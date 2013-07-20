Type 052D DDG News & Discussions

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
The above is D3 of JNS。
D4 is under construction at the same shipyard where the above pic was taken。
D5-D8 is said to be the work of DLS。
D9、D10。。。。？
055？
D1 and D2：
Note the missile launcher on the right ship.... FL3000N
D4 is supposed to be in construction in parallel with the 055.
According to POP3, all of the sub systems for type 055 have been matureno no, for all the infos we can gather from internet, we wont be seeing 055 until 2016 the earliest !
055 is a true monster, some of their sub systems are not mature yet, besides 12 052Ds were ordered, it will take two ship yards at least 2 years to finish all of them
Good news ! But i wonder how type055 ship will look like ?According to POP3, all of the sub systems for type 055 have been mature