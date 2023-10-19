What's new

Four Soldiers martyred in North and South Waziristan districts.

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
100,322
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,.
“ On night 18/19 October 2023, two fierce encounters took place between own troops and the terrorists in North and South Waziristan districts.

The first engagement occurred in general area Gharyoum, North Waziristan District; where own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which 6 x terrorists were sent to hell including a High Value Target, terrorist ringleader Hazrat Zaman alias Khawarey Mullah, who was actively involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

However, during the operation, three brave sons of soil, Lance Naik Tabbasum UI Haq (age 36 years, resident of District Rawalpindi), Sepoy Naeem Akhtar (age 30 years, resident of District Attock) and Sepoy Abdul Hameed (age 23 years, resident of District Multan), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

In another intense fire exchange between own troops and terrorists in general area Asman Manza, South Waziristan District, Sepoy Farman Ali (age 25 years, resident of District Kashmore) paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1715017383948288272
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Three soldiers martyred in area of Miran Shah, North Waziristan
Replies
4
Views
591
hussain0216
hussain0216
ghazi52
Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED explosion
Replies
4
Views
558
SQ8
S
ghazi52
Soldier martyred in gun battle with terrorists in North Waziristan
Replies
2
Views
259
Mirzali Khan
Mirzali Khan
INDIAPOSITIVE
Six soldiers martyred in North Waziristan skirmish, says ISPR
2 3
Replies
32
Views
3K
Acetic Acid
Acetic Acid
ghazi52
Three Pakistani soldiers and a civilian minor were martyred in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, KPK.
Replies
6
Views
454
Signalian
Signalian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom