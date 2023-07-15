What's new

South Korea's Exports Plunge 14.8% in First 10 Days of July

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
60,215
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

South Korea's Exports Plunge 14.8% in First 10 Days of July​

July 12, 2023 at 07:41 am

South Korea's exports fell 14.8 percent on-year in the first 10 days of July due to sluggish shipments of chips, data showed Tuesday. The country's outbound shipments reached $13.3 billion in the July 1-10 period, compared with $15.5 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports dropped 26.9%, bringing the trade balance for the period to a deficit of $2.28 billion.

www.marketscreener.com

South Korea's Exports Plunge 14.8% in First 10 Days of July

-- South Korea's exports plunged 14.8% to $13.3 billion in the first 10 days of July from $15.5 billion a year earlier, owing to lower demand for semiconductor chips, Yonhap News reported Tuesday,...
www.marketscreener.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
S Korea Exports Sink For Seventh Month, China Sales Slump
2
Replies
26
Views
910
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
South Korea's Trade Deficit Increasing Rapidly
Replies
10
Views
417
Song Hong
Song Hong
beijingwalker
South Korea records a trade deficit of US$5.1 billion with China in January and February due to ‘shrinking tech advantage’
Replies
0
Views
396
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
S.Korea's economy no longer supported by China: BOK head
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
3K
zhxy
zhxy
beijingwalker
China exports up 8.5% in April in unexpected climb despite weakening global demand
Replies
1
Views
212
Zsari
Zsari

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom