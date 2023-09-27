The base to be established in the Zangezur Region is planned to be used by the US and France.Hahaha, I think it is now clear who is with whom. All efforts are to prevent this:Which was, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides was agreed on the opening of the Zangezur corridor, including the construction of both railways and roads in Brussels before. They are trying everything to dissuade Armenia from this agreement. The aim is to prevent a lasting peace in the region. This time, however, since Armenia has lost its trump card (the occupation in Karabakh), it has no other option but to hand over its legitimization to her new masters.Armenia is being quietly occupied not by Azerbaijan, but by vultures. And the others, who can't get a piece of this pie, ironically threaten Azerbaijan and conduct drills on the border, lol.