The essence of the facts.......2

Prophet Mohammad, PBUH, said: “purity is half of faith,” reported by Imam Muslim.



Scientists also assert that cleanliness help prevent almost most diseases. When the body remains clean and pure, it gets rid of most of the germs and dust that get stuck with. Such purity prevents several diseases such as skin and mouth diseases.





Moreover, constant cleanliness of the face and the hands entails the decrease of the number of germs that attack the body through the mouth and nose. Hence, the diseases of the respiratory and digestive system are also reduced.



Purity (in body, mind, and heart) is half of faith



A recent scientific study confirms that having lights on when going to bed impacts the biological processes inside the brain and causes disorders that lead to obesity. Consequently, scientists recommend turning lights off at night to protect the body and brain.



Glory to Allah; this advice, recommended by scientists in the 21st century, was long stated by Prophet Mohammad, peace be upon him



14 centuries ago. A sound chain of transmission reported: Prophet Mohammad, PBUH, said: "when you go to bed, put the lamps off." The question is: isn’t this hadith sufficient evidence that Prophet Mohammad, PBUH, speaks nothing but the truth?



لماذا تغضبون عندما تتم الإساءة لنبيكم؟ | محمد علي في حوار مع زوار​






سواح أمريكيين: أب وابنته مندهشان من الإسلام​










بطل العالم في الملاكمة تايسون فيوري يعلن إسلامه وسط ترحيب مسلمي أمريكا - Tyson Fury Becomes a Muslim



 
One of the Prophetic purification methods is the prohibition of urinating in water. It has been proven that human urine contains a number of germs and bacteria that are transmitted form one person to another through water. Urinating in water, particularly stagnant water, causes the spread of many epidemics such as cholera, typhoid, and polio just as it’s the case in public swimming pools. Therefore, Prophet Mohammad, PBUH, forbade it so as to guarantee us, in Allah’s will, a happy, disease free life.



One of the Prophetic purification methods is washing hands as soon as waking up in order to remove the germs and remnants of sweat that get stuck to them while sleeping. Today, scientists emphasize the significance of washing hands in order to prevent diseases. Such emphasis clarifies the importance of the following hadith: “when you get up from bed, don’t put your hand in a bowel (of food or drink) before washing it three times,” reported by al-Bukhari and Muslim. One might wonder: who could have revealed the significance of washing hands to Prophet Mohammad?

Cleanliness:



One of the purification methods is performing Istinja (cleaning the private parts) after the call of nature as well as cleaning the place of urinating well. A great medical benefit of following such a good habit has been proven for the good removal of impurities (Najasaat) prevents several diseases of the reproductive system.



This was confirmed by Prophet Mohammad, PBUH, when he instructed us to perform Istinja and purify ourselves. Within the Islamic context, believers must have a bath at least once a week, every Friday, so as to clean the skin surface from dirt, bacteria, germs, fungi, and the remnants of sweat thus preventing skin diseases, enhancing its breathing, and maintaining its pores. Once again, one wonders who could have informed Prophet Mohammad, PBUH, about the significance of cleanliness for the prevention of diseases. (Istinja means the removal of dirt that is left on the body after the call of nature: such as urine or faeces)


الاف الجنود الامريكان يدخلون الإسلام Thousands of US Soldiers Become Muslims






لماذا تستنجون بورق المرحاض وليس بالماء؟ - حوار منصور مع ملحدين

Why do you use toilet paper and not water? Mansour's dialogue with atheists








في البداية حولوا المغادرة، ولكن غيروا رأيهم بسبب الإسلام ، زيشان وفتيات التشيك​








رجل يفاجئ هاشم أثناء حديثه وينطق بالشهادة​



 
Aging:

Scientists affirm that aging is the best way to end human life naturally; otherwise, any attempt to prolong human life above certain limits would have serious impacts, the least of which is cancer. Besides, they say: “any attempt to become immortal goes against nature.” They have concluded that despite spending billions to treat aging and prolong human life, experiments prove useless. Such a conclusion is exactly what the great Prophet pointed out when he said: “Oh servants of Allah, seek remedy for Allah has not sent down an illness without sending down a cure for it except for one illness, aging,” reported by Imam Ahmad.


Cupping:
Scientists declare that human growth stops after 20 thus disabling the body from getting rid of part of the bad blood. Accordingly, toxins begin to accumulate especially in the back (the non-moving part of the body). The increase of aging blood cells causes a defect in the circulatory functioning thus leading to a defect in the functioning of the body systems. Consequently, cupping is highly recommended since it rids the body of bad blood. Al-Bukhari reported: the messenger of Allah said: “if there is any good in any of your medical treatments, it is in a scarification for cupping.”





جائت لتنتقد الإسلام أصبحت خائفة أن تسلم! شمسي وزائرة ركن الخطباء المتحدثين Speakers Corner​




فتاة بريطانية تقتنع بتعدد الزوجات - ركن المتحدثين​










لماذا الإسلام يحرم الشذوذ! طالبة بريطانية وشمسي​



 

أعطونى القرآن من فضلكم! فتاة انجليزية ترغب قراءت القرآن، والمسلم يسألها لماذا؟​






فتاة بريطانية للأب، هل حتقبلني لو اسلمت؟ شيخ محمد​






جندي أمريكي أعلن إسلامه فاحضر زوجته واعتنقت الإسلام! الشيخ عثمان فاروق​






ابتسامة كبيرة من بريطانية، اسألي عن الإسلام ولكن ليس عمري​



 
The Treatment of Epidemics:

Scientists say that the perfect method for eradicating a contagious epidemic is to quarantine infected patients or even suspected ones until the epidemic is cured. Fourteen centuries ago, such a medical fact was unknown. However, Prophet Mohammad, PBUH, revealed it when he said: “when you hear that the plague is in a land, don’t enter it. When it arrives in a land where you are, don’t leave it,” reported by al-Bukhari and Muslim. Isn't this hadith sufficient proof that Prophet Mohammad is the messenger of Allah?

Sujud (Prostration to Allah):

Researchers have found out that Sujud has numerous benefits since it activates blood movement in the blood vessels and guarantees pumping blood to the brain. This has a positive psychological impact on people for they feel closer to Allah, the Great Creator. Hence, people's distresses and agonies vanish because Allah the Almighty is greater than this world and whatever is in it. That’s why when one of the companions asked Prophet Mohammad, PBUH, for his (eternal) companionship in paradise, Prophet Mohammad, PBUH, told him: “then help me with plenty of prostration,” reported by Imam Muslim.


Brushing Teeth:

Scientists have discovered that regular teeth brushing strengthens the memory i.e. removing bacteria from the mouth strengthens the immune system. This confirms what Prophet Mohammad, PBUH, said: "If I had not found it hard for my followers or the people, I would have ordered them to clean their teeth with Siwak (toothbrush) for every prayer," reported by al-Bukhari and Muslim.



The pastor converted his entire church to Islam



حول القس كنيسته بأكملها إلى الإسلام












رؤيا جعلت من القسيس مسلمًا​




U.S. Soldier Converts to Islam After Trump & Afghanistan War - w. Lourdes Loyola






أنا أريد إعتناق الاسلام ولكن ؟ يوشع ايفانز مترجم




حوار رائع وهادئ بين هاشم وفتاة دانماركية مسيحية


 
Prophet Mohamed says to his companions : (this subject will reach all places the same as night and day) which means that Islam will spread to reach all places the same as night and day reach every place on earth .



Indeed, today statistics says that religion of Islam is in every place in the world!! As these statistics says that by the year 2025 , Islam will be the first religion all over the world according to number of followers , this is not an exaggerated saying with no doubt these numbers are real , as these figures came from non Muslim scientists.



Statistical experts confirm that Islam is the fastest growing religion and there are Muslims in all countries all over the world but with different ratios. The question, isn’t this the same as what prophet Mohamed said to his companions 1400 years ago?

The prophet said (ground was made for me as a place to prayer and also a method to be pure) [Narrated by Muslim]. in a new research scientists discovered that there are Antibiotics in the soil of earth , these Antibiotics can clean up and kill the most obstinate kind of bacteria , which prove that soil is a Disinfectant.

In a new study scientists said that there are some kinds of soil which can remove the most obstinate kind of bacteria. Today, scientists are looking for manufacturing a killer for the most obstinate kind of bacteria extracted from soil. After many tests in laboratory they found that during 24 hour soil can remove an entire colony of bacteria but the same colony had multiplied 45 times without mud.

Scientists discovered that soil contains antibiotics, and without this feature life would not continue because of viruses and bacteria that may reach human and may eliminate his life and destroy him, but god with his mercy put the cleansing feature to ensure the continuation of our life. We have to thank god for this blessing.



Islam Is the fastest growing religion in the world By sheikh ...





By proofs, Islam is The right way of life ever .Dr zakir Naik - ...





حمزة تزورتزس يغير قناعات ملحد خلال 6 دقائق فقط






حمزة تزورتزس يفحم ملحد ويبين كذبه ما شاء الله Hamza Tzortzis exposes an Academic atheist lying



 

