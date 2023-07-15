South Korea's Exports Plunge 14.8% in First 10 Days of July​

beijingwalker
South Korea's Exports Plunge 14.8% in First 10 Days of JulyJuly 12, 2023 at 07:41 am
South Korea's exports fell 14.8 percent on-year in the first 10 days of July due to sluggish shipments of chips, data showed Tuesday. The country's outbound shipments reached $13.3 billion in the July 1-10 period, compared with $15.5 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Imports dropped 26.9%, bringing the trade balance for the period to a deficit of $2.28 billion.
