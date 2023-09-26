What's new

The Afghan Taliban showed off restored Soviet tanks.

Despite the impressive arsenal of military equipment remaining after the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban restored and displayed Soviet military equipment. The military equipment is reportedly located at one of the storage bases near Herat. The video shows Soviet tanks T-55, T-62M, armored vehicles BMP-1 and BMP-2, as well as American tracked armored personnel carriers M-113. It is unknown how combat-ready the equipment really is, but outwardly it is in order and can move.

 

