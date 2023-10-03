Armenia flips off Russia and Putin

Armenia’s parliament defies Russia in vote to join international criminal court Moscow criticises ‘inappropriate’ decision that would oblige former ally to arrest Putin if he visits

A win for the West. I wouldn't say major, as Armenia is not strategically very important.However you really have to wonder about the intelligence level of the Armenian people and leadership. Clearly, they do not have a good understanding of their own situation, the geopolitical realities of their neighborhood and also of the world at large.Armenia is a small country surrounded by hostile powers. It was occupying Nagorno Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as a part of Azerbaijan, even if parts of it is historically Armenian. Being a small country, it depends on the good will of larger powers to survive. The countries that it depended on was Russia and Iran, who were the only major powers in the region that was traditionally friendly to it.The antagonists of Russia and Iran is the US and NATO. Although powerful, the reality is that Western powers have very little influence and power in the region. In addition, Turkey, an arch nemesis of Armenia, is a NATO power itself and a very strategically important one. Which means that NATO will never sacrifice Turkey's interest for those of Armenia, which has very limited strategic value.So instead of building relations with the local powers that could actually help it, Armenia has gone ahead to spite Russia and continue to alienate Iran, effectively guaranteeing that it will be completely isolated and helpless. If Azerbaijan comes for Syunik province and attacks Armenia proper, the West will not be able to actually help except to provide thoughts and prayers.So are the Armenian people really this clueless and idiotic? Or are its leaders just captured by the CIA?