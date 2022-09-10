What's new

Turkish Air Force - Weapons and Capabilities ( News and Updates )

MMM-E

MMM-E

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jul 6, 2017
Messages
11,640
Reaction score
-44
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
Turkish Air Force has 19 AN/ALQ-211 V9 Electronic Warfare and Self protection pods to be used by F-16D block50 Fighter Jets




AN/ALQ-211(V)9 is a self-contained integrated electronic countermeasures and radar warning receiver system designed to protect the F-16s from radio frequency threats.

digital radar warning
high-power jamming
threat geo-location
situational awareness

1662772288461.jpeg

1662775165735.jpeg




Representing the threats on the RWR screen of an F-16 flying CAP or Scramble in Syria, this veil belongs to the 152nd Squadron
1662774628747.jpeg
 
TÜBİTAK-BİLGEM has started the qualification tests of the EHPOD/EDPOD Electronic Warfare and Electronic Support Pod to be used by F-16 Fighter Jets



its DRFM technology is optimized as the self-protection pod of the F-16s
The EHPOD System is able to provide users with “considerably more” effective radiated power than the AN/ALQ-211(V)9 Pod in the inventory of Turkish Air Force

EHPOD will enable F-16 to protect itself against air defense elements during joint operations
1662776073768.jpeg

1662777522855.png

1662776133900.png
 
MMM-E said:
TÜBİTAK-BİLGEM has started the qualification tests of the EHPOD/EDPOD Electronic Warfare and Electronic Support Pod to be used by F-16 Fighter Jets



its DRFM technology is optimized as the self-protection pod of the F-16s
The EHPOD System is able to provide users with “considerably more” effective radiated power than the AN/ALQ-211(V)9 Pod in the inventory of Turkish Air Force

EHPOD will enable F-16 to protect itself against air defense elements during joint operations
View attachment 877600
View attachment 877605
View attachment 877601
Click to expand...
I am pretty sure PAF will induct them as soon as TurAF inducts them....
 
Last edited:
60 CCIP modernized F-16C equipped with Aselsan SPEWS-II Self protection Electronic Warfare Suite



53 mass production systems
7 pilot systems


Integrated Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and ElectronicCountermeasures (ECM) Suite providing the pilot with situational awareness and deceptive RF jamming.


With its radar warning receiver, the SPEWS-II system can detect radar signals coming from homing missiles and warn the jet's pilot. The system's electronic countermeasure capabilities allow it to confuse the signals that enable missiles to find planes and to deceive the missiles by sending signals showing the aircraft in different locations.

The protection against radar-guided missile threats will be especially useful in Turkiye's cross-border operations
1662798304587.jpeg

1662798324078.png
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
I am pretty sure PAF will induct them as soon as TurAF induct them....
Click to expand...

The development and investment of the Turkish defence industry is the best thing that has happened to Pakistan since "sliced bread as we say in the UK".

Turkey offers the ability to procure hight quality systems manufactured to NATO standards that are currently off bounds to Pakistan due to the focus the west is placing on building up India.

Pakistan will of course maintain its procurement lines within China - but it will now supplement them with systems from Turkey and everything indicates that is what Pakistan is looking to do across the Airforce, Navy etc..
 
Last edited:
MMM-E said:
TÜBİTAK-BİLGEM has started the qualification tests of the EHPOD/EDPOD Electronic Warfare and Electronic Support Pod to be used by F-16 Fighter Jets



its DRFM technology is optimized as the self-protection pod of the F-16s
The EHPOD System is able to provide users with “considerably more” effective radiated power than the AN/ALQ-211(V)9 Pod in the inventory of Turkish Air Force

EHPOD will enable F-16 to protect itself against air defense elements during joint operations
View attachment 877600
View attachment 877605
View attachment 877601
Click to expand...
waiting for the greek troll to ruin this thread as well
 
Turkey has a large F16 fleet and reequipping them with new gadgets will cost billons

so its very good to see here the Turks doing all the work and installing their own systems

kind of difficult since its a Foreign platform but they can certainly start this process which will help their own fighter aircraft programme
 
Network centric warfare capability since 2015



Turkiye spent $5,4 billion for network centric warfare capability

-- CCIP Modernization for 163 F-16C/D block52 standard ( $3,9 billion ) since 2015
-- 4 Boeing E-7T AEWCs ( $1,5 billion ) since 2015


CCIP modernization made Turkish F-16s more lethal, survivable and network-centric weapon system


BVR COMBAT

-- 163 CCIP modernized F-16s with link-16 datalink
-- 4 Boeing E-7T AEWCs 600 km MESA Radar
-- 120 km AIM-120C7 networked air to air Missile

1662992543203.jpeg

Link-16 Tactical Data Link
1662990837037.png



to use network centric Warfare with Boeing E-7T AEWC to detect F-16V from 350-400 km away

Turkish F-16s can use Boeing E-7T AEWC Radar to detect F-16V from 350-400 km away and to guide 120 km AIM--120C7 air to air missile on F-16V in BVR combat

1662992365221.jpeg

1662992348302.jpeg
 
Last edited:
Let's imagine a scenario where we go to war with Greece



BVR COMBAT

Let's assume that the war will start with the encounter of the Fighter Jets. In this case,

Our Boeing E7-T AEWCs can detect Greek Fighter Jets from long distances thanks to their 600 km long-range MESA Radar, can direct Turkish F-16s accordingly, and most importantly, they can put radar locks on Greek Fighter Jets and transfer this to the screens of Turkish F-16s via link16 data link

In this way, Turkish F-16s can be ready to fire directly without the need for their radar to scan for enemy Fighter Jets
 
The USA is paving the way for our National Aviation Industry



USA : No PREDATOR UCAV to Turkiye
TURKIYE : Ok , No problem we will develop our own UCAVs

RESULT : Turkiye has become Drone superpower in the World
( TB-2 , ANKA , AKSUNGUR , AKINCI )

1663035430633.jpeg

1663035526801.jpeg

1663035444521.jpeg

1663035383169.png




By not providing Predator UCAVs, the USA paved the way for our National UCAVs.
( TB-2 , ANKA , AKSUNGUR , AKINCI )

Now, what do you think would be the result of not giving us F16?
1663034990754.jpeg


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1569408155519418369
 
MMM-E said:
Network centric warfare capability since 2015



Turkiye spent $5,4 billion for network centric warfare capability

-- CCIP Modernization for 163 F-16C/D block52 standard ( $3,9 billion ) since 2015
-- 4 Boeing E-7T AEWCs ( $1,5 billion ) since 2015


CCIP modernization made Turkish F-16s more lethal, survivable and network-centric weapon system


BVR COMBAT

-- 163 CCIP modernized F-16s with link-16 datalink
-- 4 Boeing E-7T AEWCs 600 km MESA Radar
-- 120 km AIM-120C7 networked air to air Missile

View attachment 878347
Link-16 Tactical Data Link
View attachment 878339


to use network centric Warfare with Boeing E-7T AEWC to detect F-16V from 350-400 km away

Turkish F-16s can use Boeing E-7T AEWC Radar to detect F-16V from 350-400 km away and to guide 120 km AIM--120C7 air to air missile on F-16V in BVR combat

View attachment 878345
View attachment 878344
Click to expand...
MMM-E has discovered the network centric capability and link16. Well done,boy.
 
F-16 VIPER Modernization


A similar project to the ÖZGÜR (F-16 Block 30) Project, which was in the mass production phase, will be developed for F-16 Block 40 and Block 50 too
1666088849804.jpeg



F-16 OZGUR Modernization .. ( F-16 block70 standard )
-- The service life of F-16 Block 30 extended from 8.000 hours to 12.000 hours
-- National Friend-Foe Identification (IFF) System
-- National AESA Radar MURAD
-- National Mission Computer
-- Multifunction Cockpit Center Display Active Matrix Liquid Crystal Display
-- Fuel Hydraulic Gauge
-- Inertial Navigation System
-- Engine Indicator Display
-- National Sound Safety Device

1666088309020.png

www.savunmasanayist.com

F-16 ÖZGÜR Projesi’nde Seri Üretime Geçildi

F-16 ÖZGÜR Projesi kapsamında seri üretime geçildi. F-16 Blok 30 tipi savaş uçakları, ÖZGÜR Modernizasyon Projesi ile özgürleşecekler.
www.savunmasanayist.com www.savunmasanayist.com
 
MMM-E said:
F-16 VIPER Modernization


A similar project to the ÖZGÜR (F-16 Block 30) Project, which was in the mass production phase, will be developed for F-16 Block 40 and Block 50 too
View attachment 887507


F-16 OZGUR Modernization .. ( F-16 block70 standard )
-- The service life of F-16 Block 30 extended from 8.000 hours to 12.000 hours
-- National Friend-Foe Identification (IFF) System
-- National AESA Radar MURAD
-- National Mission Computer
-- Multifunction Cockpit Center Display Active Matrix Liquid Crystal Display
-- Fuel Hydraulic Gauge
-- Inertial Navigation System
-- Engine Indicator Display
-- National Sound Safety Device

View attachment 887506
www.savunmasanayist.com

F-16 ÖZGÜR Projesi’nde Seri Üretime Geçildi

F-16 ÖZGÜR Projesi kapsamında seri üretime geçildi. F-16 Blok 30 tipi savaş uçakları, ÖZGÜR Modernizasyon Projesi ile özgürleşecekler.
www.savunmasanayist.com www.savunmasanayist.com
Click to expand...

It will carry Turkish F16 beyond of any F16 in the world as capabilities especially with national mission computer and AESA radar. our F16 game have worked very well against USA for get rid off modernizations restrictions. when they do embergo we apply our capabilities. Also we get rid off that rubbish F35 project through S400 and transfer all technology to our national fighter jets programs. It is time to focus Hurjet, Kizilelmas and MMU.
 
Havelsan EHSIM RF Decoy


-- Electronic deception and mixing capability
-- Tests will be completed in the first quarter of 2023
-- Available in only 2 countries in the world

to protect F-16 Fighter Jets from RF guided Missiles
1666801427755.png

1666801339901.jpeg
 

Türkiye says USA may approve sale of F-16 Fighters in 2 months​




The process of the United States approving the sale of F-16 fighter jets to NATO member Türkiye is going well and could be completed within a couple of months, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said Thursday.

Türkiye has been seeking to modernize its existing warplanes to update its air force and sought to buy 40 F-16 bllock70 jets and nearly 80 modernization kits from the U.S. after the purchase of F-35s fell through

1668000152231.png


www.dailysabah.com

Türkiye says US may approve sale of F-16 fighters in 2 months

The process of the United States approving the sale of F-16 fighter jets to NATO member Türkiye is going well and could be completed within a couple of...
www.dailysabah.com www.dailysabah.com


Answering the question about the sale of Eurofighter Fighter Jets to Turkiye

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace participated in the "SAHA EXPO Defense, Aviation and Space Industry Fair" held in Istanbul .. 26.10.2022

Wallace said, "The best Fighter Jets in the world. There is a strong cooperation behind them. The nice thing is that you can add any feature of your own defense industry.
Eurofighter is not closed system, you use another country's systems by paying a lot of money. " said

Wallace stated that Turkish missiles can also be placed on Eurofighter Fighter Jets

but purchase depends on Turkiye's decision
1668000706174.png



QEAF's F-15QAs & Rafales during 12 Squadron deployments to Qatar.
In short QEAF EF Typhoons in DACT beat the F15QA and Rafale

QEAF AlDhariat Squadron pilots also stated the new ECRS radar is already delivering significant tactical advantage, allowing pilots to track targets at greater range, launch their missiles & 'jump into the notch' whilst maintaining missile guidance.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1589658761798774784
 

Similar threads

MMM-E
Military Balance of Turkish & Hellenic Air Forces in the Region
19 20 21 22 23 24
Replies
349
Views
18K
Foinikas
Foinikas
MMM-E
Turkish Air Force unmatched new War Concept in 2025
2 3
Replies
44
Views
7K
MMM-E
MMM-E
F-22Raptor
Big Emphasis On “Spectral Warfare” In US Air Force’s Next Generation Air Dominance Plans
Replies
1
Views
723
BHAN85
BHAN85
Hakikat ve Hikmet
PAF's Ecstasy: ASESLSAN MEHPOD is Operational
Replies
0
Views
951
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
F-22Raptor
New Electronic Warfare Suite Top Feature Of F-35 Block 4, Air Combat Boss Says
Replies
0
Views
761
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom