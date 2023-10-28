Two soldiers martyred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ghazi52
On 27 October 23, two incidents occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
An IBO was conducted in general area Tirah, Khyber District and after intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was sent to hell, while two terrorists got injured and were apprehended by security forces.
In another incident, an IED exploded in general area Sarwekai, South Waziristan District and resultantly two brave soldiers; Sepoy Banaras Khan (age: 23 years, R/O District Orakzai) and Sepoy Abdul Karim (age: 23 years, R/O of District Khyber), embraced Shahadat.
