Spanish politician shot in broad daylight suspects his anti-Tehran work is behind the murder attempt

Spanish politician shot in broad daylight suspects his anti-Tehran work is behind the murder attempt
By Alicia Leon, Joseph Wilson and Aritz Parra | AP
November 9, 2023 at 7:08 p.m. EST

MADRID — Veteran Spanish right-wing politician Alejandro Vidal-Quadras was recovering in hospital Thursday after being shot in the face in broad daylight on a central Madrid street. Police were ruling out no hypotheses, including a possible link to the former European lawmaker’s ties with the Iranian opposition.


I have to say: Vidal-Quadras is one of the few Spanish politicians that I deeply respect. He's a smart and moral person, I dont share all his political views, but no doubt he's a excellent good person.
 
Tell me your personal opinion. Is Iran just being a scapegoat now for everyone? What's the story.
 

