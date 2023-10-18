What's new

Serbia snubs Berlin Process Summit to sign trade deal with China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,297
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Serbia snubs Berlin Process Summit to sign trade deal with China​

By Jelena Nikolić | EURACTIV.rs
Oct. 17 2023

Serbia will sign a free trade agreement with China on Tuesday – covering 10,412 Serbian tariff lines or products and 8,930 on the Chinese side, as President Aleksander Vučić snubbed the Berlin Process Summit meeting in Tirana to head east.

An exchange of notes with the Chinese side is required within 90 days, with the agreement being expected to come into force by May or June, eliminating all tariffs. This would mean no more high tariffs on Serbian apples, plums, peaches, and soybean oil, among Serbia’s best-selling products.

“We must pursue so-called preferential arrangements for our products in agriculture and industry, conquering new large markets to avoid an excess of raspberries and apples, wines, and brandies,” said Vučić, adding that the procedure for the agreement will be completed in Serbia by the end of March.

He added that there will be no tariffs on frozen raspberries, which have seen a 350% increase in sales compared to the previous year, and on beer, water, carbonated water, and almost all pharmaceutical and industrial products.

“Wine will be completely duty-free within five years, as the tariff will gradually decrease by 20% over the next five years, while today, they have to be included and constitute 30% of the total price. It will be 0% after five years, and our winemakers will have a much better price on that market,” says Vučić. Additionally, tariffs on brandy will be abolished over ten years, decreasing by 10% each year.

According to Vučić, this free trade agreement demonstrates the efforts made to improve the position of agricultural producers and industrial sectors. He informed journalists that this crucial agreement was in the works for six months, involving negotiations by six working groups.

Meetings between both nations will begin on Tuesday morning. In addition to a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping, a multi-hour meeting with Van Hu Ning, the head of the National Council, the most important political body advising the Chinese leadership, is scheduled.

Vučić was not present at the Berlin Process Summit in Tirana, which brought together regional and EU leaders to sign agreements on regional cooperation trade, and to move forward with EU integration. Instead, he sent Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, who, according to Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, refused his offer to sign the two EU-facilitated agreements from 2023- the basic implementation agreement and the Ohrid agreement.

The absence of Vucic fuelled rumours amongst EU diplomats that he did not want to face difficult questions on the 24 September terrorist attack in north Kosovo, possible measures from the EU, and calls to reduce ties with Russia and China.

www.euractiv.com

Serbia snubs Berlin Process Summit to sign trade deal with China

www.euractiv.com www.euractiv.com
 

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Serbia's president speaks highly of China-built Belgrade bypass
Replies
0
Views
485
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Ali_Baba
Serbia to restart Kosovo War ? - Russia helps tensions in the Balkans rise..
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
Pakistani E
P
beijingwalker
US to support Serbia amid tensions with Kosovo if Belgrade joins Russian sanctions
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
Foinikas
Foinikas
beijingwalker
EU trade chief says 'no intention' to decouple from China,The European Union posted record bilateral trade with China last year
Replies
0
Views
190
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
German carmakers ‘afraid’ of China retaliation, economy minister warns
Replies
9
Views
291
StraightEdge
StraightEdge

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom