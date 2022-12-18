The real solution to the Afghanistan problem

8The problem in Afghanistan is their refusal to accept the international border and decades long support for terrorism in Pakistan. The assumed solution was to put a friendly government in Pakistan, but that has proven more difficult than expected, or even close to impossible. The reason being hate for Pakistan in Afghanistan is ingrained as deep as hate for India in Pakistan. And their desire to conquer KP/Balochistan is just as strong as ours to take Kashmir. This is something which will not be disappearing anytime soon.This brings me to my point that Afghanistan is too unreliable in the long-term, you can never have a pro-Pakistan government for too long. What if they are friendly until they build an economy and military then do the same thing as 1947? Invasion and more concrete support for terrorism? We cannot risk a 2-front-war.Dividing Afghanistan by giving Khorosan freedom is the solution, and most importantly it is a long term solution. The newer and smaller Afghanistan state won't have much potential to rival us, regardless of how much they develop due to it's smaller size, population and land mass. This makes it more easily managable even if it is staunchly against Pakistan.Also they may begin to focus their chauvinistic expansism on the new border with Khorosan, so it will decrease focus on us by splitting it between both Khorosan and Pakistan's borders, and we can have joint operations to control terror elements. Khorosan may even be used as a medium to control the new country which gives it international support and purpose.This would also help the Tajiks and Hazara populations as they have historically faced in that country, and still do to this day, their nationalism is rising and if we ignite Khorosani nationalism and provide support, we can give them freedom and secure our safety for the long term.It would also be good payback against Afghans who dream of dividing our country.Pakistan is probably too broke to do this though, and likely won't have the support of other powers who may staunchly work against it! Although it should work to secure the safety of Pakistan on a long-term basis.