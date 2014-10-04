The Worldwide Government

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Will the capital of proposed worldwide government be in Asia?
Only if GHQ is in Rawalpindi.
Romania all the way baby !
We're not the best in anything,we don't exactly have a glorious past,present ,nor future (i think) ,we're kind of poor,we're not strong but i love my country,i love my people.
So ...countries it is.
Nice thought but life will be boring then :p
I said government it's about laws, security, money, banking system etc but not about culture (music ,clothing ,foods, language,arts ... ) culture is privacy policy and government should be out of it by my mind .
you can go every where no limit can see other cultures why boring that's exciting !
The first step of a world wide goverment will be to erase national culture as to stamp out nationalism and eventual forment in society.