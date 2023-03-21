What's new

Who is behind the killings of Kashmiri militants in Pakistan?

Who is behind the killings of Kashmiri militants in Pakistan?

<strong>Who is behind the killings of Kashmiri militants in Pakistan?</strong>

Syed Khalid Raza, an educationist in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, was killed outside his house in the city’s Gulistan-e-Juhar area in the last week of February 2023. This was no ordinary killing, however; Karachi is a city where resisting a mugging, or even political murder, is usually a non-event.

Questions arose when it turned out that the attackers, two men on a motorcycle, were not ordinary criminals. Upon investigation of the body, law enforcement agencies concluded that Raza was killed by an expert sharpshooter; he was shot in the head with a single bullet.

This led to the conclusion and a categorical denial by the police that it was a robbery gone awry. The final bit of evidence that helped reach this conclusion was that nothing was stolen from Raza, which begs the question: why would someone kill an educationist for no apparent reason?

This is where Raza’s past becomes relevant, for he was no ordinary educationist. Previously, Raza was an active member of Al-Badr, a jihadi group active in Indian-administered Kashmir in the 1990s. According to two people close to him, Raza left the group in the early 2000s following a crackdown against Kashmiri militant groups launched by then-military dictator General Pervez Musharraf.

More questions about Raza’s killing emerged after it was claimed by the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA), an anti-Pakistan ethno-separatist group in the country’s Sindh province. Law enforcement agencies and Kashmiri militants indicated to the contributor that Raza’s assassination was part of an “organized” manhunt, where several other Kashmiri militants have been killed on Pakistani soil. A week prior to Raza’s assassination, a similar incident took place in Islamabad and the victim, Bashir Ahmed—alias Imtiaz Alam—also had a militant past.

Born in Srinagar, the capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, Ahmed was a member of Hizbul Mujahideen, a militant group that has operated in Kashmir for decades and is seen as one of the most violent among a plethora of such organizations.

Jalaluddin Mughal, a journalist based in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, wrotethat Ahmed was a close confidante of Syed Salahuddin, the supreme commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. According to Mughal, Ahmed had been injured in a clash with Indian troops in Srinagar in 1990, after which he was arrested and spent several months in jail. Upon his release, Ahmed crossed the border into Pakistan and settled in the country until his assassination in 2023; he was sixty years old at the time of his death.

Another such killing was reported in Karachi in March 2022, when the owner of a furniture shop in the city’s Akhtar Colony area was killed by unidentified motorcyclists.

The victim, identified as Zahid Akhund, also had a militant past. Akhund’s real name was Zahoor Ibrahim—alias “Mistry”—and he was part of a militant group that hijacked an Indian plane in Kathmandu in 1999, taking it over to Afghanistan which at the time was controlled by the Taliban. The Indian airliner was carrying 179 passengers and eleven crew members. The hostages were released following negotiations that resulted in Masood Azhar, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, and Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar all being freed; the trio were part of militant groups waging a war against India. Masood Azhar is the leader of outlawed group Jaish-e-Muhammad and Sheikh ended up working for al-Qaeda; the latter was ultimately arrested by Pakistani law enforcement in connection with the 2002 abduction and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.

Who is behind these assassinations?

Those investigating the murders as well as their associates point fingers at India and its Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), India’s lead intelligence agency. Individuals who attended the funeral prayers offered for Raza and Ahmed, on the condition of anonymity, told this contributor that several members of Kashmiri militant groups were also present to bid farewell to their former comrades. Following the funeral, these participants also raised anti-India slogans.

Kashif (changing name on his request), whose family came to Pakistan in 1993 from Indian-administered Kashmir, told this contributor that Raza “without a shadow of a doubt” was killed by “Indian agents” working in Pakistan. He expressed his firm belief that others had also been assassinated by the same individuals. Kashif was angry with Pakistan and its military establishment, claiming that it was turning a blind eye to R&AW’s activities in the country because “Kashmir is no longer a priority.”

Another former Kashmiri militant, who now works as a journalist in Pakistan, had similar thoughts. According to him, those who had given their blood to the “cause of Kashmir’s freedom” and their families will blame Pakistani security agencies for the recent killings. He argued that R&AW’s involvement in these assassinations is evidence of the “failure” of Pakistani intelligence agencies.

While the governments in Pakistan and India have not officially commented on these assassinations, investigators in the port city of Karachi are “sure” that “elements associated with the Indian agencies” are involved in the murders.

An official of the counter-terrorism police in Karachi asserted that SRA, the group claiming responsibility for the killing of the former Al-Badr commander, gets its “support from R&AW.” The group, he maintained, has been involved in attacks on Chinese nationals, security agencies, and political groups in the past, but it has never shown any interest in former Kashmiri militants living in the country.

“In my opinion, R&AW ordered the hit and told SRA to claim its responsibility,” he said. “SRA doesn’t have a presence in Punjab, Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”; he was referring to a bombing that took place outside Jamaat-ud-Dawah leader Hafiz Saeed’s residence in Lahore in 2021.

Will they make India-Pakistan relations even more volatile?

On a number of times, Pakistan has accused India of being involved in terrorist attacks in the country. In June 2021, a car bomb exploded outside the residence of Saeed and three people were killed. Saeed, who was in jail after being convicted by Pakistani courts in multiple cases for financing and abetting terrorism, remained unhurt.

Pakistan blames India for the attack and Rana Sanaullah, the country’s interior minister and the man responsible for internal security, claimed in a press conference that the investigators found “undeniable proof” of New Delhi’s involvement in the bombing. Anti-terrorism courts in Lahore have so far sentenced seven to death regarding the Johar Town bombing.

Pakistan and India have already fought three wars over Kashmir and almost went to another after militants targeted Indian state forces in Pulwama, killing around forty troops. India blamed Jaish-e-Muhammad for the attack and its fighter jets enteredPakistani territory to conduct airstrikes against a suspected militant camp in Balakot. In response, Pakistan shot down two Indian fighter jets involved in the airstrike.

Global powers, including the United States and the United Arab Emirates, had to intervene to ease tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries. Since then, the pair have not had any significant skirmishes on the border and have made visible efforts to keep the calm and maintain the ceasefire on the Line of Control.

Pakistan’s military has also signaled a public desire to improve relations: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the army chief who retired in November of 2022, askedboth his country and India to “bury the past and move forward” in an attempt to resolve the Kashmir dispute at a conference in 2021.

These remarks came in the backdrop of India’s August 2019 actions, when the government scrapped Article 370 of its constitution and revoked Kashmir’s special status, a move that angered both Pakistan and the pro-independence population in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Amid this tense calm, India also seems interested in resuming talks with Pakistan. Earlier this year, Delhi officially invitedPakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization scheduled to take place in India in May; India has also extended an invitation to Pakistan’s defense minister.

Hopes for engagement remain, but assassinations could make things more unpredictable

This contributor has learned that Indian authorities hoped Pakistan would at least send Hina Rabbani Khar, the minister of state for foreign affairs, if not Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to attend the moot. This trip, while unlikely to resume talks, may provide a “good signal” to help break the ice.

Given these positive overtures from both Delhi and Islamabad, the assassinations in Pakistan may add volatility and once again ratchet up tensions. While militant groups that have operated in Kashmir are not as strong as they used to be, they still possess significant capabilities to strike back. The assassination of their former comrades, whether perceived or real, may trigger an angry response, thus endangering peace and stability in the region.

Similar things have happened in the past. A militant attack killed at least seventeen Indian soldiers in Uri in September 2016, just nine months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Lahore to meet Nawaz Sharif, who was prime minister of Pakistan at the time.

Given this history, it is important for Pakistani and Indian leaders to engage with one another again. Reestablishing communication channels, especially between civilian leaders, will prove vital in the event of a revenge attack.

Without lines of communication—and keeping in mind the upcoming elections in Pakistan in 2023 followed by India in 2024—militant groups may take actions that could lead to increased instability in South Asia.

The author is an anonymous contributor.


The South Asia Center serves as the Atlantic Council's focal point for work on the region as well as relations between these countries, neighboring regions, Europe, and the United States.

If RAW has that much capacity ,they would have hunted Dawood or Hafiz Saeed

Those Killed are may be the past fighters in Kashmir who may have joined TTP or other militias and got killed by rivals or may be they have gone rogue and ISI is eliminating them
 
game said:
If RAW has that much capacity ,they would have hunted Dawood or Hafiz Saeed

Those Killed are may be the past fighters in Kashmir who may have joined TTP or other militias and got killed by rivals or may be they have gone rogue and ISI is eliminating them
Click to expand...

That is what exactly even i was thinking....RAW is more hyped up by the Pakistani itself rather than any Indian believes it ability to perform at high profile scenarios.
 
game said:
If RAW has that much capacity ,they would have hunted Dawood or Hafiz Saeed

Those Killed are may be the past fighters in Kashmir who may have joined TTP or other militias and got killed by rivals or may be they have gone rogue and ISI is eliminating them
Click to expand...
Doubt it very much. RAW is very active in Karachi and Pakistan forever fermenting trouble and they have a huge budget to play with. Pakistani agencies are under staffed and under funded and are overly stretched. There is also element of corruption where higher ups for money release bad guys. Then we have other foreign agents forever causing adding fuel to fires trying to engulf Pakistan in flames. if our Generals and Prime ministers can be assassinated then what chance do the common people have? It is easy for enemies to take advantage of societies on the edge of anarchy, look at Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and the blood letting that was easily triggered. Hot blooded fools can easily be led to hot blooded feuds and then the enemies just sit there sniggering away. These are indeed serious assassinations and Pakistan agencies should take note and perhaps reciprocate if foreign hands are found with blood.
 
khansaheeb said:
Doubt it very much. RAW is very active in Karachi and Pakistan forever fermenting trouble and they have a huge budget to play with. Pakistani agencies are under staffed and under funded and are overly stretched. There is also element of corruption where higher ups for money release bad guys. Then we have other foreign agents forever causing adding fuel to fires trying to engulf Pakistan in flames. if our Generals and Prime ministers can be assassinated then what chance do the common people have? It is easy for enemies to take advantage of societies on the edge of anarchy, look at Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and the blood letting that was easily triggered. Hot blooded fools can easily be led to hot blooded feuds and then the enemies just sit there sniggering away. These are indeed serious assassinations and Pakistan agencies should take note and perhaps reciprocate if foreign hands are found with blood.
Click to expand...
Yes,during Altaf Hussain time,RAW may have funded him to keep Karachi disturbed,but I doubt RAW has ability to hunt and kill people on hitlist and living a hostile country
Unlike ISI ,RAW or it's officers have no incentives,rewards or promotions for bounty hunting,cos ,some agencies like Mossad and ISI have the policy of hunting the targets and officers are allowed to..just like the recent Arshad Sharif incident, someone would have taken the assignment and even got rewarded/promoted for it
 
khansaheeb said:
Doubt it very much. RAW is very active in Karachi and Pakistan forever fermenting trouble and they have a huge budget to play with. Pakistani agencies are under staffed and under funded and are overly stretched. There is also element of corruption where higher ups for money release bad guys. Then we have other foreign agents forever causing adding fuel to fires trying to engulf Pakistan in flames. if our Generals and Prime ministers can be assassinated then what chance do the common people have? It is easy for enemies to take advantage of societies on the edge of anarchy, look at Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and the blood letting that was easily triggered. Hot blooded fools can easily be led to hot blooded feuds and then the enemies just sit there sniggering away. These are indeed serious assassinations and Pakistan agencies should take note and perhaps reciprocate if foreign hands are found with blood.
Click to expand...
What Hillary Clinton said is apt here. When you keep snakes in your backyard, don't expect that they only bite your neighbor, it will bite you one day. Why do you keep all these militants in your country? We kept telling you about Hafiz Saaed, yet did not act. Only an international outcry about him made you to act. You guys should reign in all these tanzeem if you want peace.
 
Benazir is accused of sending lists of Sikhs to India. Who shared lists this time if its RAW?

Secondly, there is another similar trend of killing of TTP leaders inside Afghanistan.
 
my2cents said:
What Hillary Clinton said is apt here. When you keep snakes in your backyard, don't expect that they only bite your neighbor, it will bite you one day. Why do you keep all these militants in your country? We kept telling you about Hafiz Saaed, yet did not act. Only an international outcry about him made you to act. You guys should reign in all these tanzeem if you want peace.
Click to expand...
Why do you keep Modi and the other bunch of HindNazis in your cuntry? We keep telling you but you are not acting. You guys should reign in all these tanzeem if you want peace.

game said:
Yes,during Altaf Hussain time,RAW may have funded him to keep Karachi disturbed,but I doubt RAW has ability to hunt and kill people on hitlist and living a hostile country
Unlike ISI ,RAW or it's officers have no incentives,rewards or promotions for bounty hunting,cos ,some agencies like Mossad and ISI have the policy of hunting the targets and officers are allowed to..just like the recent Arshad Sharif incident, someone would have taken the assignment and even got rewarded/promoted for it
Click to expand...
Yes RAW does have the ability just like ISI, CIA and MOSSAD do.

R2D2 said:
Benazir is accused of sending lists of Sikhs to India. Who shared lists this time if its RAW?

Secondly, there is another similar trend of killing of TTP leaders inside Afghanistan.
Click to expand...
We have some traitors and foreign infiltrators within at all levels who are corrupt to the core and sell their soul for money. These infiltrators get installed in high places through bags full of cash and then perform their dirty deeds.
 
Last edited:
Some of the terms used in the article seem like the author is 'Pakistani' what so ever he/she does to come as neutral. This article is planned to propagate the concept of the 'Foreign hand' to overlook the stupidity of the ruling class.
 
@khansaheeb

Actually man for man ISI is equal to or maybe even better than RAW. The problem is that while RAW is a strictly professional organisation and sticks to its mandate of intelligence and special ops on behalf of the civilian state, ISI fritters away its energy on politics, regime change etc

Regards
 
khansaheeb said:
Why do you keep Modi and the other bunch of HindNazis in your cuntry? We keep telling you but you are not acting. You guys should reign in all these tanzeem if you want peace.
Click to expand...
Why are you wasting time with discussing this with them? They’ve created just as many groups for proxy wars as Pakistan has, but they come here lecture us using the words of a murdering whore that bragged and laughed about destroying Syria and Libya. The Indians elect a mass rapist/murderer and they dare lecture us about our situation.
I don’t understand this forums policy of letting in the enemy to push their views which are antithesis to ours.
 
SoulSpokesman said:
@khansaheeb

Actually man for man ISI is equal to or maybe even better than RAW. The problem is that while RAW is a strictly professional organisation and sticks to its mandate of intelligence and special ops on behalf of the civilian state, ISI fritters away its energy on politics, regime change etc

Regards
Click to expand...
That's because RAW has already done politically what ISI needs to do.
 

