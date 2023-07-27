The Turkish President announces the largest export deal in the fields of defense and aviation with the Gulf states

As part of his recent diplomatic tour to the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed the signing of "the largest export deal in the fields of defense and aviation" with the Gulf states.The announcement came during his visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the Emirates and the Republic of Northern Cyprus.In important statements to reporters on board his plane while returning to his country, Erdogan expressed his strong desire to enhance cooperation with the Gulf countries by implementing concrete projects in the near future. He stressed that these expected cooperation will reflect positively on Türkiye's economy in the coming times.He pointed out that these expected cooperation will have a positive effect on Turkey's economy soon.The Turkish president indicated that this historic deal signed with the Gulf countries is the largest in the history of defense and aviation exports to these countries. He expressed his happiness with the development of relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia, where five new agreements were signed that enhance and raise the level of joint cooperation between the two countries to advanced stages.In this context, Turkey signed important bilateral agreements with Saudi Arabia in the fields of energy and defense cooperation, in addition to two strategic contracts with the Turkish company Baykar, which specializes in the manufacture of drones and the use of artificial intelligence. Strategic memorandums of understanding were also signed between Ankara and Abu Dhabi, with a total value of $50.7 billion.