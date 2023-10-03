What's new

Armenia flips off Russia and Putin

T

tower9

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 19, 2018
Messages
5,760
Reaction score
-20
Country
China
Location
United States
www.theguardian.com

Armenia’s parliament defies Russia in vote to join international criminal court

Moscow criticises ‘inappropriate’ decision that would oblige former ally to arrest Putin if he visits
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

A win for the West. I wouldn't say major, as Armenia is not strategically very important.

However you really have to wonder about the intelligence level of the Armenian people and leadership. Clearly, they do not have a good understanding of their own situation, the geopolitical realities of their neighborhood and also of the world at large.

Armenia is a small country surrounded by hostile powers. It was occupying Nagorno Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as a part of Azerbaijan, even if parts of it is historically Armenian. Being a small country, it depends on the good will of larger powers to survive. The countries that it depended on was Russia and Iran, who were the only major powers in the region that was traditionally friendly to it.

The antagonists of Russia and Iran is the US and NATO. Although powerful, the reality is that Western powers have very little influence and power in the region. In addition, Turkey, an arch nemesis of Armenia, is a NATO power itself and a very strategically important one. Which means that NATO will never sacrifice Turkey's interest for those of Armenia, which has very limited strategic value.

So instead of building relations with the local powers that could actually help it, Armenia has gone ahead to spite Russia and continue to alienate Iran, effectively guaranteeing that it will be completely isolated and helpless. If Azerbaijan comes for Syunik province and attacks Armenia proper, the West will not be able to actually help except to provide thoughts and prayers.

So are the Armenian people really this clueless and idiotic? Or are its leaders just captured by the CIA?
 
tower9 said:
www.theguardian.com

Armenia’s parliament defies Russia in vote to join international criminal court

Moscow criticises ‘inappropriate’ decision that would oblige former ally to arrest Putin if he visits
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

A win for the West. I wouldn't say major, as Armenia is not strategically very important.

However you really have to wonder about the intelligence level of the Armenian people and leadership. Clearly, they do not have a good understanding of their own situation, the geopolitical realities of their neighborhood and also of the world at large.

Armenia is a small country surrounded by hostile powers. It was occupying Nagorno Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as a part of Azerbaijan, even if parts of it is historically Armenian. Being a small country, it depends on the good will of larger powers to survive. The countries that it depended on was Russia and Iran, who were the only major powers in the region that was traditionally friendly to it.

The antagonists of Russia and Iran is the US and NATO. Although powerful, the reality is that Western powers have very little influence and power in the region. In addition, Turkey, an arch nemesis of Armenia, is a NATO power itself and a very strategically important one. Which means that NATO will never sacrifice Turkey's interest for those of Armenia, which has very limited strategic value.

So instead of building relations with the local powers that could actually help it, Armenia has gone ahead to spite Russia and continue to alienate Iran, effectively guaranteeing that it will be completely isolated and helpless. If Azerbaijan comes for Syunik province and attacks Armenia proper, the West will not be able to actually help except to provide thoughts and prayers.

So are the Armenian people really this clueless and idiotic? Or are its leaders just captured by the CIA?
Click to expand...

Russia is drowning.

It is useless to cling to a dying power.
 
tower9 said:
o are the Armenian people really this clueless and idiotic? Or are its leaders just captured by the CIA?
Click to expand...
I thought I had already replied on this thread,did you make a new one?
 
casual said:
They pissed off China too with retarded statements on Taiwan. I believe they asked for help from India and got a bunch of gear that didn't work.
Click to expand...

Armenia is a landlocked country.

Turkiye and Azerbaijan should just go ahead annex it.

casual said:
They pissed off China too with retarded statements on Taiwan. I believe they asked for help from India and got a bunch of gear that didn't work.
Click to expand...

Indian weapons are duds and they are no match to the Turkish weapons.
 

Similar threads

Muhammad Saftain Anjum
Armenia – Iran – India: An Emerging Partnership in Eurasia_A push for strong Pak-Turkey-Azerbaijan block
Replies
0
Views
490
Muhammad Saftain Anjum
Muhammad Saftain Anjum
Trisolaran
Azerbaijan takes control of Lachin corridor connecting Armenia to Karabakh
Replies
5
Views
544
Foinikas
Foinikas
Oublious
  • Locked
West Invites Armenia To Join NATO;
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
Serpentine
Serpentine
RayKalm
Armenian PM says depending solely on Russia for security was 'strategic mistake'
Replies
8
Views
431
Foinikas
Foinikas
Shapur Zol Aktaf
Explainer: What is Iran's position regarding transport routes in Caucasus?
Replies
1
Views
232
raptor22
raptor22

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom