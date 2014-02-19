What's new

Turkish Engine Programs

Aegis DDG

Aegis DDG

Let start this then :)

The Turkish firm Mekatron, an industrial electric/electromechanical systems company based in an organized industrial zone in Ankara, turned a Hyundai Accent -- which used to be a taxi -- into a vehicle capable of operating with an electric engine.

The general manager of the firm, Özer Aslan, told the Anatolia news agency they began the project with funding provided by the Small and Medium Industry Development Organization (KOSGEB). The firm is now in the last stage of the project and has already received orders from cab drivers to upgrade their taxis.

Özer further revealed the details of the project, recalling: &#8220;We bought a used cab and stripped down its parts, including the engine, fuel injector, oil pump, transmission, fuel filter, etc. Later, my two partners and I worked on creating all of the metallic parts of the new engine for the car.&#8221; Aslan said they have already started test driving the new vehicle and are excited about the success they have achieved as a small firm.

According to Aslan, the maximum speed at which the electric car can operate is 120 kilometers per hour. It can travel as many as 180 kilometers per charge, which takes about seven hours. Operational costs will be only TL 0.20 per kilometer. &#8220;The firm plans to start production in June 2012,&#8221; he said.

He also discussed the cost of converting a regular car into an electric vehicle. &#8220;We can only convert the kinds of vehicles we have received approval to convert. The total costs of our project will be lower than TL 10,000, excluding batteries. A cab driver can easily amortize the project costs in five months. We also rent the batteries for TL 250-300 per month. As the annual cost of renting batteries equals the monthly cost of the liquefied petroleum gas used by cab drivers, drivers will save on fuel costs as well as maintenance costs,&#8221; he said.

Turkish firm transforms used diesel-engine taxi into electric car

Pratt & Whitney gives Turkish firm more F135 engine work
Kale Group and Pratt & Whitney have started a construction programme in Izmir ahead of the production of F135 engine parts for the Lockheed Martin F-35 in Turkey.

To be opened by the end of 2012, the new factory will employ 700 people within a five-year period.

"The F-35 is a great opportunity for Turkey to develop its aerospace industry," said Kale Aero general manager Ilhan Ozaydin. The company will focus on the production of titanium components under the deal with P&W, he said.

Separately, Dutch firm Fokker Elmo is also investing in a factory in Izmir, to support the production of launchers for the Lockheed Patriot air-defence system.

"If Turkey will choose the Patriot, we can transfer the launcher production to Turkey," said Fokker Elmo marketing and sales manager Rico Engelman.

Pratt & Whitney gives Turkish firm more F135 work
 
National Powerpack Development Project

Objective
To nationally design, development,production powerpacks to meet the requirements of naval and land platforms,particularly tanks.

Scope
Indigenous design, development, production, test and qualification of powerpacks for use in primarily Altay Tank by maximizing the utilization of national capabilities and by enlisting technical support and assistance from abroad when required.Ultimately gaining complete know-how for powerpack design,development,system integration,production,testing,qualification,modification and maintenance.

Project Model : Local development

Status : Evaluation of the bids in response to the RfP is in progress.

National Powerpack Development

Bidders:

1-) BMC Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş
2-) HEMA Endüstri A.Ş
3-) TÜMOSAN A.Ş

Savunma Sanayii Müsteşarlığı
 
Which engines does Turkey uses in his drones??
 
Aegis DDG said:
I'm guessing French turojets..

Just went through the Turkish defence forum,Turkey is very advanced in anti tank missiles and drones.

India also uses foreign engines in some of its drones but we will replace them in future with indigenous ones.
 
jarves said:
Just went through the Turkish defence forum,Turkey is very advanced in anti tank missiles and drones.

India also uses foreign engines in some of its drones but we will replace them in future with indigenous ones.


I'm guessing the Karevi engines will in use right? It also useful as Gas turbine engines for future naval vessels..
 
Aegis DDG said:
I'm guessing the Karevi engines will in use right? It also useful as Gas turbine engines for future naval vessels..

I was talking about simple small drones which need less powerful engines in the range of 100 to 500hp.
Kaveri is too powerful to power these drones.
Anyway you are a turk or Chinese??
 
Aegis DDG said:
I though six-stroke gas pistols were manufactured in Turkey? Why not simply create an engine for anka.

Im not well informed about this but they are allready working on indigenous engine, maybe also for Anka who knows.

But take a look at this. :)
Japan and Turkey are considering teaming up on Tank Engine

jarves said:
The Indian version of Anka drones currently uses Austrian engines but we will replace them with indigenous engines in future,you should also consider that.

Well if we ever replace the engine then only against our own indugenous one, other than that i dont see any benefit on replacing it.
 
xenon54 said:
Well if we ever replace the engine then only against our own indugenous one, other than that i dont see any benefit on replacing it.

I was not talking about replacing it with Indian engines but with your own indigenous engines just like we did.
Is Anka the only drones Turkey has made??
 
jarves said:
I was not talking about replacing it with Indian engines but with your own indigenous engines just like we did.
Is Anka the only drones Turkey has made??


Anka is the only MALE-class UAV of Turkey, AFAIK.
 

