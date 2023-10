Groundbreaking laser communications experiment flying to ISS on SpaceX cargo mission on Nov. 5 ILLUMA-T could help pave the way for more efficient communications between Earth and distant destinations like Mars.

NASA's Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE) . It uses an infrared imaging instrument to measure the characteristics, distribution, and movement of atmospheric gravity waves. These waves roll through Earth's atmosphere when air is disturbed, and play a role in defining the climate.

. It uses an infrared imaging instrument to measure the characteristics, distribution, and movement of atmospheric waves. These waves roll through when air is disturbed, and play a role in defining the climate. Aquamembrane-3 , an investigation from the European Space Agency (ESA). It continues evaluation of replacing the multi-filtration beds used for water recovery on the space station with a type of membrane known as an Aquaporin Inside Membrane.

, an investigation from the (ESA). It continues evaluation of replacing the multi-filtration beds used for water recovery on the space station with a type of membrane known as an Aquaporin Inside Membrane. Gaucho Lung , sponsored by the ISS National Lab. It studies how mucus lining the respiratory system affects delivery of drugs carried in a small amount of injected liquid, known as a liquid plug.

, sponsored by the ISS National Lab. It studies how mucus lining the respiratory system affects delivery of drugs carried in a small amount of injected liquid, known as a liquid plug. Rodent Research-20. "That study is designed to look at reproductive health in female mice," Everett said in the press conference. "We will look at the function of the ovaries during flight, and after flight … that will give us indication of the effects of microgravity on reproductive function. (It will) hopefully improve some of our knowledge of reproductive health here on the ground." The research uses hardware developed by NASA's Ames Research Center to safely house the animals.