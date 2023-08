'We're all braced for a campaign of blood': Author speaks out on attacks against Muslims in India

It's left communities within India's minority Muslim population grieving, fearing for their lives, and, in the areas impacted, fleeing their homes.ITV News has travelled across the country filming the impact of the violence and tracked down the relatives and victims of these incidents, some of which are speaking out for the first time.Syed Saifullah ran a mobile phone store in the central Indian city of Hyderabad. He was on his way home on a cross country train when he was shot dead in cold blood.ITV News has seen moving footage of Saifullah lying in a pool of blood at the feet of the accused, a Railway Protection Police Officer, who says to the remaining passengers: "If you want to live in India, you need to support Modi."Saifullah's widow, Anjum Shaheen, invited ITV News to her home in Hyderabad, where we met her and her three daughters, including a young baby.She told us that she didn't have the words to describe how she felt about what had just happened. What she is struggling with too is looking after young children alone and breaking the news to them.She said: "They ask me to call their father, and I just keep telling them I can't get through."Saifullah's younger brother, Syed Younus, shared with us his fear that the tragedy has caused.He said: "They're asking our names and then killing us. What if I go out and that is also my fate?"In a country where your name can often give away your identity, he's referring to the fact that those visibly Muslim - for example, with a beard - or whose name gives that faith away have increasingly become more vulnerable, especially as the rhetoric against Muslims by Hindu radicals grow.As we travelled across the country, Muslim families confirmed to us that they had never felt more scared, and admitted there had never been a worse time to be a Muslim.On the same night, Shadab Anwar heard about these shocking train shootings across the country and called his younger brother, a deputy Imam at a mosque near the capital Delhi, to ask him to get back to their parents' home in the north of the country, Bihar, as soon as possible.Mohammad Saad, 19, told his brother he wanted to lead the sunrise prayers and then would return. He reassured him there was a heightened police presence so everything would be ok. Sadly, two hours later, his brother received a call to say Mohammad was dead. Unconfirmed reports from a local hospital doctor claim he was stabbed 13 times.His brother told us that the young Imam used to speak about Hindu-Muslim unity and the two communities being like one. He said it made the way he died even more cruel.Mohammad barely had a chance to live his youth. He had so many dreams.His mosque was also torched, like other homes and businesses nearby, which we found and filmed, burnt to the ground. Victims said this was by Hindu radicalised mobs, with accusations from some that the police were present but didn't act.In other areas, Muslims are losing their homes not due to the actions of these militant groups, but the local authorities.Nirjari had lived in her home for 50 years until this month when hers and hundreds of other homes in a Muslim majority area of Haryana were demolished by the local state government. The development followed violent and fatal religious clashes between Hindus and Muslims nearby.Speaking for the first time to ITV News, she cried emotionally, saying: "They should have run the bulldozers over me too. Where can I go now?"The state's high court has questioned if the demolitions constitute state-sponsored ethnic cleansing.All this comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke last week on the country's Independence Day."Today we have demography, democracy and diversity. This trio of demography, democracy and diversity has the capacity to fulfil the dreams of India," he said.But as the country heads towards its 2024 elections, critics say India today is representing anything but, as Modi's ruling BJP party is accused of fostering the environment in which religious extremism is thriving.The government's Hindu Rule 'Rashtra' agenda is associated with inflaming anti Muslim sentiments.Since Modi and his Hindu nationalist party came to power almost a decade ago, India has seen a gradual rise in violence against the country's minority, yet sizeable, Muslim population - around 200 million people, or 15% of its 1.4 billion residents.When we asked Arundhati about India's status as the world's biggest democracy, she responded: "In my view, it's been in doubt for a long time."PlayMuteLoaded: 32.98%