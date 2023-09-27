What's new

The United States is reportedly in talks with Armenia to establish a military base in the Zangezur Corridor

dBSPL

dBSPL

The base to be established in the Zangezur Region is planned to be used by the US and France.

Hahaha, I think it is now clear who is with whom. All efforts are to prevent this:
Zangezur-corridor-map.png

Which was, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides was agreed on the opening of the Zangezur corridor, including the construction of both railways and roads in Brussels before. They are trying everything to dissuade Armenia from this agreement. The aim is to prevent a lasting peace in the region. This time, however, since Armenia has lost its trump card (the occupation in Karabakh), it has no other option but to hand over its legitimization to her new masters.

Armenia is being quietly occupied not by Azerbaijan, but by vultures. And the others, who can't get a piece of this pie, ironically threaten Azerbaijan and conduct drills on the border, lol.
 
This base will be a major threat to Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan and Turkey. Armenian allies Russia and Iran should oppose this move.
 
PakAlp said:
This base will be a major threat to Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan and Turkey. Armenian allies Russia and Iran should oppose this move.
Turkiye is part of NATO and West buys Oil & Gas from Azerbaijan.

The threat is primarily to Iran and Russia in Georgia.

Remember Israel supports Azerbaijan too.
 

Shapur Zol Aktaf
Explainer: What is Iran's position regarding transport routes in Caucasus?
dBSPL
Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to open the Zangezur corridor.
RayKalm
Armenian PM says depending solely on Russia for security was 'strategic mistake'
Trisolaran
Azerbaijan takes control of Lachin corridor connecting Armenia to Karabakh
Mehdipersian
Raisi: Iran Ready to Act to Avert Geopolitical Changes in Region
2 3
