Shahed-136 - Tracking usage & expanding understanding.

Stryker1982
Iran's Shahed-136, technically an Israeli designation, never formally named by Iran only seen in published videos and images. Only seen for the first time in 2019 in Yemen, but may have been used previously.
What is this? A drone? A flying bomb? A body with fuel and warhead? Or something more ? @drmeson
This thread is for information gathering purposes. Considering it will likely take a important role in Russia's war against Ukraine, with almost daily usage (known as Geran-2), it seems worth while to create this thread as followers of Iranian military systems ourselves do not even have the full picture of this classified system.
Used in TELs with a 5 launch capacity. It is not small contrary to popular belief. For a UCAV it is not big but for a suicide UAV it is quite big.
Body;
Post detonation, the tails on either side of the wing blow off, you will see many images of Shahed-136 tails with serial numbers in Ukraine. The engine survives as well. The body is typical of latest generation UAVs, that use honeycomb RAM/RAS. It's body structure as well as its triangular tails are add to its radar evasion capacity. The carbon fiber lining is also visible.
This poster is not official but from a source that is connected.
Engine is an Iranian MD550 made by MADO company, which itself is likely to be a copy of the German Limbach L550E.
The known Iranian version of this UAS has a notable feature, which is an IR guidance sensor in the nose can also seen in other Iranian suicide UAS. Used for target identification.
Along with targeting static infrastructure objects, the other purpose of this UAS is large swarms targeting enemy objects in the battle zone. Their is no EO camera on this UAS, so wondering how this works(?). This is a process that Russian Telegram sources have seemed to elaborate for us.
According to Russian Telegram sources, the version of Shahed-136 also known as Geran-2 supplied to them does NOT have an IR sensor installed as quantities would be more limited. To supply Russia in large capacity, Non IR guidance versions were supplied (According to Rybar). Although, this cannot be confirmed.
They state that recon drones like Mohajer-6 or Shahed-129 conduct recon, and provide coordinates to these Geran-2's for targeting purposes, and correcting it's flight path. Course correction may be needed for tactical strikes on military equipment. These other recon drones can establish a data-link with the team of Geran-2s and provide coordinates and instruction to them.
"In order to act accordingly, the drone must be placed in the so-called reconnaissance-strike complex, which ensures the detection of targets and their immediate defeat due to the absence (maximum reduction) of time from the moment the target is detected to the moment the fire is opened.
The peculiarity of the architecture of Shahid-136 personally, which does not have its own camera and goes to the target by coordinates using a satellite navigation system, suggests its use in tandem with a reconnaissance vehicle (for example, Shahid-129 or our Orlan, if they succeed combine within one interface)." - Rybar (translated)
This gives a better picture of operational usage. A leader/mother drone directs the others. A series of launches can take place, where the UAS loiters around a friendly area for several hours if need be due to its noisy but fuel efficient engine, waiting to receive targeting data. This has lead to a few admitted strikes against artillery pieces. As far as we've seen, most of the usages have been in static infrastructure objects deeper behind the front lines though. This would also indicate the version that Russia has is not as advanced than the one Iran has (which includes the IR sensor in the nose cap).
New images. Very recently an image came out from the internals. Use of INTEL chip as central processor.
Seen in a Shahed-131, may also be in Shahed-136
Uses PGNSS, DGNSS, SGNSS, HDG for guidance! (Credit to Neutrino)
Estimated cost of each unit is around $20,000 USD, about the price of a typical US made JDAM.
If anyone has anything to add about the technicals, feel free to add and I will edit the post. Usage/images/videos and information stated by Russian/Ukrainian telegram channels will be discussed from now on.
