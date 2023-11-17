The Armenian Army received Acmat Bastion armored vehicles from France

Armenia received 24 Bastion armored vehicles from France as assistance. It is reported that armored vehicles were previously delivered to Ukraine, but they were abandoned; according to some reports, the armored vehicles remained in Ukraine. Bastion armored vehicles were developed by the French company Acmat in 2010. The armored car was also produced in the USA, including in a medical version. The basic version of the armored personnel carrier is designed to transport a group of 5 people and is equipped with composite armor that protects the crew from 7.62 mm bullets and mine fragments. The armored vehicle can be equipped with 12.7 mm and 7.62 mm machine guns or a 40 mm grenade launcher. The armored vehicle weighs 12 tons and is equipped with a 340 hp engine. and can reach speeds of up to 110 km/h. The Bastion armored vehicle is still in production and is primarily in service with African countries.