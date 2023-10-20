What's new

Khilafah – Solution of the Gaza Problem

Khilafah – Solution of the Gaza Problem

Extra-territorial loyalty is a term from which our British rulers were most afraid. The loyalty of the Muslims to the Ottoman State turned into a movement at the ill-treatment of Turkey by the British and other European Powers. The Khilafat Movement in India coupled with help from Congress shocked the British Colonialists. The concept of Nation-State was a European thought which gained acceptance all over the World.

The Islamic concept of one Ummah of the Muslims which rose whenever any part or region was attacked was ingrained into our psyche.

Allama Iqbal said,

Aik hon Muslim Haram ki Pasbani ke liye

Neel ke sahil se lekar ta bakhak e Kashghar

Before that, when the Delhi Empire weakened and was threatened by the Marhattas, Shah Wali Ullah Dehalvi wrote to a letter to the Afghan King to invade India to crush the Marhatta power. Ahmed Shah Abdali accepted and the Marhatta power was destroyed in the Third Battle of Panipat.

Similarly, it is written that Hajjaj Bin Yusuf sent his nephew Mohammad Bin Qasim to attack Sindh on a plea from a Muslim prisoner girl.

So extra-territorial loyalty is very much ingrained into our social fabric.

The Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him said, “Muslims are like one body of a person; if the eye is sore, the whole body aches, and if the head aches, the whole body aches” (Sahih Muslim).

Today we see that Muslims are suffering at the hands of the Zionists in Gaza and West Bank in Palestine.

Allama Iqbal had rightly warned us that the Jews have grabbed the life or soul of the western nations in their hands.

A full-scale genocide is going on in Gaza but the Western nations except for a few are blaming the innocent people of Gaza instead of criticizing the Israelis for their bombings.

Even the American Jews protested against the Israeli bombings at the Capitol Hill and many were arrested.

But our Muslim rulers are so weak and so afraid that they can only issue verbal statements against the Israeli atrocities.

The Muslim Ummah all over the World has extra-territorial loyalties and is calling for ceasefire in Gaza.

It is high time that we go back to our roots and revive the Khilafah first in Pakistan and then invite other Muslim countries to join us just like the European Union so that we can face the threats that arise to different member states. The COAS Gen. Hafiz Asim Munir should declare Khilafah in Pakistan and initiate the socio-political and economic system that will solve the problems of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.
 
end of khilafa was the muslim downfall
 
It would be very odd for a man nicknamed "Whisky" to initiate Khilafat. How about the Labbaik dude?

Regards
 
Your thesis is perfectly defensible. However, by the same token, when Western nations and others (notably India, from comments here) stand with Israel, as liberal democracies fighting against terrorism, many people seem upset. So, my question is: if 'Khilafah' is good for Muslim nations, why is it not good for liberal democracies?
 
The solution is:
Accept Israel for Now
Palestinians should build their state (Gaza&WB) They should just hand over Hamas &any other Iranian Proxy to Israel.

It's simple.They can fight Israel some other day when Europe and US no longer remain World Superpower.

Christians lost Spain but it was re-conquered and they expelled almost all muslims from there.Same can be done to Jews but the time is not now.

Palestinians need a man of caliber like Sir Sayyed Ahmad Khan - A man of logic and who can't be driven just by emotions

SoulSpokesman said:
It would be very odd for a man nicknamed "Whisky" to initiate Khilafat. How about the Labbaik dude?

Regards
If Gandhi the meat eating Hindu and the Congress could support the Khilafat Movement, then other sinners can also support it.

epebble said:
Your thesis is perfectly defensible. However, by the same token, when Western nations and others (notably India, from comments here) stand with Israel, as liberal democracies fighting against terrorism, many people seem upset. So, my question is: if 'Khilafah' is good for Muslim nations, why is it not good for liberal democracies?
Khilafat supported the Jews when they were deported from Spain. Khilafat supported Ireland with aid when there was a famine. Khilfat is good for both the East and the West.
 

