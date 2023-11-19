What's new

China set to BEAT Nasa to the Red Planet by years as they find secret to overcome 'Mars Curse'

China set to BEAT Nasa to the Red Planet by years as they find secret to overcome ‘Mars Curse’​

Millie Turner, Technology & Science Reporter
Published: 15:33, 13 Nov 2023

CHINA is set to beat Nasa to Mars by several years, after scientists figured out a way to evade the consequences of the Red Planet's toxic atmosphere, a new study suggests.

The country hopes to leave for Mars and return to Earth with samples of Martian soil about two years ahead of Nasa and the European Space Agency's (ESA) proposed mission.

NINTCHDBPICT000619693477.jpg

A crew member at a Chinese Mars training facility in the Gobi Desert outside
A crew member at a Chinese Mars training facility in the Gobi Desert outsideCredit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

According to a new study published in the journal Chinese Science Bulletin, researchers claim to have developed a new numerical model to simulate the atmospheric environment of Mars.

It's called the Global Open Planetary atmospheric model for Mars - also known as GoPlanet or GoMars - which is anticipated to support China's upcoming Tianwen-3 mission.

Scientists have then used this model to replicate the three critical cycles of the Martian atmosphere: dust, water, and carbon dioxide.

The atmospheric model can provide information on the meteorological conditions around the Tianwen-3 mission's potential landing sites - and future spacecraft.

Scientists worldwide have been developing Martian atmospheric models since the first Space Race between the Soviets and the Americans in the 1960s.

But China has emerged as an equal space superpower in recent years, with its Tiangong orbital station.

In doing so, the country has made a massive stride in conquering the so-called 'Mars Curse'.

The 'Mars Curse' points to the role of the Red Planet's chaotic atmosphere in taking down a growing roster of spacecraft to its galactic graveyard.

"The dust cycle on Mars is as important as the water cycle on Earth," Wang Bin, climate modelling specialist and senior researcher on the project, told the local Xinhua News Agency.

"GoMars can be used to simulate the dust activity before and after the rover's dormancy, which can provide atmospheric environment data to analyse the possible causes of the dormancy.

The model will be integral to China's third Tianwen program, which will consist of a pair of launches in 2028 that will return samples to Earth in July 2031.

Meanwhile, Nasa and the ESA currently expect their respective Mars mission to launch no sooner than 2033.


China’s Ambitious Plan to Launch a Mars Sample Return Mission​

ByMampho Brescia

NOV 18, 2023

China is aiming to upstage NASA by launching its own Mars sample return mission, which would bring back Martian soil and rocks two years ahead of the U.S.-based space agency. The Chinese space agency, known as the China National Space Administration (CNSA), plans to send a crewed mission to Mars within the next decade. As part of its preparations, China intends to complete a Mars sample return mission prior to NASA’s proposed endeavor.

The Mars sample return mission, named Tianwen-3, will be the third in the CNSA’s Tianwen program. The plan involves two launches in 2028, with the mission collecting samples from the Martian surface and returning them to Earth in July of 2031.

While China’s specific objectives for the Mars sample return mission remain unclear, successfully achieving this milestone before NASA could have significant implications. China has been actively working to establish itself in the space exploration domain and has showcased notable advancements in recent years.

However, China has also encountered setbacks in its endeavors. Earlier this year, the Chinese Mars rover failed to withstand the harsh Martian winter, rendering it unable to wake up after a prolonged period of hibernation on the Martian surface. Additionally, China is researching new methods to better understand the Martian atmosphere.

By combining its new model of Mars’ atmosphere with plans for a Mars sample return mission, China is positioning itself as a significant player in the exploration of the Red Planet. The success of these ambitious plans, however, remains uncertain.

What is China’s Mars sample return mission?

China’s Mars sample return mission, known as Tianwen-3, aims to collect samples from the Martian surface and bring them back to Earth. It is part of the China National Space Administration’s Tianwen program.

When is China planning to launch its Mars sample return mission?

China intends to launch its Mars sample return mission with a pair of launches in 2028. The samples are expected to be returned to Earth in July 2031.

How does China’s mission compare to NASA’s Mars Sample Return mission?

China’s mission aims to bring back Martian soil and rocks two years ahead of NASA’s proposed Mars Sample Return mission.

What challenges has China faced in its Mars exploration efforts?

China has encountered setbacks, such as the failure of its Mars rover to survive a harsh Martian winter. Additionally, China continues to research new methods to better understand the Martian atmosphere.

