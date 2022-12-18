The real solution to the Afghanistan problem

Bleek
The problem in Afghanistan is their refusal to accept the international border and decades long support for terrorism in Pakistan. The assumed solution was to put a friendly government in Afghanistan, but that has proven more difficult than expected, or even close to impossible. The reason being, hate for Pakistan in Afghanistan is ingrained deep into their psyche, as hate for India is in Pakistan. And their desire to conquer KP/Balochistan is just as strong as ours to take Kashmir. This is something which will not be disappearing anytime soon, and we shouldn't bet on it. They may be friends today, but then enemies tomorrow (in the future when developed).
This brings me to my point that Afghanistan is too unreliable and a security risk for Pakistan in the long-term, you can never have a pro-Pakistan government for too long. What if they are friendly until they build an economy and military then do the same thing as 1947? Invasion and more concrete support for terrorism? We cannot risk a 2-front-war.
Dividing Afghanistan by giving Khorosan freedom is the solution, and most importantly it is a long term solution. The newer and smaller Afghanistan state won't have the potential to rival us, regardless of how much they develop due to it's smaller size, tiny population and land mass. This makes it easily managable - even if it is staunchly against Pakistan.
Also they may begin to focus their chauvinistic expansism on the new border with Khorosan, so it will decrease focus on us by splitting it between both Khorosan and Pakistan's borders, and we can have joint operations to control terror elements. Khorosan may even be used as a medium to control the terrorism from smaller Afghanistan which gives it international support and purpose.
This would also help the Tajiks and Hazara populations as they have historically and today face ethnic genocide and persecution in that country by Afghans, and still do to this day, their nationalism is rising and if we ignite Khorosani nationalism and provide support, we can give them freedom and secure our safety for the long term.
It would also be good payback against Afghans who dream of dividing our country.
Pakistan is probably too broke to do this though, and likely won't have the support of other powers who may staunchly work against it! Although it should work to secure the safety of Pakistan on a long-term basis.
China would also significantly benefit as Tajiks/Hazaras are more progressive and not terror-prone, they'll be receptive to diplomacy and economic co-operation. And terrorism would significantly decrease in the entire region and be easily managed. It would prevent spill-over into Xinjiang completely!
If you want to decrease Irànian influence in new Khorosan, make it a sunni state and remind them that we can also retaliate just as we always have.
