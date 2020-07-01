What's new

Suki Kinar Hydropower Project - 884 MW

Suki Kanari Hydropower Project


MANSEHRA: The 884-megawatt Suki Kanari hydropower project, which is the only energy project being executed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative, would start electricity generation in year 2022.

Construction by ... China Gezhouba Group Corporation International Ltd. (CGGC)

65%

.
 
105856511_2846647902129556_7807191928568502436_o.jpg


The Suki kinari Hydropower Project is located on the Kunhar River in the beautiful valley of Kaghan, KP.

As a key project in the list of the first batch of priority projects of the "China-Pakistan Economic Corridor", China Energy Construction Gezhouba Group's overseas greenfield investment "first order", the project shoulders the major mission of Gezhouba Group's transformation and upgrading and structural adjustment.

The SK Hydropower Station is equipped with four Pelton turbine generators with a single unit capacity of 221 MW, with a total installed capacity of 884 MW, a maximum net head of 922.72 meters, and an average annual power generation of 3.212 billion kWh for many years.

© HydropowerPK (Cheap Energy)



EZ1MjJRWAAYY3kp


94977230_2584748565126995_3583971327419088896_n.jpg
 
BEIJING, The Suki Kinari Hydropower Project, being constructed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework in the Khyber-Pakhtoonkhaw Province, would be completed as per schedule despite the challenge of Covid-19.

Although, the majority of construction projects in Pakistan are stalled due to spread of new coronavirus but the construction work of 884-MW hydropower plant is going on day and night as strict prevention and control measures have been taken against the pandemic.

The Chinese employees are working hard to complete the project by end of the year 2022, Project Manager, Zhao told China Radio International (CRI).

He informed that a large number of Pakistani construction workers withdrew from the project due to the epidemic. The Chinese employees returned to China to celebrate Spring Festival but could not return to Pakistan.
To continue the construction of the project in an efficient manner, the Chinese company developed a new strategy to mobilize the enthusiasm of the Chinese staff.

According to the schedule, the construction of Suki Kinari hydropower plant is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

The project manager said that due to the timely reorganization of the project and staff, more than 700 Chinese employees has overcome difficulties at the current critical time and the duration of the project will not be affected much.

It is worth mentioning here that the Suki Kinari Hydropower is a run-of-the-river project which is being established alongside the Kunhar River in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is also one of Pakistan's largest private sector power development projects and is being constructed as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor's `Early Harvest' projects.

The total cost of the project is US $ 1.9 billion and it is being developed on the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model � which implies that the Chinese would operate it for 30 years after which the project would be transferred to the KP government.

Once completed, the project would add 884 megawatts to the national grid and all four units would become fully operational by 2022. The completion of this hydropower plant will play an important role in promoting Pakistan's industrial development and economic recovery.
 
Work continued even during EID ul Azha Holidays. The local workers offered their prayer meanwhile Chinese workers continued their construction works.



110902579_162445172077975_1826029769460097061_o.jpg
 
Suki Kinari 840 MW Power House Work in Kaghan Valley, KPK continues fast.............

117383286_2674926539442530_1721019835437864368_n.jpg





117376780_2674926569442527_2970794985568560298_n.jpg
 

