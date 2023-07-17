The dawn of suicide tanks

Reichmarshal
Russia Uses ‘Suicide Tank’ To Attack Ukrainian Troops;By
Ashish Dangwal
-
June 19, 2023
Russian forces have begun deploying “suicide tanks” in the Ukraine war, which involves loading obsolete Soviet-era tanks with explosives, remotely guiding them towards Ukrainian trenches, and triggering detonation, resulting in devastating fireballs.
In recently shared online video footage, a T-54 or T-55 tank believed to be around 70 years old, was observed outfitted with approximately six tons of explosives and guided remotely as it advanced toward a Ukrainian trench.
However, the vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED), also known as the VBIED, faced a destructive end, as it encountered a mine and subsequently came under attack from a Ukrainian anti-tank missile, causing it to vanish within a billowing cloud of smoke and debris.
The massive explosion occurred a mere 200 feet away from Ukrainian soldiers, potentially resulting in casualties among their ranks, with some soldiers possibly being killed or injured due to the powerful blast.
Russian media asserted that the remote-controlled explosive device led to a significant number of Ukrainian casualties, but the accuracy of those figures could not be independently verified or confirmed at the time.
The video triggered varied responses on social media, with some viewing the tactic as a sign of increasing desperation among Russian forces in the face of the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive operation.
On the other hand, others saw it as a demonstration of Russia’s capability to enhance and adapt its tactics, which starkly contrasted the disorderly approach seen during the early stages of the war that commenced in February 2022.
In addition to the T-54/55 VBIED, Russian troops have recently attempted to assault Ukrainian positions by employing an MT-LB tractor packed with explosive mine-clearing line charges.
The third scenario, which he described as dreadful, involved employing “similar tanks with tactical nuclear warheads of a few kilotons, instead of actual missiles as delivery systems. They would be destroyed early, but the explosion blast would annihilate any forces nearby.”
Papantoniou emphasized the potential terror that such a “dirty VBIED-bomb” would instill fear in frontline troops, speculating that the anxiety of a potential nuclear blast might cause them to abandon their positions to avoid being killed. Yet, he sincerely hoped that this nightmarish scenario would remain untested in real life.
He concluded that the potential utilization of tactical nuclear weapons could unleash widespread terror on a global scale, and the consequences of such an action would be tough to mitigate or resolve.
That being said, recent reports suggest that Russian forces have displayed enhanced discipline, coordination, and air support, indicating a shifting dynamic in the war.
For instance, Russian armored columns have adopted a more cautious approach, avoiding hasty advances into vulnerable areas.
Instead, troops rely on drone surveillance, probing attacks, and vocal communication to identify Ukrainian trenches before launching strikes.
Nonetheless, the experts believe that the improved tactics employed by Moscow will likely make it a more formidable adversary, especially when engaging in defensive operations that capitalize on its inherent battlefield strengths.
