The Algerian Armed Forces.

BLACKEAGLE
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- May 9, 2007
- Messages
- 10,919
- Reaction score
- 2
- Country
- Location
The Peoples National Army (PNA) is the armed forces of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria. Algeria has a large and reasonably well-equipped military to counter foreign and domestic threats. The People's National Army include ground forces, an air force, navy, and an air defense command.
The National Gendarmerie (Gendarmerie Nationale), a paramilitary body, is used mainly as a police force in rural areas.
Active personnel: 127,000[2] (2011 est.)
Reserve personnel: 150,000 (2010 est.)
Budget: $6.0 billion (2010)
Percent of GDP: 2.9% (2010)
- The Armed forces of Algeria comprise:
1- The Land Forces (ANP)
2- Navy of the Republic of Algeria
3- Air Force
4- Territorial Air Defense Force
1- The Land Forces (ANP)
MBT (Assault tank )
- T-90s ( 305 Units )
- T-72 ( 950 Units)
- Advent modernization in T-72AG
- T-62 (Advent modernization T-62A/K/MK) ( 300 Units)
-275 T-55 Transferred to AFV role, almost were upgraded to AMV format.
Combat vehicles
200+ HMMWV
685 BMP-1
300 BMP-2 To be upgraded
600 BTR-60; BTR-80 and OT-64
115 BRDM-2
2500 Panhard AML-60
830 GAZ-3937
550 Otokar Akrep
650 EE-9 Cascavel
54 Tpz-1 Fuchs
Howitzers & Rocket Launchers
70-100 2S3 Akatsiya
175 2S1 Gvozdika
75 SO-152
298 122 mm howitzer 2A18 (D-30)
35 D-74 122 mm Field Gun
10 130 mm towed field gun M1954 (M-46)
50 BM-21
50 BM-14, BM-16
30 BM-24
18 BM-30 Smerch
Air Defense (part of the Territorial Air Defense Force)
5 Batteries S-125 (SA-3 Goa)
10 Batteries 2K12 Kub (SA-6 Gainful)
180 9K32 Strela-2 (SA-7 Grail)
8 Batteries 9K33 Osa (SA-8 Gecko)
46 Launchers 9K31 Strela-1 (SA-9 Gaskin)
180 9K34 Strela-3 (SA-14 Gremlin)
8 Batteries S-300PMU2 (SA-20 Gargoyle)
38 Pantsir-S1 (SA-22 Greyhound)
125 ZSU-23-4
Algerian National Navy
Algerian National Navy - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
Algerian Air Force
Algerian Air Force - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
The National Gendarmerie (Gendarmerie Nationale), a paramilitary body, is used mainly as a police force in rural areas.
Active personnel: 127,000[2] (2011 est.)
Reserve personnel: 150,000 (2010 est.)
Budget: $6.0 billion (2010)
Percent of GDP: 2.9% (2010)
- The Armed forces of Algeria comprise:
1- The Land Forces (ANP)
2- Navy of the Republic of Algeria
3- Air Force
4- Territorial Air Defense Force
1- The Land Forces (ANP)
MBT (Assault tank )
- T-90s ( 305 Units )
- T-72 ( 950 Units)
- Advent modernization in T-72AG
- T-62 (Advent modernization T-62A/K/MK) ( 300 Units)
-275 T-55 Transferred to AFV role, almost were upgraded to AMV format.
Combat vehicles
200+ HMMWV
685 BMP-1
300 BMP-2 To be upgraded
600 BTR-60; BTR-80 and OT-64
115 BRDM-2
2500 Panhard AML-60
830 GAZ-3937
550 Otokar Akrep
650 EE-9 Cascavel
54 Tpz-1 Fuchs
Howitzers & Rocket Launchers
70-100 2S3 Akatsiya
175 2S1 Gvozdika
75 SO-152
298 122 mm howitzer 2A18 (D-30)
35 D-74 122 mm Field Gun
10 130 mm towed field gun M1954 (M-46)
50 BM-21
50 BM-14, BM-16
30 BM-24
18 BM-30 Smerch
Air Defense (part of the Territorial Air Defense Force)
5 Batteries S-125 (SA-3 Goa)
10 Batteries 2K12 Kub (SA-6 Gainful)
180 9K32 Strela-2 (SA-7 Grail)
8 Batteries 9K33 Osa (SA-8 Gecko)
46 Launchers 9K31 Strela-1 (SA-9 Gaskin)
180 9K34 Strela-3 (SA-14 Gremlin)
8 Batteries S-300PMU2 (SA-20 Gargoyle)
38 Pantsir-S1 (SA-22 Greyhound)
125 ZSU-23-4
Algerian National Navy
Algerian National Navy - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
Algerian Air Force
Algerian Air Force - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia