The Security Dynamics of Balochistan

First of all I, like many others would like to thank you for your time, concern and being the man of public that wrote as such and felt the necessity that other office bearers, in their respective domain, may adopt such strategy. The key of success is, when a person present him/herself for public service and people put the fate into him/her, must remain close to the people so can listen, see and understand the grievance if any and deal with the same once for all.



You Sir, has been aggressive and found with clear approach whenever it matters about unveiling our enemies within Baluchistan, for such, you may have witnessed the love and respect from everyone however, for the sake of constructive argument, the one cannot do much where a team can achieve a lot. Hopefully, these points will be taken as for betterment and political figures, though, will be asked to play more than usual part for the success and betterment of Baluchistan.



Baluchistan has been front security fort of Pakistan and has sacrificed a lot that is widely acknowledged too however, seeing the lacking from political competence & less attention, it is like putting extra burden on Security Forces to deal as such. Hopefully, Members of Assemblies and respective officials will pay more attention and come forward as the representative of people in civilian domain for the growth and betterment. To be very frankly here, public representatives in form of political offices, have actually disappointed the people more being busy with other priorities and flourishing oneself politics contrary to the one that public gave them with a mandate for their future.



In view of recent development and especially improving security situation, it is prominent that Baluchistan is getting back to normalcy but still, we have a lot to do in this regard. From security point of view, except the usual point scoring brigade and wannabe journos, almost everyone would agree w.r.t. better security situation as compare to past. The thing that I mostly observed and in my opinion it is a bit alarming that political government failed to contain such situation from its end and come with developments and growth along-with creating opportunities for the youth and people of Baluchistan. Unfortunately, from political forces point of view, the leaders in past have been failed to address the situation at fullest hence, resulting in a delay for betterment of people. We must stand clear on the point that Security Forces, as promised and doing well, will only be able to maintain Law & Order and deal with security threats but speaking of development and growth through civilian infrastructure, political elites and leaders have to change their approach about Baluchistan more than existing caliber and work more for the people instead maintaining the ones influence by becoming MPA/MNA.



It is true that the maniac of terrorism cannot be dealt in one stroke but the same needs more attention, a lot of energy and passion while a promising approach to get rid of the same as such. However, the evil cannot be dealt by the Armed Forces alone and our political leadership has also to step forward to play their part to deal with the same as once for all. It is evident that security has been improved a lot hence, we all see major developments and projects among which, Gawadar Port and CPEC are prominent and shines as achievement stars. Insuring the corruption less developments and projects will actually take the lead to next level as compare to viewing the few politicos that are merely scoring their points over these developments and misleading the masses for the sack of politics only.



Speaking of different types of insurgency, such is being opted by the enemies to exploit maximum and do the damage. Either it is a so-called separatists movements like BLA BRA or it is done under the name of Religion, the purpose is same to bring harm and unrest within Pakistan. While addressing such issues, among many other approaches, we must continue with our efforts for education of the people and create awareness among them that how the weakness is being taken as an advantage by evil forces in this region. If we dig more into the root causes, will easily find out that actually most the the youth and innocents are being fooled through a proper and mass propaganda campaign to misguide and derail from the real cause hence, the disruption.



True that Hostile agencies are largely exposed in Baluchistan with all their agenda of disruption and terrorism through continuous efforts of Security Forces though, from another point of view, I just see that as enemy Intel is playing more of a Psych war initially to mislead the populace then taking advantage of their grievances against political leaders, people are being provoked against own homeland and painting a wrong picture based upon war of deceit and disinformation. I am sure that this is not the first time that such points are being highlighted however, the same are mentioned with intention that it has to be pondered upon as we are witnessing improved Law & Order and people are looking at public representatives so the same will not be exploited again by the enemies.



There is no power on earth that can undo Pakistan. May you and all of us be safe and be given the strength/energy to get rid from such evil, In'Sha'ALLAH.



Pakistan Zindabad.