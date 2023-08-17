India's arguments on Kashmir why they don't want to hold a plebiscite

Pakistanis try and sell the narrative which is convenient to them. They never bring out many other underlying aspects, in which they blatantly violated the UN resolutions and also lied through their teeth.
- They told UN, that only, irregulars were fighting in J&K. When the five member UN commission landed in Paksiatn, they were informed that 3 brigades of PA were also actively fighting in Kashmir. They misled the UN initially, by telling a white lie. Sensing that they would be caught with their pants down, they told the truth to the commision. Had Paksiatn told the facts to the UN to start with, the UN may have approached the issue differently and more negatively against Paksiatn, for being an aggressor. Imagine, Paksiatn got an entire resolution passed by telling white lies but didn‘t honour the same resolution. PKaistan has been using this lie of irregulars fighting against India every now and then. 1965 and 1999 are examples of these lies. World is fed up of such serial liars.
- The UN resolution 47, was very clear in laying down the terms of troop withdrawal. It clearly said that Paksiatn needs to withdraw first. But Paksitan didn’t do it and kept dithering. Why didn’t they follow the resolution and kept waiting? Because it didn’t suit them? And now they are crying. The term used for this is - crocodile tears.
- General A. G. L. McNaughton
submitted a report which was accepted and passed as resolution 80. It required both the countries, to remove forces simultaneously. India didn’t implement it, the same way Paksiatn didn’t implement resolution 47.
- Later on, 1971 happened and both the countries signed the Simla agreement. It clearly laid out the requirement to solve all pending issues bilaterally. What was Paksiatn thinking while singing that agreement?
Gist - PKaistan lied to the world about it’s regular troops not fighting in Kashmir. UN took a softer stance because of this white lie.
- Paksiatn didn’t implement resolution 47 and remove it’s troops first.
- Same way, India didn’t implement resolution 80.
- 1971 changed the scenario completely and made all previous declarations/ resolution etc defunct.
- In the same spirit of lies and betrayal by our friends, India repealed article 370 and made everything before that, completely defunct. Now, there is no scope of any talks whatsoever. Both nations had more than 7 decades to talk and resolve the matter. Most of the time, Paksiatn stabbed India in the back, but always blamed India for no headway. Now that option is also out of the equation.
It would be honourable, if even one of our friends could accept their failures and lies in this regard. The word is “honourable”.