Significant drop in defence budget 2023

Government has announced an 11 percent increase in defence budget compared to 2022.
But this increase is in PKR.
Since last year PKR has devalued so much against USD that in dollar terms defence budget has fallen from 7.5 billion USD in 2022 to 6 4 billion USD this year.
A decrease of about 1 billion USD.
In 2022 PKR 1530 Billion were allocated to defence . Dollar was 204.
Today 1804 billion PKR have been allocated to defence. Dollar is 286.
That's 6.4 billion USD.
Meaning a billion USD less this year for Psycho Munir
 
Wait till the rupee goes down to 500/$. The duffer generals will be able to buy whiskey but not much more.
 
These duffer generals will cause degradation of defense preparedness in next 3 -5 years of things done improve considerably... in my openion all responsible for economic degradation should get capital punishment
 
If much/most of the budget is used for salaries, pensions, allowances, expenses incurred in PKR, as is likely, it doesn't matter much. Only the part that is sensitive to imports is affected.
 
Thats a drop of 3.1 billion usd. Who needs enemies when you Generals like Bajwa and whisky Munira.
 
actually read it somewhere that it is an increase in rupee terms ......
 
so what after All General Qamar Javed Bhurwa got his 12 Bn rupees !! so what if the there is decrease of 1 bn USD as long as pockets are full of Brainless Generals, they are all happy
 
As if it is because of the magnanimity of the military.
 
Yes, but in dollars it's a decrease.
Likewise there was a 2 billion USD procurement budget last year.
No such thing this year.

I updated the post. The 3 billion decrease is with the procurement budget, or the lack of it.
The basic defence budget which covers salaries and day to day running costs, has decreased by a billion USD.
 
Dollars only matter for aquisition. when we increase the amount in rupees then that means we are putting more burden on already miniscule federal budget which has a 25 billion dollars deficit. whether in rupees or dollars we cant afford it!
 
dont worry
they'll get supplementary grants

meanwhile, everyone else can go to hell
 
All these assholes forgot to apply this in since 2018, Imran khan fucked this country up along peerni..... So our defence budget has been decreasing since 2018. it was almost 11 bil back then..... bastards..
 

