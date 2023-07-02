Modi’s India: a case of mismatched priorities

Hephaestus said: Great article. India should learn from Pakistan on managing priorities and development. Let's all reach out to the retd. commodore and ask him on the development in DHA.



"ye muh aur masoor ki dal" Click to expand...

I would argue India is doing a fantastic job of getting what it wants and needs from the USA without commiting to anything or doing anything.USA & Western "largesse" has allowed to addto its own over the last 35 years !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!It is a shame that the Pakistani military duffers/establishment ( Pakistan Army / ISI ) could not make the same leverage to get long lived things like economic benefit to improve Pakistan when the USA needed Pakistan against Russia. The matric-fail military duffers sold Pakistan cheap - dirt dirt cheap. India ismaking that same mistake.Indian's will run for the hills when the "foreplay" is over - we all know that. There will be no "main act" between the 3-way USA-India-China ensamble ... India is being a strategic "tease" and will leave the USA hanging for sure ... the Americans are "deseperate" and cannot see clearly right now - theis overwhelming all sensible decision making processes right now ( we have all been there)...