should follow in administering law and order in consultation with the Commission, using local personnel as far as possible.
  • In the third step, India was asked to ensure that all the major political parties were invited to participate in the state government at the ministerial level, essentially forming a coalition cabinet. India should then appoint a Plebiscite Administrator nominated by the United Nations, who would have a range of powers including powers to deal with the two countries and ensure a free and impartial plebiscite. Measures were to be taken to ensure the return of refugees, the release of all political prisoners, and for political freedom.
The resolution was approved by nine votes against none. The Soviet Union and Ukrainian SSR abstained.
 
If Pakistan has power, just take it back. Otherwise India is already trying to convert it into Hindu majority.
 
Actually, they have been sold a story by their masters that India isn’t implementing the UN resolution. What they haven’t been told that they themselves are at bigger fault then India, in this regard.

They think that by parroting word Plebiscite, they would make it happen directly, somehow. They don’t see any of their own lies upon lies in this regard.
 
