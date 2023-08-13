How Riyadh is expanding calls to be included in GCAP?​

What Saudi Arabia brings on GCAP's table?​

Why Tokyo does not want Riyadh in GCAP?​

What makes Saudi Arabia's entry to GCAP difficult?​

What does it mean for India?​

Explained | Inside Saudi Arabia's bid to build most advanced sixth-generation fighter jets Saudi Arabia is reportedly pushing the United Kingdom, Japan and Italy to allow it to become a full partner in Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) that the three countries signed in December. The GCAP aims to develop a sixth-generation stealth fighter jet by 2035. According to a report in the...

Saudi Arabia is reportedly pushing the United Kingdom, Japan and Italy to allow it to become a full partner in Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) that the three countries signed in December.The GCAP aims to develop a sixth-generation stealth fighter jet by 2035.According to a report in the Financial Times, the request was confirmed by five senior officials in London, Tokyo and Rome.Riyadh's request, the paper added, has already created strains within the tri-national alliance. While the UK and Italy are open to the idea of Saudi membership, Japan is firmly opposed and has made its position clear to the other two, the report added.The Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) holds importance for Japan which had historically restricted defence exports and never collaborated on a programme of this scale and complexity.According to the officials in London and Tokyo cited by Financial Times, efforts by Saudi Arabia to join GCAP and expand the programme into a four-nation project have intensified significantly in recent weeks. These efforts were reportedly included in a direct request to the government of Japan in July when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.Money. Greenbacks.The Saudi involvement would potentially involve a potentially significant financial contribution to a project whose costs are estimated in the tens of billions of dollars, people briefed on the matter were cited as saying by Financial Times.The Saudi proposal could include an offer to contribute engineering expertise at various stages of the project, they reportedly said."The kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the UK’s strategic partnerships and UK Defence is keen to deepen work on GCAP. We see Saudi Arabia as a key partner in the fighter programme and we are working to ensure strong progress as soon as possible," a British defence source was cited as saying by Financial Times.In 2014, Japan lifted its ban on arms exports, considering relaxing restrictions to expand its foreign market reach with GCAP.But adding Saudi Arabia to the mix could complicate discussions about which countries Tokyo can sell its arms to.Introducing a fourth member would also complicate negotiations for a project already facing a tight deadline. Japan's focus is on delivering an aircraft by 2035, and involving Saudi Arabia now might lead to delays.Apart from Japan's reported opposition, it's the nature of technology-sharing involved with the GCAP that makes matter more complicated.Italy and the UK tentatively support Saudi membership, they too have significant concerns.Doubts persist about the new partner's technological contributions.Security is also a major worry, given the sensitive technology sharing within the existing three-nation alliance. The UK urged Japan to enhance cybersecurity and implement stricter security vetting ahead of GCAP.Saudi Arabia's interest in GCAP follows delays in receiving a second tranche of Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft from the UK. Despite being a major arms spender, Saudi Arabia aims to develop its domestic arms industry and seeks defense partnerships.Germany, a partner in the Eurofighter consortium, imposed an embargo on weapons to Saudi Arabia in 2018 after Jamal Khashoggi's murder and its role in the Yemen war. Germany's stance risks hindering a promised follow-on order for Typhoons, as the UK, Italy, and Spain -- other members of Eurofighter consortium -- can veto exports.The Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) could open up export markets in Asia that have traditionally been difficult to penetrate.India, as the world's leading arms importer, remains a potential target market for the GCAP.In recent years, potential customers in the Indo-Pacific region have chosen the US-made defence products over the Eurofighter Typhoon, built by a consortium including the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain.It is therefore, expected that the GCAP will look to make inroads into markets that have typically been US customers. While this will not be an easy goal to achieve, the partnership is expected to increase the competitiveness of the combat jet in the global market."India could well figure in export ambitions for the GCAP,” Douglas Barrie, senior fellow for military aerospace at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, was quoted in a Financial Times report as saying.The GCAP could also help countries developing their own sixth-generation aircraft as they could incorporate subsystems developed in the programme.It must be noted that India is already pursuing its fifth-gen fighter aircraft programme - Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).