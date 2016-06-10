What's new

Sindh updates

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
96,998
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Mirpurkhas
Mega City Mall




x2356097_34110539.jpg.pagespeed.ic.k0O0-ZhdVH.webp
 
Lansdowne Bridge may become a heritage site


ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority has urged the authorities concerned to declare the 127-year-old Lansdowne Bridge in Sukkur district of Sindh a national heritage site, The Express Tribune has learnt.

At the same time, the NHA has approved a feasibility report to construct another bridge on the Indus River to connect Sukkur with Rohri town at an estimated cost of Rs6.5 billion to share the traffic load of Lansdowne Bridge.


According to documents available with The Express Tribune, the bridge, which is known for its fabled beauty, has become unsafe for travelling.

The lifespan of Lansdowne Bridge (inaugurated on March 25, 1889 and considered as world’s largest span continuous rigid frame box girder bridge) has almost ended. Notwithstanding, the traffic volume on the bridge is constantly increasing.

“The bridge is not in a condition to bear an increasing (load of traffic). It might give in anytime resulting in some mishap. Therefore, there is a dire need to construct a new bridge to shift the burden of traffic on an immediate basis,” say the documents.

NHA spokesman Kashif Zaman told The Express Tribune that a number of sites with great archaeological and religious significance exist along Lansdowne Bridge.


“The new Sukkur-Rohri bridge will also serve to promote tourism by providing a smooth route to all historical sites such as Sadhu Bela that holds the sacred Sikh Gurdwara of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Teerath Asthan, the largest Hindu Temple in Pakistan, without having any kind of traffic congestions.”

The Sukkur-Rohri bridge will be the first cable-stayed bridge in the country with a length stretching about 0.85km.

Zaman further said that they were hiring a consultant for a detailed design of the bridge after which its PC-1 would be presented before the NHA executive board for approval.

According to the documents, the feasibility study would cost around Rs60 million whereas approximately Rs300 million will be required for its detailed designing. “These are initial estimates,” Zaman said.


13438795_889008214560211_5169732856844008847_n_zpsnbcmwxci.jpg



13511986_889008217893544_8792831845870890057_n_zpsnkd8whso.jpg




13516392_889008234560209_2996081833480036871_n_zpswvaswm3j.jpg

_
 
CPEC: 33 Wind Turbines, Total capacity of 49.5 MW, being installed in Gharo

CmGZCYGXEAEVPCC.jpg




CmGZDPIXEAAwLxe.jpg





CmGZD4xWAAAYivS.jpg





CmGZEa4WgAASobj.jpg




_
 
Larkana newly constructed road from Chandka Bridge road via by pass to right bank of Rice Canal.

14462905_955465737914458_4521510553291463648_n.jpg





14484838_955465744581124_5989082828644000907_n.jpg
 
Nai Gaj Dam, Dadu, Sindh Under construction

14492417_955092764618422_5174883279761216723_n.jpg





14516543_955092767951755_9014516482998178515_n.jpg
 
Thar coal project ahead of schedule: SECMC CEO

ISLAMABAD - Thar coal project is progressing five months ahead of schedule and will add 660 megawatts of electricity to the national grid by 2019, Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) CEO Shamsuddin Ahmed Shaikh said on Thursday.

"The first phase of the project based on two plants of 330MW each will cost $1.1 billion. It has 75 per cent foreign and 25pc local financing," he explained.

Mr Shaikh pointed out that SECMC's production schedule is 38 months. "We are five months ahead of schedule. Of total 112m cubic metres excavation, we have done 7m cubic metres," he added.

The two power plants and mining in Block 2 of Thar coal would cost $3.2b, he added. Fifty Pakistani and three Chinese banks are financing this project. Engro Corporation and the Sindh government are the main sponsors, he said.

Thanking the federal and provincial governments for facilitating the project, he said: "The Sindh government has constructed high standard roads network in Tharparkar district linking coal deposit areas to highways and cities.The federal government is setting up an international airport there.A big dam and an effluent treatment plant were being constructed near the coal mines."

The federal government is also working on a transmission line to link power generation plants from Thar coal with the national grid, he added. Third generation technology was being used in mining and power generation.

The SECMC CEO said the federal and Sindh governments were keen to see this mega project operational at the earliest."There is huge pressure on us from both governments. We are going as fast as we can," he remarked.

Sharing details of manpower employed at the project site, he said of the total 2,028 workers, 997 were natives of Thar district, 647 were Chinese and 384 belonged to different parts of the country.

For maximum participation of Tharis in Thar coal and other affiliated projects, SECMC along with other organizations has launched different training programmes.

As a part of the resettlement action plan, modern residential colonies are being constructed for the local people who would be displaced from the Block-II area of Thar Coal deposits.

The CEO informed that dislocation of around six and a half thousand population from two main villages - SenhriDars and TharyoHalepoto - and ten other small settlements is on the cards for mining purpose.

14390949_952361981558167_5447403350274941440_n.jpg



14370280_952361894891509_3243428636763884996_n.jpg
 
K-IV water Supply project having 118 km length including 99 km canal

Sindh Government has started Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-IV to overcome shortage of water in the city.

over fifteen billion rupees have been allocated for 118.5-kilometer long K-IV phase-I(kenjhar lake to Hub river) to be completed within two years.

two-hundred sixty Millions of Gallons water will be provided to the citizens daily after completion of the project.

14523180_316407652052551_2407168157419521885_n.jpg


14519703_316407692052547_4500612802250593374_n.jpg


14573003_316407708719212_5668380233165237400_n.jpg



k-iv.jpg



18 km siphon & 600 mtr intake, 9x rd, Br & 18 pedestrians Brs and 86x culverts.An alternative route & corridor to serve Karachi water needs for next 50 yrs which will reduce the shortage of water in the area and can provide 1200 casrcs (250 MGD) of water. A proper Scheme which passes through the most economical route with gravity requiring least pumping and fulfill the needs of the area that is strategically away from sea/existing system. Proj has recently stated and in progress now which will complete in time.
 
ISLAMABAD (APP): As many as 21 wind power projects with a cumulative capacity of 1012.2 MW are at different stages of development which will start generation by 2018.

Official sources told APP here that these projects each having 50MW capacity included Jhampir Wind Power Limited, Hawa Energy Pvt. Ltd., China Sunec Energy, Three Gorges Second Wind Farm Pvt. Ltd., Three Gorges Third Wind Farm Pvt. Ltd., Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation Pvt. Limited, Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation Pvt. Limited, Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation Pvt. Limited, Western Energy Pvt. Limited, Hartford Alternative Energy Pvt. Limited, Zephyr Power (Pvt.) Ltd, Shaheen Foundation, Trans Atlantic Energy Pvt. Ltd., Norinco International Thatta Power Pvt., Act 2 Wind Ltd.

Artistic Wind Power Pvt. Ltd., Harvey Wind Power Project, Zulikha Energy Ltd, Gul Ahmed Electric Ltd. and Din Energy Ltd.

These power projects were being set up in Jhampir, Gujju and Gharo District Thatta (Sindh), the sources said.

They said that some nine projects making a cumulative capacity of 479 MW had also achieved financial close and were under construction.

These projects included Metro Power Company Ltd. (50 MW), Tapal Wind Energy Pvt. Ltd (30 MW), Gul Wind Energy Ltd.(50 MW), United Energy Pakistan Pvt. Ltd (99 MW), Hydro China Dawood Power Pvt. Ltd. (50 MW), Master Wind Energy Pvt. Ltd (50 MW), Tenaga Generasi Ltd. (50 MW) and Sachal Energy Development Pvt. Ltd. would start generation shortly, they said.

The sources said some six wind power projects of 308.2 MW cumulative capacity have achieved Commercial Operation and were supplying electricity to National Grid. These projects included FFC Energy Limited (49.5 MW), Zorlu Enerji Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd (56.4 MW), Three Gorges First Wind Farm Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited (49.5 MW), Foundation Wind Energy – II Ltd. (50 MW), Foundation Wind Energy – I Ltd. (50 MW) and Sapphire Wind Power Company Ltd (52.8 MW).
 
Gul Ahmed Wind: Power Ltd commences commercial operations

KARACHI: Gul Ahmed Wind Power Limited (“Project”), a 50MW wind power generation plant, located in Jhimpir, Thatta, Sindh has commenced its commercial operations on October 18, 2016. The Project will now be dispatching electricity to Central Power Purchaser Agency (CPPA) as an Independent Power Producer. It aims at providing a sustainable tariff at a fixed price for a period of 20 years, by installing twenty state of the art, German-manufactured wind turbines of 2.5 MW each by Nordex.

The Projects management appreciates and is thankful for the joint efforts of Alternative Energy Development Board, Government of Sindh, Ministry of Water & Power, National Electric Power Regulation Authority, National Transmission &Despatch Company & Central Power Purchasing Authority for providing their continued support in allowing the project to reach this ground-breaking milestone.

The Project sponsors include Gul Ahmed Energy Limited, one of Pakistan’s paramount business groups, the InfraCo Asia Indus Wind Pte. Ltd out of Singapore and International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

The Company’s CEO, Iqbal Alimohamed, commented that this is the first of many wind projects of the group to tackle the electricity shortage. He further added that this is a remarkable effort by the private sector to come forth to face the challenges currently being encountered by the country and applauds the initiative to enhance power generation through clean and renewable sources.
 
Pakistan Port Qasim Coal Power Plant


14918982_983091598485205_3081403083771054684_o.jpg





14590345_983091581818540_1552574574974372646_n.jpg






14600887_983091578485207_2578049351671698832_n.jpg
 

Similar threads

my2cents
40,000 tons of wheat stolen from Sindh govt’s warehouses
Replies
2
Views
533
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Kingdom come
Rallies held for expulsion of illegal immigrants from Sindh
2
Replies
17
Views
2K
Finer
Finer
ghazi52
At least 50 Hindus convert to Islam in Mirpurkhas
Replies
13
Views
505
El Sidd
El Sidd
hatehs
Calcutta locals take shelter in mall during heatwave. Radical Hindus, including BJP leader share clips claiming Jihadis took over the mall for Eid
Replies
1
Views
262
NagaBaba
NagaBaba
ghazi52
National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Updates
Replies
0
Views
143
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom