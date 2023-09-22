What's new

The Economist: If India ordered a murder in Canada, there must be consequences

Mirzali Khan

Mirzali Khan

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 25, 2020
Messages
5,292
Reaction score
-3
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Western countries have for too long acquiesced to the Indian government’s abuses​


For years, India objected to Western strategists lumping it together with its violent and chaotic neighbour in the phrase “Indo-Pakistan”. Now recognised as a fast-growing giant and a potential bulwark against China, India claims to have been “de-hyphenated”. Yet the explosive charge aired this week by Justin Trudeau suggests that diplomatic recalibration may have gone too far. Canada’s prime minister alleges that Indian agents were involved in the murder in Vancouver of a Canadian citizen sympathetic to India’s Sikh separatist movement. India has long been accused of assassinating militants and dissidents in its own region; never previously in the friendly and orderly West. And though India calls the victim, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a terrorist, and had offered a reward for information leading to his arrest, he had rebuffed Indian allegations linking him to separatist violence.

India denies everything. But Canada is reported to have shared intelligence about the murder with its allies in the “Five Eyes” pact. None appears to have questioned it. Shortly after Mr Trudeau levelled the charge in Canada’s parliament, America and Britain released cautiously supportive statements, urging India to co-operate with a Canadian probe. The killing, by two unknown gunmen outside a Sikh temple in June, followed a spike in both Sikh separatist activity and at times heavy-handed Indian suppression of it.

The row, which has involved tit-for-tat expulsions of Indian and Canadian diplomats, could escalate. Mr Trudeau faces domestic pressure to reveal evidence of Indian involvement in the killing. A criminal investigation is under way. The Canada-India relationship, already blighted by Indian suspicions of separatist support in the 770,000-strong Sikh diaspora in Canada, has deteriorated. America and its allies will hope the rot stops there. Yet even if it does, they should consider this a wake-up call about the government of Narendra Modi—and their own eagerness to overlook its too-frequent abuses.

On its own turf it has muzzled the press, cowed the courts and persecuted minorities, even though none is a threat to it. The alleged assassination in Canada, too, appears gratuitous as well as wrong. The movement to create an independent Sikh nation (known as Khalistan) led to the killing of tens of thousands of people in India in the 1980s and 1990s, but has since been little more than an idle talking-point in the Sikh diaspora, even as India’s ability to police it by conventional means at home has improved.

Making martyrs of separatist leaders is a gift to their beleaguered cause. This might be considered typical of an Indian government that, for all its recent swagger on the world stage, remains dogged by feelings of insecurity. It is a feature of India’s rapid rise. The country is almost invariably weaker than its leaders publicly proclaim, yet stronger than they privately fear—and that mismatch is a recipe for miscalculations of this kind. Mr Modi, a probable shoo-in for re-election next year, should know that confident countries entrust their security to the rule of law.

India’s Western friends cannot count on that, however. Hitherto reluctant to condemn Mr Modi’s excesses, they have maintained a fiction that their partnership with India is based on shared democratic values, not interests. This has laid them open to charges of hypocrisy. It also seems likely, in the light of Mr Nijjar’s demise, to have emboldened Mr Modi. If the investigation confirms Indian involvement in this crime, it is time for a tougher line. Strategic partners do not air all their dirty linen in public, and neither do they murder each other’s citizens. Canada’s allies must join it in making that clear to Mr Modi.

This article appeared in the Leaders section of the print edition under the headline "Death in Vancouver"

www.economist.com

If India ordered a murder in Canada, there must be consequences

Western countries have for too long acquiesced to the Indian government’s abuses
www.economist.com www.economist.com

@Maula Jatt @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1 @N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Zornix @pakpride00090 @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Great Janjua @ahaider97 @PakFactor @Sayfullah @SaadH @villageidiot @Olympus81@Mobius 1 @General Dong @Genghis khan1 @alphapak @RealNapster @Kharral @Mobius 1 @Goenitz @Muhammad Saftain Anjum @AA_ @Mobius 1 @Great Janjua @The Accountant @PakSword @villageidiot @Kharral @SaadH @Goenitz @PakFactor @Tamerlane @ARMalik @Khan_21 @Yousafzai_M @NaqsheYaar @NooriNuth @SaadH @Kharral @AA_ @SaadH @Tamerlane @villageidiot @waz @PakSword @Mugen @Tamerlane @PakAlp @HerbertPervert @Path-Finder @Tamerlane @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai @AlKardai @waz @Areesh @hatehs @Path-Finder @HerbertPervert @Dr. Strangelove @Sayfullah @Clutch @Bleek @mangochutney @FuturePAF @Cash GK @Black.Mamba @SD 10 @ThunderCat
 
There must be severe consequence's for Canada for "credible allegations" NOT EVIDENCE but allegations and no more.
WE WANT EVIDENCE and not political posturing to keep the Khalistani vote bank that the Liberal party has become completely beholden to.
It is not enough just stopping Canadian Visas. Canadian high commissioner must be expelled

 
Puffin said:
There must be severe consequence's for Canada for "credible allegations" NOT EVIDENCE but allegations and no more.
WE WANT EVIDENCE and not political posturing to keep the Khalistani vote bank that the Liberal party has become completely beholden to.
It is not enough just stopping Canadian Visas. Canadian high commissioner must be expelled

Click to expand...

India should stop all interaction with Canada.
 
India should eliminate a couple of more terrorists in the west and see what they have to do about it.

The West thinks that India is like Pakistan; against which the statements like “we will bomb you to Stone Age” can be used, and hundreds of drone strikes can be conducted on Indian citizens. They are in for a surprise.
 
Kuru said:
India should eliminate a couple of more terrorists in the west and see what they have to do about it.

The West thinks that India is like Pakistan; against which the statements like “we will bomb you to Stone Age” can be used, and hundreds of drone strikes can be conducted on Indian citizens. They are in for a surprise.
Click to expand...

If you guys have the courage you should break all diplomatic relations with Canada. So much hot air and rambling. In the end just meaningless words. You are just a hypocritical rat.
 
Dalit said:
If you guys have the courage you should break all diplomatic relations with Canada. So much hot air and rambling. In the end just meaningless words. You are just a hypocritical rat.
Click to expand...

Don’t worry, we have enough courage not to allow a western power from the other side of the world to bomb our citizens as part of drone strikes.
 
Mirzali Khan said:
Sikhs are only 2% of Canada, there isn't that much of a vote bank.
Click to expand...

Absolutely true
The Liberal party is in hock to the Khalistani's because the Sikh vote is concentrated within Sikh ghettos like Brompton Calgary Surrey. These seats provide the Liberal party to form a MINORITY government.
If an election were held today Turdo would lose massively to the Conservatives
 
Kuru said:
Don’t worry, we have enough courage not to allow a western power from the other side of the world to bomb our citizens as part of drone strikes.
Click to expand...

Break all diplomatic relations with Canada. Until then don't open your smelly gob.
 

Similar threads

Mirzali Khan
International Students in Canada Struggling
2
Replies
26
Views
805
ApparentRaceTraitor
ApparentRaceTraitor
Raj-Hindustani
India warns citizens on Canada travel amid row over Sikh leader’s murder
2 3
Replies
33
Views
604
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
Mirzali Khan
Canadian teacher tells Muslim kids who skip LGBTQ Pride events, "You aren't Canadian" and "You don't belong here".
18 19 20 21 22 23
Replies
340
Views
12K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
RayKalm
Canada has Indian diplomats' communications in bombshell murder probe
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
641
kris
kris
HAIDER
Canada has Indian diplomats’ communications in Sikh leader’s murder probe: report
Replies
0
Views
40
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom