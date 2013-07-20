What's new

Type 052D DDG News & Discussions

new pic of 052D class DDG

25_161179_715238d906a62ee.jpg



P.S suggest to set this as special sticky thread for China new 052D DDG.
 
The above is D3 of JNS&#12290;

D4 is under construction at the same shipyard where the above pic was taken&#12290;

D5-D8 is said to be the work of DLS&#12290;

D9&#12289;D10&#12290;&#12290;&#12290;&#12290;&#65311;:azn:

055&#65311;:coffee:
 
cirr said:
The above is D3 of JNS&#12290;

D4 is under construction at the same shipyard where the above pic was taken&#12290;

D5-D8 is said to be the work of DLS&#12290;

D9&#12289;D10&#12290;&#12290;&#12290;&#12290;&#65311;:azn:

055&#65311;:coffee:
D4 is supposed to be in construction in parallel with the 055.
 
cirr said:
The above is D3 of JNS&#12290;

D4 is under construction at the same shipyard where the above pic was taken&#12290;

D5-D8 is said to be the work of DLS&#12290;

D9&#12289;D10&#12290;&#12290;&#12290;&#12290;&#65311;:azn:

055&#65311;:coffee:
Are D9 and D10 going to be built in the 3rd shipyard?
 
2 new pictures of D#03.

0wcl.jpg


hrya.jpg


Penguin said:
Note the missile launcher on the right ship.... FL3000N

201011161450225454.jpg
FL-3000N is a reference for exportation of the whole system (Launcher + Missiles). The internal use one called HHQ-10 (?? Missile part only).

The official reference of the launcher is called 710.SJ01-X (with X = number of tube), so far we saw 4 different version - 8 tubes (Type 056), 15 tubes, 18 tubes (Type 001 16 Liaoning) and 24 tubes (Type 052D).

Here the launcher installed on Type 056, it's called 710.SJ01-8

yjme.jpg


Henri K.
 
SinoSoldier said:
D4 is supposed to be in construction in parallel with the 055.
no no, for all the infos we can gather from internet, we wont be seeing 055 until 2016 the earliest !

055 is a true monster, some of their sub systems are not mature yet, besides 12 052Ds were ordered, it will take two ship yards at least 2 years to finish all of them
 
Part of the specification of the VLS of Type 052D, according to the official chinese military standard GJB-5860-2006.

723i.jpg


n2ez.jpg


02w0.jpg


eu9n.jpg


m4bt.jpg


g0fr.jpg


ebzs.jpg


sgzt.jpg


For example we learnt from this document that this VLS has at least 3 different kinds of standard launch modules - 9000mm of long, 7000mm and 3300mm. Each "structure" of VLS can hold 8 vertical launcher/seperator (we can see that in the front of Type 052D there are 4 "structures", and at the stern as well), and each vertical launcher can hold up to 4 missiles.

For those who are interested on this new universel VLS system, you can also have a look on an another official military standard GJB-1414A-2005.

Henri K.
 
I'm still waiting for the last update of Google Map, but the satellite picture on March 3rd shown 2 Type 052D destroyers and 3 Type 052C destroyers. We know that things have changed since then...

6vz7.jpg


ufv2.jpg


ghc2.jpg


Last year in November some pictures have been taken by a spotter from a plane flying over the Jianan shipyard, where we can see a Type 052C and a Type 052D side-by-side -

jlh1.jpg


2ccv.jpg


i8xw.jpg


0v66.jpg


9smt.jpg


Henri K.
 
rcrmj said:
no no, for all the infos we can gather from internet, we wont be seeing 055 until 2016 the earliest !

055 is a true monster, some of their sub systems are not mature yet, besides 12 052Ds were ordered, it will take two ship yards at least 2 years to finish all of them
According to POP3, all of the sub systems for type 055 have been mature
 

