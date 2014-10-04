What's new

The Worldwide Government

Witch do you prefer : a worldwide government or different countries governments ?

To be a planet with a government or
to be countries with governments , armies
that is the question .



By making same government we can save a lot of money at armies , parallel space programs etc .
 
No thank you.

As long as our culture can survive on beef, milk, sun dried salted meatballs, date fruit, vegetables, home grown wheat and AK-47s with a few hundred million 7.62mm rounds, we will not be giving away our freedom to some moronic global hegemon. I don't know about others, but whoever comes to our land with an imperialist mind will end up in unmarked graves.
 
Romania all the way baby !

We're not the best in anything,we don't exactly have a glorious past,present ,nor future (i think) ,we're kind of poor,we're not strong but i love my country,i love my people.

So ...countries it is.
 
World government is the future. Its inevitable. This way countries that cant govern themselves will be helped a lot. Like african countries, afghanistan, pakistan etc. The advanced "technology" of governance mastered by developed world will be spread all over the globe. But its too soon to talk about it. For now continental governments is the next step.
 
Will the capital of proposed worldwide government be in Asia?
 
Nice thought but life will be boring then :p
 
flamer84 said:
Romania all the way baby !

We're not the best in anything,we don't exactly have a glorious past,present ,nor future (i think) ,we're kind of poor,we're not strong but i love my country,i love my people.

So ...countries it is.


I said government it's about laws, security, money, banking system etc but not about culture (music ,clothing ,foods, language,arts ... ) culture is privacy policy and government should be out of it by my mind .

45'22' said:
Nice thought but life will be boring then :p


you can go every where no limit can see other cultures why boring that's exciting !
 
giger said:
I said government it's about laws, security, money, banking system etc but not about culture (music ,clothing ,foods, language,arts ... ) culture is privacy policy and government should be out of it by my mind .



The first step of a world wide goverment will be to erase national culture as to stamp out nationalism and eventual forment in society.
 
It will see the day when more a more advanced form of life (Aliens to be specific) attacks us!!
 
giger said:
I said government it's about laws, security, money, banking system etc but not about culture (music ,clothing ,foods, language,arts ... ) culture is privacy policy and government should be out of it by my mind .



you can go every where no limit can see other cultures why boring that's exciting !

I can still visit countries using visas :D
 
flamer84 said:
The first step of a world wide goverment will be to erase national culture as to stamp out nationalism and eventual forment in society.


to make a government you don't need to change others cultures because managing economic is not about culture security too however you are right they say we want to make government witch is out of culture but destroy cultures
 
But how to elect such a government? How will it preserve the interest of countries with minimum geopolitical importance?
 

