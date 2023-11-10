BHAN85
Spanish politician shot in broad daylight suspects his anti-Tehran work is behind the murder attempt
By Alicia Leon, Joseph Wilson and Aritz Parra | AP
November 9, 2023 at 7:08 p.m. EST
MADRID — Veteran Spanish right-wing politician Alejandro Vidal-Quadras was recovering in hospital Thursday after being shot in the face in broad daylight on a central Madrid street. Police were ruling out no hypotheses, including a possible link to the former European lawmaker’s ties with the Iranian opposition.
I have to say: Vidal-Quadras is one of the few Spanish politicians that I deeply respect. He's a smart and moral person, I dont share all his political views, but no doubt he's a excellent good person.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/11/09/spain-shooting-politician/81e451fc-7f09-11ee-b5cc-66c30a3bbb91_story.html
