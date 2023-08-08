beijingwalker
China's imports and exports both fall more than expected in July, Surplus expands
08/08/2023 03:17:33 GMT | By Dhwani Mehta
China's Trade Balance for July, in Chinese Yuan terms, came in at CNY575.5 billion versus CNY625.25 billion and CNY491.25 billion last.
Exports plunged 9.2% in the reported period vs. -8.9% expected and -8.3% previous.
The country’s imports fell 6.9% vs. -2.6% prior. The market consensus was for a 2.5% drop.
In US Dollar terms, China’s trade surplus widened more than expected in July.
Trade Balance came in at +80.6B versus +70.60B expected and +70.62B previous.
Exports (YoY): -14.5% vs. -12.5% exp. and -12.4% prior.
Imports (YoY): -12.4% vs. -5.0% exp. and -6.8% last.
