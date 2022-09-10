Turkish Air Force - Weapons and Capabilities ( News and Updates )

Türkiye says USA may approve sale of F-16 Fighters in 2 months​

The process of the United States approving the sale of F-16 fighter jets to NATO member Türkiye is going well and could be completed within a couple of months, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said Thursday.Türkiye has been seeking to modernize its existing warplanes to update its air force and sought to buy 40 F-16 bllock70 jets and nearly 80 modernization kits from the U.S. after the purchase of F-35s fell throughBritish Defense Minister Ben Wallace participated in the "SAHA EXPO Defense, Aviation and Space Industry Fair" held in Istanbul .. 26.10.2022Wallace said, "The best Fighter Jets in the world. There is a strong cooperation behind them. The nice thing is that you can add any feature of your own defense industry.Eurofighter is not closed system, you use another country's systems by paying a lot of money. " saidWallace stated that Turkish missiles can also be placed on Eurofighter Fighter Jetsbut purchase depends on Turkiye's decisionQEAF's F-15QAs & Rafales during 12 Squadron deployments to Qatar.QEAF AlDhariat Squadron pilots also stated the new ECRS radar is already delivering significant tactical advantage, allowing pilots to track targets at greater range, launch their missiles & 'jump into the notch' whilst maintaining missile guidance.