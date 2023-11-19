China set to BEAT Nasa to the Red Planet by years as they find secret to overcome ‘Mars Curse’​

China’s Ambitious Plan to Launch a Mars Sample Return Mission​

ByMampho Brescia​

What is China’s Mars sample return mission? ​

When is China planning to launch its Mars sample return mission? ​

How does China’s mission compare to NASA’s Mars Sample Return mission? ​

What challenges has China faced in its Mars exploration efforts? ​

China's Ambitious Plan to Launch a Mars Sample Return Mission China's Ambitious Plan to Launch a Mars Sample Return Mission - CityLife

NOV 18, 2023China is aiming to upstage NASA by launching its own Mars sample return mission, which would bring back Martian soil and rocks two years ahead of the U.S.-based space agency. The Chinese space agency, known as the China National Space Administration (CNSA), plans to send a crewed mission to Mars within the next decade. As part of its preparations, China intends to complete a Mars sample return mission prior to NASA’s proposed endeavor.The Mars sample return mission, named Tianwen-3, will be the third in the CNSA’s Tianwen program. The plan involves two launches in 2028, with the mission collecting samples from the Martian surface and returning them to Earth in July of 2031.While China’s specific objectives for the Mars sample return mission remain unclear, successfully achieving this milestone before NASA could have significant implications. China has been actively working to establish itself in the space exploration domain and has showcased notable advancements in recent years.However, China has also encountered setbacks in its endeavors. Earlier this year, the Chinese Mars rover failed to withstand the harsh Martian winter, rendering it unable to wake up after a prolonged period of hibernation on the Martian surface. Additionally, China is researching new methods to better understand the Martian atmosphere.By combining its new model of Mars’ atmosphere with plans for a Mars sample return mission, China is positioning itself as a significant player in the exploration of the Red Planet. The success of these ambitious plans, however, remains uncertain.China’s Mars sample return mission, known as Tianwen-3, aims to collect samples from the Martian surface and bring them back to Earth. It is part of the China National Space Administration’s Tianwen program.China intends to launch its Mars sample return mission with a pair of launches in 2028. The samples are expected to be returned to Earth in July 2031.China’s mission aims to bring back Martian soil and rocks two years ahead of NASA’s proposed Mars Sample Return mission.China has encountered setbacks, such as the failure of its Mars rover to survive a harsh Martian winter. Additionally, China continues to research new methods to better understand the Martian atmosphere.