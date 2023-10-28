What's new

Two soldiers martyred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
100,693
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,
On 27 October 23, two incidents occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An IBO was conducted in general area Tirah, Khyber District and after intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was sent to hell, while two terrorists got injured and were apprehended by security forces.

In another incident, an IED exploded in general area Sarwekai, South Waziristan District and resultantly two brave soldiers; Sepoy Banaras Khan (age: 23 years, R/O District Orakzai) and Sepoy Abdul Karim (age: 23 years, R/O of District Khyber), embraced Shahadat.
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Four Soldiers martyred in North and South Waziristan districts.
Replies
9
Views
298
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
ghazi52
Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED explosion
Replies
4
Views
578
SQ8
S
ghazi52
Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in KP’s Khyber:
Replies
4
Views
804
Great Janjua
Great Janjua
INDIAPOSITIVE
Six soldiers martyred in North Waziristan skirmish, says ISPR
2 3
Replies
32
Views
3K
Acetic Acid
Acetic Acid
Imran Khan
Six soldier martyred, three terrorists killed in gunfight: ISPR
Replies
3
Views
744
KaiserX
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom