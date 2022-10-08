What's new

Shahed-136 - Tracking usage & expanding understanding.

Iran's Shahed-136, technically an Israeli designation, never formally named by Iran only seen in published videos and images. Only seen for the first time in 2019 in Yemen, but may have been used previously.

What is this? A drone? A flying bomb? A body with fuel and warhead? Or something more ? @drmeson

This thread is for information gathering purposes. Considering it will likely take a important role in Russia's war against Ukraine, with almost daily usage (known as Geran-2), it seems worth while to create this thread as followers of Iranian military systems ourselves do not even have the full picture of this classified system.

1665198228242.png
1665198283191.png

Used in TELs with a 5 launch capacity. It is not small contrary to popular belief. For a UCAV it is not big but for a suicide UAV it is quite big.



Body;
1665197757765.png
1665197851633.png


Post detonation, the tails on either side of the wing blow off, you will see many images of Shahed-136 tails with serial numbers in Ukraine. The engine survives as well. The body is typical of latest generation UAVs, that use honeycomb RAM/RAS. It's body structure as well as its triangular tails are add to its radar evasion capacity. The carbon fiber lining is also visible.

This poster is not official but from a source that is connected.
1665198613012.png


Engine is an Iranian MD550 made by MADO company, which itself is likely to be a copy of the German Limbach L550E.
1665200593569.png


The known Iranian version of this UAS has a notable feature, which is an IR guidance sensor in the nose can also seen in other Iranian suicide UAS. Used for target identification.

1664311270773.png
1664311298928.png


1664311332212.png


Along with targeting static infrastructure objects, the other purpose of this UAS is large swarms targeting enemy objects in the battle zone. Their is no EO camera on this UAS, so wondering how this works(?). This is a process that Russian Telegram sources have seemed to elaborate for us.

According to Russian Telegram sources, the version of Shahed-136 also known as Geran-2 supplied to them does NOT have an IR sensor installed as quantities would be more limited. To supply Russia in large capacity, Non IR guidance versions were supplied (According to Rybar). Although, this cannot be confirmed.

They state that recon drones like Mohajer-6 or Shahed-129 conduct recon, and provide coordinates to these Geran-2's for targeting purposes, and correcting it's flight path. Course correction may be needed for tactical strikes on military equipment. These other recon drones can establish a data-link with the team of Geran-2s and provide coordinates and instruction to them.

"In order to act accordingly, the drone must be placed in the so-called reconnaissance-strike complex, which ensures the detection of targets and their immediate defeat due to the absence (maximum reduction) of time from the moment the target is detected to the moment the fire is opened.
The peculiarity of the architecture of Shahid-136 personally, which does not have its own camera and goes to the target by coordinates using a satellite navigation system, suggests its use in tandem with a reconnaissance vehicle (for example, Shahid-129 or our Orlan, if they succeed combine within one interface)." - Rybar (translated)

This gives a better picture of operational usage. A leader/mother drone directs the others. A series of launches can take place, where the UAS loiters around a friendly area for several hours if need be due to its noisy but fuel efficient engine, waiting to receive targeting data. This has lead to a few admitted strikes against artillery pieces. As far as we've seen, most of the usages have been in static infrastructure objects deeper behind the front lines though. This would also indicate the version that Russia has is not as advanced than the one Iran has (which includes the IR sensor in the nose cap).

1665199288990.png



New images. Very recently an image came out from the internals. Use of INTEL chip as central processor.
1665200063907.png


Seen in a Shahed-131, may also be in Shahed-136
1665202478466.png

Uses PGNSS, DGNSS, SGNSS, HDG for guidance! (Credit to Neutrino)

Estimated cost of each unit is around $20,000 USD, about the price of a typical US made JDAM.

If anyone has anything to add about the technicals, feel free to add and I will edit the post. Usage/images/videos and information stated by Russian/Ukrainian telegram channels will be discussed from now on.
 
First sighting on September 13 - designated as Geran-2 in Kupyansk. In typical fashion, the tail is blown off with the serial number clearly visible.
1665202965978.png

1665202996993.png

1665203006162.png


Russia is purported to have or is in the process of building it's own factories for these UAVs which we will assume will be a permanent part of Russia's military equipment.

Wall Street Journal releases an article;
They write that only in the zone of responsibility of the Ukrainian 92nd brigade, as a result of strikes by these drones, two 152-mm self-propelled howitzers, two 122-mm self-propelled howitzers, as well as two armored personnel carriers, and before that also a 155-mm the towed M777 howitzer was hit by a similar drone.

1665203229592.png
1665203235121.png
1665203240291.png


Ukrainian telegram channels state 152-mm self-propelled guns 2S3 "Acacia" was attacked by Geran-2 around Sept 18th

1665203414202.png


Somewhere in Mykolaiv./Nikoleav around Sept 20th

Sometime in September 23rd, Geran-2 made their noise over Odessa city center. Their is a collection of videos in the link, not just one so be sure to check the arrows to see.

https://imgur.com/a/iScSqdU
 
After this point, they've only used it at night (rightfully so). Seems like they were informed that using these in broad daylight is a bad idea.

(Video Collection). Not much to see, but the sound is distinct. This sound can be used to distinguish it from other missile strikes. Due to it's noisy engine it can be heard prior to impact.
https://imgur.com/a/ePN9XYo

Wreckage collected
1665206076120.png


More of the same;
https://imgur.com/a/lKMyV5F

Reported areas where Geran-2 were heard, this is likely a major indictor that Gerans are launched from Crimea!
1665206303435.png
 
Apparently destroyed with Geran-2 - 203-mm self-propelled gun from Ukrainian Channels, can't verify for sure but why would they lie?
1665208100276.png


Some more tail ends
1665208164471.png
1665208172287.png
1665208180591.png


Collected tail ends at various times. Again, very hard to know if shot down or not, but it is certain that when the tail end is in-tact and blown off, it is usually a strike. If the tail end is damaged badly, then it is expected it took a blow from a SAM that exploded adjacent to it.

Their are many videos, but It's hard to go through the past, as it would take all day, but from now on I will try to post what I can find on my free time and if anyone else has anything to add like strike or interception footage. Or any new technical details that are seen, that would be great.

Also surreal footage.
https://imgur.com/a/6XzRN1Y
 
About 12+ hours ago near Nikopol.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1578667148490461185

Looks like a shootdown. Of course, one must ask why it was used in day time, where optical channels can be used to down it when it is only traveling at around 150km/h at low altitude. Big mistake in usage

Much assumptions are made that launches occur in Crimea, with the Kerch bridge partially damage, it could affect launches as stock replenishment may slow down for the time being.
 
