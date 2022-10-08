Shahed-136 - Tracking usage & expanding understanding.

Apparently destroyed with Geran-2 - 203-mm self-propelled gun from Ukrainian Channels, can't verify for sure but why would they lie?Some more tail endsCollected tail ends at various times. Again, very hard to know if shot down or not, but it is certain that when the tail end is in-tact and blown off, it is usually a strike. If the tail end is damaged badly, then it is expected it took a blow from a SAM that exploded adjacent to it.Their are many videos, but It's hard to go through the past, as it would take all day, but from now on I will try to post what I can find on my free time and if anyone else has anything to add like strike or interception footage. Or any new technical details that are seen, that would be great.Also surreal footage.