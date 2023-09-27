What's new

Sunak urges Scholz to back £5bn sale of jets to Saudi Arabia

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Mar 2, 2018
Messages
7,216
Reaction score
28
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Here is the link: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politic...es-germany-to-approve-sale-of-jets-to-saudis/


German obstacle to London's £5 billion Typhoon sale to KSA: The UK needs Germany to approve the BAE Systems Eurofighter Typhoon deal. However, Berlin refuses to approve the deal, citing political excuses such as human rights. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is pressuring Berlin to approve the sale of Typhoon jets to Saudi Arabia ahead of Mohammed bin Salman's visit to London.

Sunak has personally asked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to give the green light to a defense deal worth at least £5 billion. But the project continues to stall in the corridors of German bureaucracy.

The Typhoon jets are designed, built and maintained by BAE Systems, which employs 5,000 people at the program in Lancashire.

Germany could scupper the £5 billion sale. If you ask me, Germany is clearly on the take perks, and the issues being discussed are just German-type excuses.
 

Similar threads

The SC
BAE opens door to Saudi Arabia tie-up in Tempest fighter jet programme
Replies
0
Views
111
The SC
The SC
Viet
Germany approves $4.3bn purchase of Arrow-3 missile defence systems
Replies
1
Views
394
aziqbal
aziqbal
D
Britain seals Typhoon radar upgrade with $1.1 billion award
Replies
13
Views
589
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior
SBD-3
Explained | Inside Saudi Arabia's bid to build most advanced sixth-generation fighter jets
Replies
0
Views
323
SBD-3
SBD-3
D
The €3 billion deal for the Israeli anti-missile system looks set to go ahead after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with US President Joe Biden last
Replies
0
Views
736
dani191
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom