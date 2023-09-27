Sunak urges Scholz to back £5bn sale of jets to Saudi Arabia

dBSPL
Here is the link: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politic...es-germany-to-approve-sale-of-jets-to-saudis/
German obstacle to London's £5 billion Typhoon sale to KSA: The UK needs Germany to approve the BAE Systems Eurofighter Typhoon deal. However, Berlin refuses to approve the deal, citing political excuses such as human rights. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is pressuring Berlin to approve the sale of Typhoon jets to Saudi Arabia ahead of Mohammed bin Salman's visit to London.
Sunak has personally asked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to give the green light to a defense deal worth at least £5 billion. But the project continues to stall in the corridors of German bureaucracy.
The Typhoon jets are designed, built and maintained by BAE Systems, which employs 5,000 people at the program in Lancashire.
Germany could scupper the £5 billion sale. If you ask me, Germany is clearly on the take perks, and the issues being discussed are just German-type excuses.
