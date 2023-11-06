Tencent Just Made a Genshin Impact Anime

hirobo2
With Genshin Impact having become so popular, it was bound to attract a few imitators, the most notable of which is Tencent. IMO, if MiHoYo made the anime, it probably would be something cringe-worthy meant for middle schoolers. So, better to let a more mature company like Tencent handle the "adaptation".
TITLE: Shrouding the Heavens
EPISODES: 52
URL: https://wetv.vip/en/play/trgza49c2hkavdx-Shrouding the Heavens/g0046vduwpd-EP1: Shrouding the Heavens
RESTRICTED CONTENT: Reincarnation, but since it's an anime, the CCP just let it slide
STORY: Baby sister looking for older brother (who dies in a human sacrifice/dark magic ritual -- remember in Genshin Impact you could play as the younger sister looking for her lost/missing older brother)
BABY SISTER (all grown up, powerful immortal now in another world) AVENGES DEATH OF OLDER BROTHER...
... AWAITS HIS RETURN AS A REINCARNATED CLASS PRESIDENT, YE FAN (from/on Earth)
PORTAL TO ANOTHER WORLD (guys remember the self-assembling platform in Genshin Impact intro? It's all here!)
