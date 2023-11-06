What's new

Tencent Just Made a Genshin Impact Anime

With Genshin Impact having become so popular, it was bound to attract a few imitators, the most notable of which is Tencent. IMO, if MiHoYo made the anime, it probably would be something cringe-worthy meant for middle schoolers. So, better to let a more mature company like Tencent handle the "adaptation".

TITLE: Shrouding the Heavens

EPISODES: 52

URL: https://wetv.vip/en/play/trgza49c2hkavdx-Shrouding the Heavens/g0046vduwpd-EP1: Shrouding the Heavens

RESTRICTED CONTENT: Reincarnation, but since it's an anime, the CCP just let it slide

STORY: Baby sister looking for older brother (who dies in a human sacrifice/dark magic ritual -- remember in Genshin Impact you could play as the younger sister looking for her lost/missing older brother)

Intro1.jpg
Intro2.jpg
Intro3.jpg



BABY SISTER (all grown up, powerful immortal now in another world) AVENGES DEATH OF OLDER BROTHER...

Intro4.jpg
Intro5.jpg
Intro6.jpg
Intro7.jpg



... AWAITS HIS RETURN AS A REINCARNATED CLASS PRESIDENT, YE FAN (from/on Earth)

Story1.jpg
Story2.jpg



PORTAL TO ANOTHER WORLD (guys remember the self-assembling platform in Genshin Impact intro? It's all here!)

Intro8.jpg
Intro9.jpg
Story3.jpg
 
pfffttt
all gacha games and their subsequent anime are for horny nerds who can't get a girl, so they resort to having hypothetical relationships with fictional characters.

anime quality be going down the drain !
 
FRUIT TREE SCENE (the very first foods I ate in Genshin Impact when playing for 1st time...)

Fruit1.jpg
Fruit2.jpg
Fruit3.jpg
Fruit4.jpg
Fruit5.jpg
Fruit6.jpg
Fruit7.jpg
Fruit8.jpg



SNEAKING UP to CATCH TALL, FLAPPING BIRDS by the POND:

Bird1.jpg
Bird2.jpg
Bird3.jpg
Bird4.jpg
Bird4b.jpg
Bird5.jpg
Bird6.jpg
Bird7.jpg



HILICHURL SHAMAN CHIEF (Hilichurl mage):

Cook01.jpg
Cook02.jpg
Cook03.jpg



COLLECTING VARIOUS HERBS and SPICES found in the WILD:

Cook04.jpg
Cook05.jpg
Cook06.jpg
Cook07.jpg
Cook08.jpg
Cook09.jpg
 
COOKING SCENE (at HILICHURL BASE/CAMPSITE):

Cook10.jpg
Cook11.jpg
Cook12.jpg
Cook13.jpg
Cook14.jpg
Cook15.jpg
Cook16.jpg
Cook17.jpg


This anime is outstanding! Tencent is the best imitator in the world!
 
